March 2019 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

March saw the opening of some interesting concepts — from a food hall in South Miami to an upscale barbecue restaurant by Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry.

Casualties this past month were bittersweet. Though Jimmy'z Kitchen closed in Wynwood, mofongo fans can still dine at Jimmy'z in South Beach, and though Boombox closed, it will transform into a cocktail and coffeehouse called the Sylvester.

South Florida also saw the opening of two new breweries and the reopenings of a beloved family-run café and a Brickell-area hotspot.