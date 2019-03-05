 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
4
Mofongo at Jimmy'z Kitchen
Mofongo at Jimmy'z Kitchen
Rebecca Blanco

Jimmy'z Kitchen Closes in Wynwood

Laine Doss | March 5, 2019 | 1:59pm
AA

Jimmy'z Kitchen, a Wynwood landmark, has closed.

The Wynwood location shuttered last Thursday, though the original South Beach restaurant remains open for business, according to an employee.

Jimmy'z Wynwood opened in February 2011, long before the neighborhood boasted a host of eateries, boutiques, and bars. If you really want to know how long ago that was, New Times' story announcing the restaurant's opening party read thusly: "If by chance you're on that thing called the Internet and know what Twitter or Facebook are, then be sure to follow them on Twitter @jimmyzwynwood and like their Facebook. They'll trade you free food and booze for free publicity."

Continue Reading

Related Stories

Jimmy'z was not only a Wynwood pioneer but also a culinary vanguard. Chef Jimmy Carey's restaurant melded a fast-casual vibe — brightly colored chairs, self-serve beverages, and counter ordering — with soulful food that was anything but made fast. Caribbean dishes such as Cuban mojo pork and shrimp creole were simmered for hours. Jimmy'z best-loved dish was its mofongo, and people clamored for the Puerto Rican speciality.

The good news, however, is that the South Beach location is thriving. A hearty, heaping plate of Jimmy'z mofongo is worth the short drive from Wynwood to Alton Road.

New Times has a call in to Chef Carey and will update this post with any further information.

Jimmy'z Kitchen. 1542 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-534-8216; jimmyzkitchen.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: