New Restaurants to Try This Week: Los Felix, Casa Mariano, and Sérêvène

Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes Grassfed Culture Hospitality's latest concept, Los Felix; the opening of Miami chef Mariano Araya's Casa Mariano in Doral; and the reopening of Sérêvène inside the Hotel Greystone in Miami Beach.Mariano Araya has opened his newest Mediterranean restaurant, Casa Mariano, where he shares the cooking aesthetic borne of 20 years spent on the Miami dining scene. At Casa Mariano, diners can find new favorites among dishes like the tartare de filet served with quail egg, carrot aioli and crispy rice; lobster thermidor, a classic preparation with Maine lobster served with risotto; and an Asian-inspired black-ink seafood risotto with Singapore-style laksa sauce.Reef Technology has launched getReef Night Market, its first food bazaar. The idea is to give its vendors a pop-up setting in which to present their ghost-kitchen offerings. To that end, through September 26, guests will enter a lantern-lit temporary food hall to find a wide assortment of the street-style fare Reef vendors offer for delivery online. Vendors include chef Timon Balloo’s Balloo Wallah Indian Street Food, Michael Schwartz's Genuine Burger, Dwayne Wade and Udonis Haslem’s 800° Pizza, Truffalo Wing Shop, and Alla Vodka Shop. In addition, from 4 to 10 p.m., an onsite bar will offer cocktails. Admission is free, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.Los Felix is Coconut Grove's latest addition, a concept described by its creators and restaurateurs Josh Hackler, Pili Restrepo, and chef Sebastián Vargas as "a love letter to the fine and nearly extinct traditions that make up authentic Mexican cuisine." Inspired by the grandmothers, mothers, and female trailblazers who passed down their meticulous cooking techniques from generation to generation, the kitchen offers its take on classic Mexican dishes like tacos and quesadillas, tamales, aguas frescas, and a mix of seasonal dishes paired with natural wines and craft beer. In addition to the food, Los Felix will also host multiple events each week, from natural-wine tastings to a weekly vinyl DJ using an analog sound system.Sérêvène, and its adjoining bar, Uisce, have reopened at the Hotel Greystone. The 1939 art deco building is the perfect setting for the supper-club vibe this sophisticated space exudes. The menu is a rare combination: Japanese izakaya meets French rotisserie, presented by formerparticipant Pawan Pinisetti. His offerings fuse the best of both styles with family-style small plates and specialty dishes.