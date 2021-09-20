Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Los Felix, Casa Mariano, and Sérêvène

September 20, 2021 8:00AM

Casa Mariano, the latest concept from chef Mariano Araya, is now open in Doral.
Casa Mariano, the latest concept from chef Mariano Araya, is now open in Doral. Photo by Michael Pisarri
Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes Grassfed Culture Hospitality's latest concept, Los Felix; the opening of Miami chef Mariano Araya's Casa Mariano in Doral; and the reopening of Sérêvène inside the Hotel Greystone in Miami Beach.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]
click to enlarge Casa Mariano is now open in Doral. - PHOTO BY MICHAEL PISARRI
Casa Mariano is now open in Doral.
Photo by Michael Pisarri

Casa Mariano

8200 NW 27 St., Doral
305-392-0507
casamariano.com

Mariano Araya has opened his newest Mediterranean restaurant, Casa Mariano, where he shares the cooking aesthetic borne of 20 years spent on the Miami dining scene. At Casa Mariano, diners can find new favorites among dishes like the tartare de filet served with quail egg, carrot aioli and crispy rice; lobster thermidor, a classic preparation with Maine lobster served with risotto; and an Asian-inspired black-ink seafood risotto with Singapore-style laksa sauce. Open Monday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
click to enlarge Reef Kitchens is now hosting its first pop-up night market in Miami. - PHOTO COURTESY OF REEF KITCHENS
Reef Kitchens is now hosting its first pop-up night market in Miami.
Photo courtesy of Reef Kitchens

Reef Kitchens Night Market

626 S. Miami Ave., Miami
eventbrite.com

Reef Technology has launched getReef Night Market, its first food bazaar. The idea is to give its vendors a pop-up setting in which to present their ghost-kitchen offerings. To that end, through September 26, guests will enter a lantern-lit temporary food hall to find a wide assortment of the street-style fare Reef vendors offer for delivery online. Vendors include chef Timon Balloo’s Balloo Wallah Indian Street Food, Michael Schwartz's Genuine Burger, Dwayne Wade and Udonis Haslem’s 800° Pizza, Truffalo Wing Shop, and Alla Vodka Shop. In addition, from 4 to 10 p.m., an onsite bar will offer cocktails. Admission is free, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. Open September 14-26 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
click to enlarge Vinyl and natural wine are among the elements at play at Los Felix. - PHOTO BY WILLIAM HEREFORD
Vinyl and natural wine are among the elements at play at Los Felix.
Photo by William Hereford

Los Felix

3413 Main Hwy., Miami
305-640-5013
losfelixmiami.com

Los Felix is Coconut Grove's latest addition, a concept described by its creators and restaurateurs Josh Hackler, Pili Restrepo, and chef Sebastián Vargas as "a love letter to the fine and nearly extinct traditions that make up authentic Mexican cuisine." Inspired by the grandmothers, mothers, and female trailblazers who passed down their meticulous cooking techniques from generation to generation, the kitchen offers its take on classic Mexican dishes like tacos and quesadillas, tamales, aguas frescas, and a mix of seasonal dishes paired with natural wines and craft beer. In addition to the food, Los Felix will also host multiple events each week, from natural-wine tastings to a weekly vinyl DJ using an analog sound system. Open Tuesday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
click to enlarge Sérêvène, located at the adults-only Hotel Greystone, is now open in Miami Beach. - PHOTO COURTESY OF SÉRÊVÈNE
Sérêvène, located at the adults-only Hotel Greystone, is now open in Miami Beach.
Photo courtesy of Sérêvène

Sérêvène

1920 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
786-770-8200
greystonemiamibeach.com
Sérêvène, and its adjoining bar, Uisce, have reopened at the Hotel Greystone. The 1939 art deco building is the perfect setting for the supper-club vibe this sophisticated space exudes. The menu is a rare combination: Japanese izakaya meets French rotisserie, presented by former Chopped participant Pawan Pinisetti. His offerings fuse the best of both styles with family-style small plates and specialty dishes. Open Thursday through Monday from 4 to 10 p.m.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Casa Nostra

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation