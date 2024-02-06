 Popular New York French Bakery Maman Opens in Wynwood This Week | Miami New Times
Food & Drink News

Bonjour, Miami! Maman, NYC's Trendy French Café, Opens in Wynwood This Week

Maman, a beloved French bakery and café from New York, opens in Wynwood on February 9 with blue porcelain plates, lush greenery, and Oprah Winfrey's favorite chocolate chip cookie.
February 6, 2024
Rustic decor, greenery, and delicious quiches fill Maman, the new Wynwood bakery and café.
Rustic decor, greenery, and delicious quiches fill Maman, the new Wynwood bakery and café. Maman photo
The aroma of freshly baked pastries and the charm of the south of France are coming to the Magic City with the opening of Maman, a French-inspired bakery and café in Wynwood helmed by culinary couple Elisa Marshall and Benjamin Sormonte.

Maman took root in Manahattan's SoHo neighborhood in 2014, blossoming into a beloved all-day café with more than 30 locations across Manhattan, D.C., and Philadelphia.

This Friday, February 9, marks the opening of its flagship location in Wynwood, the first of six upcoming spots set to open across Miami in the coming year.
click to enlarge A dining room with plants
Natural wood tones and greenery fill Maman, the new Wynwood bakery and café.
Maman photo
Reflecting on the ten years since the café's opening, Marshall shares with New Times, "'Maman, meaning mother in French, pays homage to the inspirational figures of our mothers in both the kitchen and our lives."

The concept, born out of a desire to create a welcoming space reminiscent of home, merges the charm of the south of France with North American culture. Marshall emphasizes, "We wanted to convey warmth, avoiding the cookie-cutter Parisian stereotype and instead creating a unique fusion."

Marshall and Sormonte, both home-trained cooks, remain hands-on in menu creation. "We collaborate with our head pastry chef, Jean Louis Berthet, infusing traditional French techniques with the North American flavor palette," notes Marshall.
click to enlarge Coffee and pastries
At Maman, breakfast treats will include fresh pastries, quiches, and a range of coffee and tea beverages.
Maman photo
The menu reflects a balance of light options and indulgent treats, featuring classic, gluten-free, and vegan baked goods, salads, and sandwiches, reflecting their vision of offering diverse culinary experiences.

Marshall emphasizes staying true to Maman's roots as it expands to Miami, saying, "We don't want to be an overly trendy or healthy café. To us, it's all about balance, envisioning a fresh, tasty salad in one hand and a warm cookie in the other."

Speaking of cookies, signature creations include Maman's famous nutty chocolate chip cookie, which gained notoriety for being featured on Oprah's Favorite Things list. This buttery treat has a brown sugar base that caramelizes and crisps up in the oven. It is generously loaded with whole macadamia nuts, pecans, and almond bits for a satisfying crunch, accompanied by chunks of chocolate that melt throughout the baking process.

The result is a cookie with a gooey filling, oozing chocolate, and maintaining a consistently crispy edge — a satisfying combination of flavors and textures.
click to enlarge Chocolate chip cookies
Signature creations include Maman’s famous nutty chocolate chip cookie, which gained notoriety for being featured on "Oprah’s Favorite Things" list.
Maman photo
Miami exclusive creations include a basket-shaped croissant filled with fresh guava purée and adorned with seasonal fruit, as well as crème fraîche pancakes, a French-American fusion dish with dense, fluffy discs topped with a pretzel crumble and sweet basil sauce.

Upon selecting Miami for their next expansion, the couple sought a dynamic city comparable to New York, rich in cultural diversity and French appreciation. Marshall expresses excitement about the Miami-New York synergy, saying, "Many New Yorkers came down during COVID, and when we asked our customers where we should expand, Miami kept popping up."

To integrate seamlessly into the Magic City, the team at Maman is prioritizing community collaboration. Marshall states, "We want to feel like the neighborhood coffee shop, engaging with the locals."

Plans include collaborations with local chefs, candle makers, and beverage producers to create unique Miami offerings. The café's interior pays homage to Florida nature, integrating seashells into concrete lamps, as well as banyan tree-inspired accents plus other beach-themed decor.

Maman in Wynwood will offer counter service on weekdays and full table service on weekends, along with beer, wine, and cocktails. In addition, Maman will provide delivery services through their app and Uber Eats, catering to a wide delivery zone to reach those unable to make it to the café.

Bonjour, indeed. (We can't wait to try those famous cookies.)

Maman. 51 NW 26th St., Miami; mamannyc.com.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.

