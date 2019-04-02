 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
4
Kalua "instant bacon’" at International Smoke
Kalua "instant bacon’" at International Smoke
Photo by James Carriere

March 2019 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Laine Doss | April 2, 2019 | 12:00pm
AA

March saw the opening of some interesting concepts — from a food hall in South Miami to an upscale barbecue restaurant by Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry.

Casualties this past month were bittersweet. Though Jimmy'z Kitchen closed in Wynwood, mofongo fans can still dine at Jimmy'z in South Beach, and though Boombox closed, it will transform into a cocktail and coffeehouse called the Sylvester.

South Florida also saw the opening of two new breweries and the reopenings of a beloved family-run café and a Brickell-area hotspot.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

Sunset Place joins the food hall trend.
Sunset Place joins the food hall trend.
Yumbrella

Openings

Burger at Mason
Burger at Mason
Photo by Robert Packar

Closings

  • Boombox
  • Jimmy'z Kitchen (Wynwood location)
  • Mason Eatery
Danny Serfer to open Vinaigrette.
Danny Serfer to open Vinaigrette.
Photo by Ryan Roman

Coming Attractions

  • Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood eatery
  • Amare - Italian in SoFi
  • Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - opening at Aventura ParkSquare
  • Beefsteak - Jose Andres' food truck will be appearing at FIU
  • Biscayne Bay Brewing - opening a second location in downtown Miami
  • Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood
  • Bunnie Cakes - opening a second location in Doral
  • el Bagel - opening permanent spot
  • The Cat's Meow Cafe - cat café coming to MiMo
  • Champion Burger - a new burger concept from the Coyo Taco people
  • Chicken Guy! - Guy Fieri opening a chicken tender shop at Aventura Mall
  • Chug's - Michael Beltran opening a Cuban-American diner
  • Descarga Brewing Company - opening in North Miami
  • Dos Croquetas - popular croqueta delivery company opening a brick-and-mortar
  • Dunkanoo Kitchen - opening in Wynwood
  • The Egg Spot - All-day breakfast by the Butcher Shop people
  • Ember - Brad Kilgore concept to open in Paradise Plaza in the Design District
  • Erba - Niven Patel opening an Italian concept
  • Esotico - a tiki bar and restaurant by Graspa Group
  • G.L.O.W. - a fro-yo shop that donates all proceeds to charity opening in Wynwood
  • Gramps by the Sea - opening soon
  • Hiyakawa - Wabi Sabi chef opening Wynwood restaurant
  • Icebox Cafe - opening at Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale
  • Kosushi - Brazilian concept coming to Miami
  • La Estación American Brasserie - at Miami Brightline station
  • Laid Fresh - the Kyu people opening an all-day breakfast spot
  • Lost City Brewing Company - coming to North Miami
  • The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
  • Marabu at Brickell City Centre - opening in early 2019
  • Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nano-brewery in Little Haiti
  • Osaka - Nikkei restaurant coming to Miami
  • Papi Steak - David Grutman opening in SoFi
  • Punch Bowl Social - opening in Wynwood
  • Sala’o Cuban Bar & Pescadería - Hemingway-themed bar and restaurant
  • Salty Donut - opening a location in South Miami
  • Seawell Fish & Oyster - opening at Kimpton Angler's Hotel
  • Shuckers - opening a second location in South Beach
  • Sistrunk Market & Brewery - opening in Fort Lauderdale
  • Spanglish - opening in Wynwood
  • Starbucks - opening in Midtown Miami
  • The Sylvester - cocktails, coffee, and CBD in Midtown Miami
  • Tigertail + Mary - Michael Schwartz opening a veg-friendly spot in Coconut Grove
  • Time Out Market - food hall opening on Lincoln Road in South Beach
  • Trader Joe's - coming to South Beach
  • Uchi - Texas sushi coming to Miami
  • Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
  • Unseen Creatures - brewery opening soon
  • Vinaigrette - Danny Serfer opening a Downtown sub shop
  • Whole Foods Market - proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
  • Yeasty Brews - New brewery celebrating the fermentation process
 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: