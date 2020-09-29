 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Icebox Cafe will open its third location in Hallandale Beach.EXPAND
Icebox Cafe will open its third location in Hallandale Beach.
Photo by Aaron Shirley for Icebox Cafe

Icebox Cafe Expands With Broward Restaurant and Upscale Vending Concept

Nicole Danna | September 29, 2020 | 8:00am
AA

Miami Beach's Icebox Cafe is expanding with a third location and the first in Broward County. The new restaurant is set to officially open on Thursday, October 1, at 219 NE Third St., in Hallandale Beach.

Located in the city's developing arts and entertainment district, the restaurant opts for a relaxing and eclectic design, featuring a signature mural by local artist Captain Casual, art installations, and vintage furnishings sourced from around the world. The decor is paired with an expansive menu for brunch, happy hour, and dinner.

According to Icebox Cafe founder Robert Siegmann, Hallandale Beach was chosen for the concept's third location as a way to help revitalize the city's growing dining and entertainment district. The 14,000-square-foot space is an integrated complex that includes a commissary, restaurant, and greenhouse.

Related Stories

"With this location, Icebox Cafe in Hallandale Beach has become the anchor in the fashion, art, and design district," Siegmann says. "We have always taken anchor positions in an up-and-coming neighborhood, and we can see the true potential of this area."

The café is best known for its diverse offerings and desserts, including Oprah's "favorite" known as the Bomb, a cheesecake brownie inside chocolate cake with chocolate mousse filling. At the Hallandale restaurant, expect to see more casual fare with an all-new menu designed around the restaurant's best-selling dishes.

Stacked with a variety of options, the menu includes everything from specialty burgers to comfort food-inspired appetizers and signature mains. Also available to diners is a full cocktail menu and expansive beer and wine list.

Icebox Pantry is the new upscale vending machine concept from Icebox Cafe founder Robert Siegmann offering healthy on-the-go meals.EXPAND
Icebox Pantry is the new upscale vending machine concept from Icebox Cafe founder Robert Siegmann offering healthy on-the-go meals.
Photo courtesy of Icebox Cafe for Icebox Pantry

The new Broward location will also be home to the brand's own commissary and test kitchen, providing a number of job openings in the local community. At 10,000-square-feet, it features state-of-the-art kitchen equipment that allows the café to develop and test new products, recipes, and dishes.

"While we have always been testing and developing recipes for our menus, now we have a dedicated space for this purpose," Siegmann explains. "This way, customers can expect something new and different every time they dine with us."

Through the end of September, locals can get an early taste of the menu through the Hallandale Eats program, featuring a three-course menu available for delivery for $25. Those who order will also receive a special discount to experience the new location after it opens on October 1.

In addition to the Hallandale Beach restaurant, the brand will continue to expand in 2020 with the introduction of Icebox Pantry. The concept fuses handmade, chef-driven dishes with the latest in automated vending technology. Healthy-portioned salads, bowls, wraps, sandwiches, snacks, and desserts will be made available through an elevated, touchscreen vending machine systems located in office and residential buildings across South Florida.

Icebox Pantry items are currently available for delivery daily between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. from Miami to as far north as Hollywood. Orders can be placed through SpeedETab.

Icebox Cafe. 219 NE Third St.., Hallandale Beach; 954-744-4251; iceboxcafe.com.

 
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.