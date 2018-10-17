 


Pumpkin doughnuts
Photo by Danielle Margherite

Miami's Ten Best Fall Pumpkin Dishes

Juliana Accioly | October 17, 2018 | 8:30am
AA

Fall is here. Almost imperceptible weatherwise to South Floridians, it's still a season that suits us in many ways, especially in the form of pumpkin-spiced meals.

Throughout autumn, the restaurant landscape will be punctuated with a pumpkin feast of hearty starters, earthy main courses, and festive desserts that get you in the holiday mindset. Here are ten of the best pumpkin dishes to indulge in.

Pumpkin creme brulléeEXPAND
Courtesy of Bulla Gastrobar

1. Bulla Gastrobar. This trendy Spanish eatery is giving a fall twist to a dessert favorite: A special pumpkin creme brûlée ($8) is paired with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. 2500 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-441-0107; bullagastrobar.com.

Miami's Ten Best Fall Pumpkin DishesEXPAND
Courtesy of Lolo's Surf Cantina

2. Lolo’s Surf Cantina. Like your pumpkin spicy? Head to this Mexican-inspired eatery to enjoy fall-centric vegetarian tacos packed with a blend of roasted tri-colored heirloom cauliflower, pumpkin seeds, mashed avocado, queso fresco, and salsa roja (two for $12). 61 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-735-6973; loloscantina.com.

Beaker & Gray's pumpkin gnocchiEXPAND
Beaker & Gray's pumpkin gnocchi
Courtesy of Beaker & Gray

3. Beaker and Gray. Gnocchi makes for a satisfying entree, and this eatery's rendition offers a taste of fall with a savory blend of pumpkin, pork rib, manchego, and red shiso ($16). 2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-699-2637; beakerandgray.com.

Puffs of pumpkin goodness at HakkasanEXPAND
Puffs of pumpkin goodness at Hakkasan
Courtesy of Hakkasan

4. Hakkasan. Housed in the Miami Beach Fontainebleau resort, this Chinese eatery is celebrating the season with lush pumpkin puffs filled with duck meat, mushroom, black pepper, carrot, lotus root, yam bean, and zucchini ($16). 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-276-1388; hakkasan.com.

Sagrado's pumpkin cheesecake
Courtesy of Sagrado Cafe.

5. Sagrado Cafe. If you love cheesecake, hit downtown Miami to feast on this Brazilian pumpkin version, a luxuriously creamy treat topped with pumpkin cake crumbs and merengue ($8). 900 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-671-7434; sagradopastry.com.

Pumpkin bisqueEXPAND
Courtesy of Ortanique in the Mile

6. Ortanique on the Mile. Coral Gables diners can find autumnal comfort in a bowl. Chef Cindy Huston's velvety West Indian pumpkin bisque is made with a pinch of nutmeg and crema ($9). 278 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-446-7710; ortaniquerestaurants.com.

Seminole Pumpkin GnudiEXPAND
Seminole Pumpkin Gnudi
Courtesy of Point Royal

7. Point Royal. Celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian's autumn-inspired dish is the Seminole pumpkin gnudi, made with Florida stone crab butter, crispy Brussels, wild leeks, and caviar. 3555 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood; 954-602-8750; pointroyal-fl.com.

Salty Donut's Not Ya Basic PSLEXPAND
Photo by Danielle Margherite

8. Salty Donut. This shop's seasonal fall lineup includes pumpkin-pie donut holes ($3 for six) and a pumpkin squared donut, a pumpkin and spice-infused brioche ring filled with homemade pumpkin pie custard, and pumpkin spice glaze ($4). Pair your doughnut with the Not Ya Basic PSL ($5) made with pumpkin-pie-spice-infused milk and Black Cat espresso, topped with a touch of dehydrated pumpkin. 50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-925-8126; saltydonut.com.

Pumpkin ravioliEXPAND
Courtesy of Berries in the Grove

9. Berries in the Grove. This eatery is serving a main course of flavorsome pumpkin ravioli ($18.95) stuffed with pumpkin and ricotta cheese served in a pink sauce. 2884 SW 27th Ave., Coconut Grove; 305-448-2111; berriesinthegrove.com.

Pumpkin treats at TooJay'sEXPAND
Courtesy of TooJay's

10. TooJay’s. For fall, this deli is adding rich layers of pumpkin to some of its desserts. Find a pumpkin spice cake topped with maple vanilla bean buttercream and garnished with Heath Bar toffee bits, and a pumpkin cheesecake featuring a hint of fall spices and a graham cracker crust. Slices cost $6.49 and whole cakes $25.99. There's also a pumpkin rugalach, a buttery dough with pumpkin filling, walnuts, and spices ($2.99 for three). Several locations; toojays.com.

