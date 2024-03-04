Miami Restaurants That Opened and Closed February 2024

In February, a whopping 18 restaurants, speakeasies, and bakery/cafés opened across Miami and Broward County. From Lucky Cat's highly anticipated Miami Beach opening and Hampton Social's frosé-filled debut in Brickell to the openings of popular New York Chinese restaurant RedFarm in Coconut Grove and New York's beloved bakery/café, Maman, opening in Wynwood, foodies have plenty of new spots to check out in March.
Here's a look at what opened and closed this past month in the Magic City and what's coming next to Miami's booming culinary scene.
OpeningsAvenue 31 Café Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Ave., Level 2, Bal Harbour; 786-359-4074; avenue31cafe.com
Benihana RA Sushi 54 SW 10 St., Miami; 786-566-8939; benihana.com
Café Bastille 538 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-425-3575; cafebastilledowntown.com
Cuento Sandwiches 4237 NW 107 Ave., Doral; 305-400-8374; cuentosandwiches.com
Gold Coast Kitchen + Cocktails 1633 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami; 305-536-6410; goldcoastkitchenandcocktails.com
Hampton Social 900 S. Miami Ave., Ste. 220, Miami; 786-772-1100; thehamptonsocial.com
La Màrtola 4702 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-953-7577; lamartolarestaurant.com
Lucky Cat 119 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-671-4840; gordonramsayrestaurants.com
Maman 69 NW 26 St., Miami; 305-315-6146; mamannyc.com
Mangrove 103 NW First Ave., Miami; 786-734-0834; mangrove.miami
Mastro's Ocean Club 315 S. Biscayne Blvd., Ste. 100, Miami; 786-917-2031; mastrosrestaurants.com
Pollo Campero 1099 NW 42 Ave., Miami; 833-226-7376; us.campero.com
QP Tapas 3000 Florida Ave., Coconut Grove; qptapas.com.
RedFarm 3131 Commodore Plz., Coconut Grove; 305-330-9700; redfarmnyc.com
Red Phone Booth 1010 Brickell Ave., Unit 105, Miami; 786-465-3647; redphonebooth.com
Salty Flame 1414 Brickell Ave., Miami; saltyflamerestaurant.com
Taquerias El Mexicano 521 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-456-5905; calleochotacos.com
Val+Tino 620 S. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-451-1200; valandtino.com
ClosedParadis Books & Bread: North Miami's laid-back bakery/café/wine bar/wine shop has closed its doors for good, ending an eventful two years in business.
Wynwood Brewing Company: Wynwood's first craft beer brewery closed its taproom, but its beer will continue being sold at Veza Sur.
Coming SoonBig Chicken Chicken-centric, fast-casual concept from former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer New York burger and shake restaurant at Brickell City Centre
BurgerFi and Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza dual concept coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024
Carl's Jr. The fast food restaurant chain will open its first East Coast restaurant in Doral
Call Me Gaby The Miami Beach date night spot is opening a location inside of Aventura Mall
Earl's Kitchen & Bar Coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024
Felice Following West Palm Beach, a new Miami location is expected to open in Brickell
Itamae Ao The Chang family will reopen Itamae as an omakase restaurant
Jarana Peruvian restaurant and Pisco bar under the esteemed Acurio International umbrella
Juvia Miami staple with rooftop views coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024
KYU the popular Wynwood staple is opening March 6
Mai-Kai Beloved Polynesian-themed tiki bar and restaurant reopening in the future
Marina Village Vendors opening in Fort Lauderdale in the former Bahia Mar location
Maple & Ash Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter in 2024
Miami Dumpling Shop Contactless dumpling shop coming to Miami Worldcenter
No Man's Land Fort Lauderdale bar and restaurant opening a Miami location
Pamplemousse Miami Waterfront restaurant opening in the Southgate Towers apartment building
Pasta A Peruvian couple is opening a Peruvian restaurant in Wynwood with Italian influences
Piegari Celebrity Italian hotspot from Buenos Aires, Argentina, is opening its first U.S. location in Wynwood in March 2024
Pubbelly Sushi Expanding with several new locations
Serafina NYC-based Italian restaurant coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024
Serendipity3 The Miami Beach hot spot is coming back in 2024
Shiso New restaurant from Raheem Sealey and David Fuentes in partnership with Forward Hospitality Group
Sixty Vines Vineyard-inspired sustainable restaurant coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024
Shoma Bazaar Hialeah Doral food hall opening a second location
Sra. Martinez Michelle Bernstein is bringing back the beloved restaurant
Stalk & Spade Plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
Sushi by Boū NYC-based omakase restaurant headed for Arlo Wynwood
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café Third South Florida location coming to Miami Worldcenter
Sweetwaters New restaurant from Rusty Pelican owners headed for Huizenga Park in Fort Lauderdale
Thomas Keller The master chef is opening an as-yet-unnamed restaurant in Palm Beach
Twin Peaks Mountain-themed "breastaurant" sports bar opening in Doral
Torno Subito Massimo Bottura will open a restaurant on the rooftop space at Julia & Henry's
Whole Foods Market New locations planned for Edgewater and Sunset Harbour
Yann Couvreur The French chef will open his namesake bakery and bistro in Wynwood
Zuri Mediterranean restaurant with Moroccan flair coming to Wynwood