Openings & Closings

Miami’s Beloved Peruvian Fusion Restaurant Cvi.che 105 Is Now Open in Coral Gables

A fusion of Japanese and Peruvian flavors meets an immersive atmosphere inspired by gold luxury and the ocean at CVI.CHE 105's newest location in Coral Gables.
December 20, 2023
Peruvian fusion restaurant Cvi.che 105 has opened its fifth location in Coral Gables.
Peruvian fusion restaurant Cvi.che 105 has opened its fifth location in Coral Gables. Cvi.che 105 photo
Coral Gables, say hello to your new weeknight dinner spot — Miami's Cvi.che 105 is officially open in "The City Beautiful."

A fusion of Japanese and Peruvian flavors meets an immersive atmosphere inspired by gold luxury and the ocean at Cvi.che 105's newest location in Coral Gables.

Chef and Owner Juan Chipoco decided to bring the fifth Cvi.che 105 to his own backyard after the success he found with other Miami locations. Although part of the reason for bringing the restaurant to the Gables comes from wanting the dining experience in his neighborhood, he has had this dream for many years before becoming a successful chef.

"I went from being a dishwasher, to a line cook, to prep, runner, manager, to now owning my restaurants," Chipoco says to New Times. "But my first job as server was in a restaurant three blocks from here. So in the old days, I told myself one day I wanted to just come back but through the big door."

The renowned restaurant has been named by New Times as the Reader's Choice Best Ceviche in Miami for multiple years in a row since 2011, including the latest award in 2021. This is due to the menu, which showcases the best flavors of Japanese cuisine and Chipoco's background with authentic Peruvian dishes.

Apart from the usual signature dishes, the Coral Gables location has an exclusive specialties menu that includes a variety of platters, sashimi, and a nigiri selection. A highlight is the unagi miso brie, which is made with eel and honey miso topped with brie torched tableside.
click to enlarge A beautiful dish from Cvi.che 105 in Coral Gables
The "Ceviche da Vinci" from Cvi.che 105 in Coral Gables
Cvi.che 105 photo
As for the ceviche bar and hot kitchen plates, prices range from $15 to $85, with dishes including the "Ostra 24K" with Kusshi oyster, truffled ponzu, sea urchin, and Osetra caviar, the "Tuna Angelical y Atrevida," described as seafood heaven, and the "Gyozas Diosas." Another highlight is the "Ceviche da Vinci" made with the catch of the day. Chipico describes the dish as a work of art inspired by Leonardo da Vinci, which is why the sauce is made of natural ingredients with vibrant colors.

"I do my homework a year in advance to open this," says Cipoco. "That's why we have the same menu and a specialty menu for Coral Gables. That means caviar, oysters, lobster, sushi, and sashimi. I wanted to create something with a high quality of flavor and the right prices."

Guests can expect daily live DJ sets, happy hour specials, and the option of outdoor dining. According to Chipoco, in the last year, the restaurant went through a rebranding, from color changes in the staff's uniforms to menu procedures and new recipes. He says the changes came from within to translate into the service given to every guest.

"I wanted to find the best way to create new recipes," says Chipoco. "Train employees better while empowering them to grow in the company and change the whole face of the restaurant. I do it in every Cvi.che 105. We always refresh the restaurant's face."
click to enlarge The gold and purple interior dining room of Cvi.che 105 in Coral Gables.
The interior dining room of Cvi.che 105 in Coral Gables
Cvi.che 105 photo
Chipoco highlights the fusion of cultures in an artistic way with his curated menu and around the restaurant. Walking in, guests can see the avatar-like photos and walls covered by scales to represent the sea and seafood, which is met by golden elements and warrior artwork representing the Peruvian side.

"To me, the interior represents the luxury of gold in Incas land," says Chipoco. "It makes me think of Peru and a lot of history. That's why we chose this color and this vibe. These are art pieces inspired by my culture."

While his dream is to expand the brand globally, South Florida can get excited about two new locations planned for the end of 2024 in Boca Raton and Sawgrass, along with an expansion in one of the South Beach locations.

Cvi.che 105. 111 Palermo Ave., Suite #108, Coral Gables; ceviche105.com. Monday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Friday through Saturday 11:30 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
