Jimmy'z Kitchen Closes in Wynwood

Jimmy'z Kitchen, a Wynwood landmark, has closed.
The Wynwood location shuttered last Thursday, though the original South Beach restaurant remains open for business, according to an employee.
Jimmy'z Wynwood opened in February 2011, long before the neighborhood boasted a host of eateries, boutiques, and bars. If you really want to know how long ago that was, New Times' story announcing the restaurant's opening party read thusly: "If by chance you're on that thing called the Internet and know what Twitter or Facebook are, then be sure to follow them on Twitter @jimmyzwynwood and like their Facebook. They'll trade you free food and booze for free publicity."
Jimmy'z was not only a Wynwood pioneer but also a culinary vanguard. Chef Jimmy Carey's restaurant melded a fast-casual vibe — brightly colored chairs, self-serve beverages, and counter ordering — with soulful food that was anything but made fast. Caribbean dishes such as Cuban mojo pork and shrimp creole were simmered for hours. Jimmy'z best-loved dish was its mofongo, and people clamored for the Puerto Rican speciality.
The good news, however, is that the South Beach location is thriving. A hearty, heaping plate of Jimmy'z mofongo is worth the short drive from Wynwood to Alton Road.
New Times has a call in to Chef Carey and will update this post with any further information.
Jimmy'z Kitchen. 1542 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-534-8216; jimmyzkitchen.com.
