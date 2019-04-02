March 2019 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

March saw the opening of some interesting concepts — from a food hall in South Miami to an upscale barbecue restaurant by Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry.
South Florida also saw the opening of two new breweries and the reopenings of a beloved family-run café and a Brickell-area hotspot.
Openings
- 3 Sons Brewing Company. 236 N. Federal Hwy., Suite 104, Dania Beach; 954-601-3833; 3sonsbrewingco.com.
- Adelita's Cafe. 6820 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-238-7882.
- Bar Journe. 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-993-4085; maisonfpjourne.com.
- Beat Culture Brewery. 7250 NW 11th St., Miami; 786-431-5413; beatculture.com.
- El Santo. 1620 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-360-6019.
- El Tucán. 1111 SW First Ave., Miami; 305-535-0065; eltucanmiami.com.
- International Smoke. 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; internationalsmoke.com.
- Mercato Sunset. 1701 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; mckitchenmiami.com.
- Parcela at Life House Little Havana. 528 SW Ninth Ave., Miami; lifehousehotels.com.
- Yumbrella. 5701 Sunset Dr., South Miami; 305-397-8499.
Closings
- Boombox
- Jimmy'z Kitchen (Wynwood location)
- Mason Eatery
Coming Attractions
- Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood eatery
- Amare - Italian in SoFi
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Beefsteak - Jose Andres' food truck will be appearing at FIU
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - opening a second location in downtown Miami
- Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood
- Bunnie Cakes - opening a second location in Doral
- el Bagel - opening permanent spot
- The Cat's Meow Cafe - cat café coming to MiMo
- Champion Burger - a new burger concept from the Coyo Taco people
- Chicken Guy! - Guy Fieri
openinga chicken tender shop at Aventura Mall
- Chug's - Michael Beltran opening a Cuban-American diner
- Descarga Brewing Company - opening in North Miami
- Dos Croquetas - popular croqueta delivery company opening a brick-and-mortar
DunkanooKitchen - opening in Wynwood
- The Egg Spot - All-day breakfast by the Butcher Shop people
- Ember - Brad Kilgore concept to open in Paradise Plaza in the Design District
- Erba - Niven Patel opening an Italian concept
- Esotico - a tiki bar and restaurant by Graspa Group
- G.L.O.W. - a fro-yo shop that donates all proceeds to charity opening in Wynwood
- Gramps by the Sea - opening soon
Hiyakawa- Wabi Sabi chef opening Wynwood restaurant
- Icebox Cafe - opening at Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale
- Kosushi - Brazilian concept coming to Miami
- La Estación American Brasserie - at Miami Brightline station
- Laid Fresh - the Kyu people opening an all-day breakfast spot
- Lost City Brewing Company - coming to North Miami
- The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Marabu at Brickell City Centre - opening in early 2019
Off Site- Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nano-brewery in Little Haiti
- Osaka - Nikkei restaurant coming to Miami
- Papi Steak - David Grutman opening in SoFi
- Punch Bowl Social - opening in Wynwood
- Sala’o Cuban Bar & Pescadería - Hemingway-themed bar and restaurant
- Salty Donut - opening a location in South Miami
- Seawell Fish & Oyster - opening at Kimpton Angler's Hotel
- Shuckers - opening a second location in South Beach
- Sistrunk Market & Brewery - opening in Fort Lauderdale
- Spanglish - opening in Wynwood
- Starbucks - opening in Midtown Miami
- The Sylvester - cocktails, coffee, and CBD in Midtown Miami
- Tigertail + Mary - Michael Schwartz opening a veg-friendly spot in Coconut Grove
- Time Out Market - food hall opening on Lincoln Road in South Beach
- Trader Joe's - coming to South Beach
- Uchi - Texas sushi coming to Miami
- Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
- Unseen Creatures - brewery opening soon
- Vinaigrette - Danny
Serferopening a Downtown sub shop
- Whole Foods Market - proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
- Yeasty Brews - New brewery celebrating the fermentation process
