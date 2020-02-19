 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Chef Masaharu MorimotoEXPAND
Chef Masaharu Morimoto
Photo courtesy of Momosan Wynwood

Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto to Open Ramen Restaurant in Wynwood

Amber Love Bond | February 19, 2020 | 8:00am
AA

After shuttering his namesake restaurant in South Beach in 2015, chef Masaharu Morimoto is set to return to the Magic City this summer. The Iron Chef will open an outpost of his casual ramen and sake concept, Momosan, in Wynwood this summer.

Momosan features Morimoto’s take on Japanese ramen, grilled skewers, and Izakaya dishes; plus a diverse selection of sake, beer, and Japanese whisky. The Miami outpost is the fourth location of the noodle-focused restaurant — locations in New York City, Waikiki Beach, and Seattle are already open. Additional locations in Boston, Brooklyn, and San Jose are in the works.

Unsurprisingly, ramen is the star of the show ay Momosan. Diners have multiple options to choose from, including classic tonkotsu, tantanmen with curry and coconut flavors, and soy-marinated chicken ramen. The menu also features Japanese snacks and several grilled dishes each with a special twist by the chef. Also expect a selection of small plates, rice bowls, and sushi rolls to round out the menu.

Related Stories

The beverage menu features a large sake list, including a selection of Morimoto’s signature sake. The chef's signature beer series, in collaboration with Rogue Ales, is also featured. Rounding out the drink options is a selection of wine, cocktails, draft and bottled beer including classic Japanese style lager, and a local brew.

A longtime fan of the neighborhood, Morimoto says he chose Wynwood for its artistic vibe. “I’ve been so impressed with Wynwood during my visits to Miami and am thrilled that we found the perfect location to introduce Momosan Wynwood. The vibrant scene here is a wonderful setting for my playful Momosan concept, which is all about enjoying ramen, yakitori, beer, and sake in a fun, casual, and energetic environment."

Morimoto is known for his Japanese cooking techniques as well as his Iron Chef fame. He opened his first restaurant at the young age of 24 in his hometown of Hiroshima before coming to the United States where he eventually became the executive chef at the original Nobu location. In 1999, he became the star of Food Network’s Iron Chef. Over the last two decades, he’s opened dozens of restaurants around the world including a Morimoto in Miami in 2014. Though the restaurant has long been shuttered, the Iron Chef is ready to bring his Japanese flavors back to Miami this summer.

“I am looking forward to opening Momosan in the lively and eclectic Wynwood district, and to being part of the continued growth of the culinary scene here,” Morimoto says.

Momosan Wynwood. 415 NW 26th St., Miami; ironchefmorimoto.com. Opening summer 2020.

 
Amber Love Bond is a Miami native whose love of food launched a unexpected writing career. You'll usually find her somewhere delicious with her laptop in tow and a cocktail in hand.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >