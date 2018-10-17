Miami's Ten Best Fall Pumpkin Dishes

Fall is here. Almost imperceptible weatherwise to South Floridians, it's still a season that suits us in many ways, especially in the form of pumpkin-spiced meals.

Throughout autumn, the restaurant landscape will be punctuated with a pumpkin feast of hearty starters, earthy main courses, and festive desserts that get you in the holiday mindset. Here are ten of the best pumpkin dishes to indulge in.