 New York Chinese Restaurant RedFarm Opens in Coconut Grove | Miami New Times
Openings & Closings

New York Chinese Restaurant RedFarm Is Taking Over the Old Mr. Moe's in Coconut Grove

Hospitality icons Jeffrey and Zach Chodorow dish on Pac-Man dumplings, Peking duck dinners and the new RedFarm outpost in Coconut Grove.
February 26, 2024
The exterior vibe at RedFarm, opening February 27, 2024 in Coconut Grove
The exterior vibe at RedFarm, opening February 27, 2024 in Coconut Grove World Red Eye
Renowned for its Pac-Man-shaped dumplings and Peking duck dinners, New York's contemporary, farm-to-table Chinese restaurant, RedFarm, is opening its first Florida location on Tuesday, February 27, in Coconut Grove.

Founded by dim sum master chef Joe Ng and Chinese food wizard Ed Schoenfeld, RedFarm will open at 3131 Commodore Plaza in the former location of Mr. Moe's, which was once home of Miami's notoriously strong "Moose Juice" cocktail. Partners in the brand include well-known restaurateur, restaurant financier, and lawyer Jeffrey Chodorow of Asia de Cuba, China Grill, and Pure Food and Wine, as well as his son Zach Chodorow, and Miami location partner Alex Pirez.

"The original New York Times review of RedFarm said that our flavors go to an 11, and that remains true today," Zach tells New Times. "Our chefs can make dim sum in a thousand different shapes, ones that look like Pac-Man, stingrays, you name it. Our presentations are not only visually appealing, but the quality keeps many of our guests coming back."

The first RedFarm opened in 2011 in New York City's West Village neighborhood. Through the years, it has expanded to the city's Upper West Side, as well as Austin, Texas. The Miami location, brought to life by Créme Design, is housed in the previous Mr. Moe's sports bar-meets-barbecue space, with homages to its past as a rowdy, dimly lit bar with immense modern touches.
click to enlarge A dining room with a chandelier
One of two private dining areas at RedFarm in Coconut Grove
World Red Eye photo
"The [Coconut Grove] building itself is interesting...it looks like a log cabin from the Mr. Moe's days, but we've taken it from a totally country design to an Asian flair on the exterior," says Zach. "Inside, we have coffered ceilings and two private dining rooms, each with round tables with lazy Susans on them. You can really feel the action."

Core to the menu are inventive twists on Chinese favorites. Amid always-rotating specials are staples like pastrami-filled egg rolls, shrimp-stuffed jalapeño poppers, crisp braised oxtail dumplings, pan-fried lamb dumplings, and a Thai curry loaded with mussels and clams.

"[Chef Jeff Ng] is not afraid to do things outside of the Chinese realm," says Jeffrey. "You go to most Chinese restaurants, and there is a pork section, a chicken section...this is not that type of restaurant whatsoever. He has an obsessive nature in terms of the quality of ingredients, and there will be plenty of new things coming in."
click to enlarge Colorful dumplings on a serving tray
Dumplings come in all shapes and sizes at RedFarm in Coconut Grove.
World Red Eye photo
The Chodorow name is a household name for many.

Jeffrey first opened China Grill in 1987 and brought it to Miami Beach in 1995. The spot was widely credited for ushering in a contemporary era of dining on the beach. Chodorow's China Grill Management Group has since opened dozens of restaurants worldwide, including the likes of the Russian-infused Red Square at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas and, locally, Komodo in partnership with David Grutman and Asia de Cuba at the Mondrian Hotel.

"I hope to live to be 100. I moved to Miami when I was one, and I didn't see snow until I was 18," Jeffrey Chodorow, now 73, says. "Miami is my home, has always been my home, and this is where I want to be doing things."

Over Super Bowl weekend, the spot hosted a special sneak peek dinner with the likes of Mario Carbone, Derek Jeter, and Jeff Zalaznick in attendance.

Beyond its opening buzz, count on special events, like its weekend dim sum brunch and even Peking turkeys come Thanksgiving.

RedFarm. 3131 Commodore Plz., Coconut Grove; 305-330-9700; redfarmnyc.com. Opening Tuesday, February 27.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, sports and entertainment in South Florida since 2017. His work has also appeared in USA Today, BBC, National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, Travel + Leisure, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.
Contact: Jesse Scott
