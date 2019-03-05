Jimmy'z Kitchen Closes in Wynwood

Jimmy'z Kitchen, a Wynwood landmark, has closed.

The Wynwood location shuttered last Thursday, though the original South Beach restaurant remains open for business, according to an employee.

Jimmy'z Wynwood opened in February 2011, long before the neighborhood boasted a host of eateries, boutiques, and bars. If you really want to know how long ago that was, New Times' story announcing the restaurant's opening party read thusly: "If by chance you're on that thing called the Internet and know what Twitter or Facebook are, then be sure to follow them on Twitter @jimmyzwynwood and like their Facebook. They'll trade you free food and booze for free publicity."