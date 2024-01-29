 Gordon Ramsay to Open Asian Restaurant Lucky Cat in Miami Beach | Miami New Times
Gordon Ramsay Opens Lucky Cat in Miami Beach This Friday

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay is hopping across the pond to open the first U.S. outpost of his Asian-inspired restaurant in Miami Beach this week.
January 29, 2024
Chef Gordon Ramsay will open Lucky Cat in Miami Beach.
Chef Gordon Ramsay will open Lucky Cat in Miami Beach. Lucky Cat photo
Two years after its initial plan to open in the Magic City, celebrity chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay will open an outpost of his Asian-inspired restaurant Lucky Cat in Miami Beach this week.

Come Friday, February 2, Miamians will acquaint themselves with Ramsay's second Miami endeavor, Lucky Cat, an outpost of the original Lucky Cat that opened in London's Mayfair district back in 2019 and later in Manchester. The Asian-inspired restaurant draws inspiration from Tokyo drinking dens of the 1930s and offers dishes inspired by various regions throughout Asia.

Back in 2021, when the restaurant had plans of opening in 2022, the famous chef told New Times, "Lucky Cat is a Pan-Asian style concept featuring incredible cocktails, sushi and sashimi, meats from the robata grill, as well as small plates. It's all about sharing in an exquisitely designed space."

However, when most fans of Ramsay picture his restaurants, they most likely think of two things: yelling and burgers. One thing that often does not equate with him, however? Fine dining — and Asian fine dining, at that. But the chef, known for his no-nonsense TV personality and namesake restaurants, is ready to show Miami once again why he has seven Michelin stars to his name.
click to enlarge A sushi platter
Zanmai Omakase at Lucky Cat in Miami Beach by chef Gordon Ramsay.
Lucky Cat photo
The city first encountered Ramsay back in September 2023, when he opened an outpost of his popular Hell's Kitchen restaurant in downtown Miami, which is inspired by his signature dishes from his hit culinary competition TV show, Hell's Kitchen. The sprawling two-story space, which was modeled after the set of the TV show, features a contemporary menu and bar program that helped him secure his name in Miami.

Now, he's back with Lucky Cat.

Inspired by his travels throughout Asia, the menu at Lucky Cat features nods to several countries Ramsay has visited and fallen in love with on the continent. Expect Asian small plate classics, robata grills, and sushi and sashimi dishes that are crafted in the restaurant's open kitchen and signature raw carve bar.
click to enlarge A dark dining room
Lucky Cat by Gordon Ramsay is crossing the pond to the U.S. for the very first time.
Photo by Kris Tamburello
Lucky Cat will also feature a chef's table that seats eight guests, is available Tuesday through Saturday, and is centrally located at the heart of the sprawling kitchen with bespoke menus prepared daily.

At the chef's table experience, expect dishes like "Mentaiko" made with crab croustade and finger lime, "Chawanmushi" made with black truffle and chia seeds, and other fine delicacies ranging from smoked bone marrow and lobster to apple-fed Shinshu wagyu. The chef's table is priced at $225 per person, with additional pairings ranging from $325 to $375 per person.

As for the main menu, standouts include pea guacamole served with rice crackers and negi oil, the "Confit Duck Leg Bao" with a bonito crust, and the "Weeping Tiger Ribeye." Plus, the "GFC" fried chicken thigh with gochujang hot sauce sounds delightful.
click to enlarge A chicken dish
The "GFC" fried chicken thigh from Lucky Cat Miami with gochujang hot sauce.
Lucky Cat photo
The drink menu heavily reflects Asian influences, with cocktails like the "Nori Martini," "Okinawa Margarita," and the "Polynesian Punch," all priced at $22 each.

The decor of the Miami Beach location will stay true to its London sisters across the pond but with Miami flair. The dining room is heavily inspired by Tokyo design and features artwork from Japanese artists and walls with tones and textures inspired by the Tokyo dining scene.

Welcome back, Ramsay.

Lucky Cat. 119 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; gordonramsayrestaurants.com. Opening February 2.
