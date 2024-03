Miami Restaurants That Opened and Closed February 2024

Openings

click to enlarge The ginger rosemary snapper with steamed garlic broccolini at Mangrove in downtown Miami, which opened in February Mangrove photo

Nearly 20 restaurants and cafés opened in Miami in February, making the notoriously short month (that was longer than usual) one of the busiest so far in 2024.In February, a whopping 18 restaurants, speakeasies, and bakery/cafés opened across Miami and Broward County. From Lucky Cat's highly anticipated Miami Beach opening and Hampton Social's frosé-filled debut in Brickell to the openings of popular New York Chinese restaurant RedFarm in Coconut Grove and New York's beloved bakery/café, Maman , opening in Wynwood, foodies have plenty of new spots to check out in March.Here's a look at what opened and closed this past month in the Magic City and what's coming next to Miami's booming culinary scene.Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Ave., Level 2, Bal Harbour; 786-359-4074; avenue31cafe.com 54 SW 10 St., Miami; 786-566-8939; benihana.com 538 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-425-3575; cafebastilledowntown.com 4237 NW 107 Ave., Doral; 305-400-8374; cuentosandwiches.com 1633 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami; 305-536-6410; goldcoastkitchenandcocktails.com 900 S. Miami Ave., Ste. 220, Miami; 786-772-1100; thehamptonsocial.com 4702 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-953-7577; lamartolarestaurant.com 119 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-671-4840; gordonramsayrestaurants.com

69 NW 26 St., Miami; 305-315-6146; mamannyc.com 103 NW First Ave., Miami; 786-734-0834; mangrove.miami 315 S. Biscayne Blvd., Ste. 100, Miami; 786-917-2031; mastrosrestaurants.com 1099 NW 42 Ave., Miami; 833-226-7376; us.campero.com 3000 Florida Ave., Coconut Grove; qptapas.com 3131 Commodore Plz., Coconut Grove; 305-330-9700; redfarmnyc.com

1010 Brickell Ave., Unit 105, Miami; 786-465-3647; redphonebooth.com 1414 Brickell Ave., Miami; saltyflamerestaurant.com 521 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-456-5905; calleochotacos.com 620 S. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-451-1200; valandtino.com North Miami's laid-back bakery/café/wine bar/wine shop has closed its doors for good, ending an eventful two years in business.Wynwood's first craft beer brewery closed its taproom, but its beer will continue being sold at Veza Sur.Chicken-centric, fast-casual concept from former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'NealNew York burger and shake restaurant at Brickell City Centredual concept coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024The fast food restaurant chain will open its first East Coast restaurant in DoralThe Miami Beach date night spot is opening a location inside of Aventura MallComing to Miami Worldcenter in 2024Following West Palm Beach, a new Miami location is expected to open in BrickellThe Chang family will reopen Itamae as an omakase restaurantPeruvian restaurant and Pisco bar under the esteemed Acurio International umbrellaMiami staple with rooftop views coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024the popular Wynwood staple is opening March 6Beloved Polynesian-themed tiki bar and restaurant reopening in the futureVendors opening in Fort Lauderdale in the former Bahia Mar locationChicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter in 2024Contactless dumpling shop coming to Miami WorldcenterFort Lauderdale bar and restaurant opening a Miami locationWaterfront restaurant opening in the Southgate Towers apartment buildingA Peruvian couple is opening a Peruvian restaurant in Wynwood with Italian influencesCelebrity Italian hotspot from Buenos Aires, Argentina, is opening its first U.S. location in Wynwood in March 2024Expanding with several new locationsNYC-based Italian restaurant coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024The Miami Beach hot spot is coming back in 2024New restaurant from Raheem Sealey and David Fuentes in partnership with Forward Hospitality GroupVineyard-inspired sustainable restaurant coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024Doral food hall opening a second locationMichelle Bernstein is bringing back the beloved restaurantPlant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South FloridaNYC-based omakase restaurant headed for Arlo WynwoodThird South Florida location coming to Miami WorldcenterNew restaurant from Rusty Pelican owners headed for Huizenga Park in Fort LauderdaleThe master chef is opening an as-yet-unnamed restaurant in Palm BeachMountain-themed "breastaurant" sports bar opening in DoralMassimo Bottura will open a restaurant on the rooftop space at Julia & Henry'sNew locations planned for Edgewater and Sunset HarbourThe French chef will open his namesake bakery and bistro in WynwoodMediterranean restaurant with Moroccan flair coming to Wynwood