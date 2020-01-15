Italian-Driven Luna Park Replaces La Centrale at Brickell City Centre

After a two-year run, La Centrale has given way to a new food hall at Brickell City Centre.

Luna Park is still all about Italian food, but the new team behind the three-story complex has infused the space with different decor, flavors, and ingredients.

"Like La Centrale, we cover many regions of Italy and offer fish, meat, and vegetarian dishes, but our concepts are more specific," says Roberto Costa, Luna Park's executive chairman.

The revamping of the 40,000-square-foot food hall took two months, through which Costa says La Centrale was still operating. Luna Park debuted last month with a decor of bright colors reminiscent of the Coney Island amusement park from which it gets its name and concepts ranging from grab-and-go to fine dining eateries. In addition to an Italian market place, there are five sit-down restaurants, a gelato shop, a bar, and a wine cellar.

Italian-born Costa also operates eight restaurants in the United Kingdom and Italy, including five Macellaio RC outposts where meat is butchered to order, including Piedmontese Fassona beef, which known for its low percentage of fat and cholesterol. For Macellaio RC's Miami location, Costa sources the same beef from a Nebraskan farm.

"From an Italian point of view, when we talk about good cuisine we talk about products," says the London-based restaurateur, who relocated to Miami last November to lead the project "This entails knowing the origin of every ingredient and working with artisan farmers and producers. That's what we are focusing on."

Luna Park's ground floor houses Mercato, a market with a menu of coffees and pastries, a salad and panini bar, ready meals, pizza, focaccia, and artisanal goods for sale. There are also two sit-down establishments on this level: Antica Pizzeria, featuring Neapolitan wood-fired pizza and pasta dishes; and Breakfast in America, serving all-day sweet and savory brunch fare both in its indoor dining room and outdoor patio.

EXPAND Luna Park's outdoor patio. World Red Eye

On the second floor, diners will find the bar, Giostra, which offers a daily happy hour from 5 to 8 p.m. Macellaio RC, accented in red leather, features a butcher’s counter and display of dry-aged meat and fish. Its menu standouts are the nine-ounce hanger steak ($35) and a dry-aged Fassona rib steak ($69 per pound).

The fare from southern regions of Italy like Sicily, Puglia, and Campagnia are found across the hall at N.O Osteria, a full-service eatery with a menu inspired by Mediterranean cuisine. The menu features dishes such as seabass carpaccio with three types of toasted bread topped with tomato, spinach, and turmeric ($21); potato gnocchi covered with Nduja ragu and Caciocavallo Silano, a semi-hard cheese from southern Italy ($26); and seared Alaskan cod served with potatoes ($48).

Puro’s, a 35-seat, gluten-free and vegetarian restaurant, offers options like beetroot carpaccio and parmesan ($14); fennel steak served on a rainbow chard salad ($19); and zucchini spaghetti topped with tahini yogurt, guacamole sauce, and toasted almonds ($22).

The lineup also includes Gelateria by Venchi, with scoops ranging in price from $5 to $12. The third floor of the complex is reserved for Vino, where small bites accompany pours from the wine cellar featuring more than 900 vintages. Luna Park has kept the original cooking studio, and a program of classes is slated to debut in the spring.

Costa says that the next step to the project is opening a similar Italian-themed food hall in New York.

Luna Park. At Brickell City Center, 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; lunapark.com. Daily 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.