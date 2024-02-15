Rosé All Day: The Hampton Social Is Coming to Brickell

You no longer have to book a flight to Nashville or Chicago to experience the country's first frosé (a frozen rosé) at the Hampton Social — the "rosé all day" themed bar and restaurant is coming to Miami!
The Hampton Social, part of the Parker Hospitality group, will open its doors at Mary Brickell Village in Brickell on Wednesday, February 21.
Inspired by the feeling of long summer days spent by the water in the Hamptons, New York, the Hampton Social brings its sunny decor, coastal-inspired cuisine, a photo-worthy neon sign in its main dining room, and craft cocktails (including said frosé) to Miami — where it will fit right at home, might we add.
Located on the second floor of Mary Brickell Village on South Miami Avenue, the Hampton Social promises to deliver on its “rosé all day” motto with an extensive wine list and playful beverages, like the signature "Hampton Frosé." Basically, this might turn into your new favorite spot for weekend brunch, lunch, bachelorette parties, or happy hour.
The restaurant and bar features a wine list focused on rosé wines and handcrafted cocktails. From traditional to sparkling, from France to California, the Hampton Social taps into its “rosé all day'' theme with more than 15 different rosé wines to choose from. Plus, the Hampton Social’s new rosé brand, H Rosé, will also be available for purchase beginning in June.
Served year-round, the signature "Hampton Frosé" tops off the rosé offerings. However, if rosé isn't your drink of choice, the restaurant and bar also has an extensive selection of handcrafted cocktails and mocktails to choose from.
Some of those signature cocktails include the "I Gliterally Can’t," "Starlet Espresso Martini," and the "Honey Cove," which will all be available by the glass or by the extra large glass (in a giant seashell — we're not joking).
Parker Hospitality, the elevated nautical-themed restaurant and bar seats 300 guests inside and on the outdoor terrace.
The restaurant is designed with the idea of transporting its guests to someone's home in the seaside escape of New York’s most exclusive vacation spot, the Hamptons. Therefore, expect airy blue and white decor and plenty of rattan and light wood.
“We try to encompass the transformational experience,” says Parker. “When you walk into the Hampton Social, you’re sent to another place; you feel like you’re on vacation. Socializing has always been central to our concept and our space is designed for you to stay, hang out with friends, and enjoy really great food, cocktails, and, of course, rosé.”
Coastal-inspired elements include lots of rope and wicker, which complement the exposed wooden beams, white-washed wooden tables, and statement chandeliers made of seashells. Spanning more than 8,000 square feet, the restaurant’s dining room features large windows that flood the space with natural light and will open during Miami’s cooler months.
On the menu, New England-inspired offerings include a variety of fresh, coastal favorites with highlights like the Maine-style lobster roll, grilled octopus, and a seafood tower.
The menu also features a number of bites meant for sharing, like the "Bang Bang Chicken," "Coopers Beach Calamari," and the crab and shrimp bruschetta.
The Hampton Social is primarily known for its weekend brunch, with signature dishes including the crab cake Benedict, avocado toast, and the "Sunrise Beach Bowl."
Also noteworthy are the shrimp tacos and the restaurant’s smash burger.
Additional restaurant locations are currently in Illinois and Nashville, Tennessee. Later this year, Parker Hospitality will continue to expand the Hampton Social with three other locations in Denver, Atlanta, and Dallas.
The Hampton Social will open for lunch, brunch, dinner, and happy hour. Guests can make reservations online through opentable.com.
The Hampton Social. 900 S. Miami Ave., Ste. 220, Miami; thehamptonsocial.com. Monday through Sunday 10 a.m. until midnight. Opening February 21.