Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto to Open Ramen Restaurant in Wynwood

After shuttering his namesake restaurant in South Beach in 2015, chef Masaharu Morimoto is set to return to the Magic City this summer. The Iron Chef will open an outpost of his casual ramen and sake concept, Momosan, in Wynwood this summer.

Momosan features Morimoto’s take on Japanese ramen, grilled skewers, and Izakaya dishes; plus a diverse selection of sake, beer, and Japanese whisky. The Miami outpost is the fourth location of the noodle-focused restaurant — locations in New York City, Waikiki Beach, and Seattle are already open. Additional locations in Boston, Brooklyn, and San Jose are in the works.

Unsurprisingly, ramen is the star of the show ay Momosan. Diners have multiple options to choose from, including classic tonkotsu, tantanmen with curry and coconut flavors, and soy-marinated chicken ramen. The menu also features Japanese snacks and several grilled dishes each with a special twist by the chef. Also expect a selection of small plates, rice bowls, and sushi rolls to round out the menu.

The beverage menu features a large sake list, including a selection of Morimoto’s signature sake. The chef's signature beer series, in collaboration with Rogue Ales, is also featured. Rounding out the drink options is a selection of wine, cocktails, draft and bottled beer including classic Japanese style lager, and a local brew.

A longtime fan of the neighborhood, Morimoto says he chose Wynwood for its artistic vibe. “I’ve been so impressed with Wynwood during my visits to Miami and am thrilled that we found the perfect location to introduce Momosan Wynwood. The vibrant scene here is a wonderful setting for my playful Momosan concept, which is all about enjoying ramen, yakitori, beer, and sake in a fun, casual, and energetic environment."

Morimoto is known for his Japanese cooking techniques as well as his Iron Chef fame. He opened his first restaurant at the young age of 24 in his hometown of Hiroshima before coming to the United States where he eventually became the executive chef at the original Nobu location. In 1999, he became the star of Food Network’s Iron Chef. Over the last two decades, he’s opened dozens of restaurants around the world including a Morimoto in Miami in 2014. Though the restaurant has long been shuttered, the Iron Chef is ready to bring his Japanese flavors back to Miami this summer.

“I am looking forward to opening Momosan in the lively and eclectic Wynwood district, and to being part of the continued growth of the culinary scene here,” Morimoto says.