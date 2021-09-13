Los Angeles Brunch Favorite the Henry Is Headed for Miami







click to enlarge A seared tuna dish at the Henry Photo courtesy of Fox Restaurant Concepts







Brickell City Centre will soon be home to the Henry, which is slated to debut in early 2023.A Los Angeles favorite from Phoenix-based Fox Restaurant Concepts — the company behind the Zinburger, Culinary Dropout, Blanco Tacos & Tequila, and Flower Child brands — the Miami location will be the first to arrive on the East Coast following outposts in Coronado, California, and Dallas.Situated on the corner of South Miami Avenue and Eighth Street, the Henry will offer an all-day menu of breakfast, lunch, and dinner.Fox founder Sam Fox says the Henry felt like a perfect fit for Miami's Brickell lunch crowd, following the successful openings of two locations of sister restaurant North Italia, in Miami and Kendall.“The Henry is a really special place, unlike any of our other restaurants for many reasons," Fox tells. "The first location we opened in Phoenix has become a neighborhood hub for anything from morning coffee and business meetings to casual dinners and special occasions. The sense of comfort the restaurant brings has followed at each location we’ve opened since."All of the Henry’s menus showcase a variety of globally inspired and American dishes, with specialty offerings unique to each city. While the Miami menu hasn't been finalized, Fox says to expect that template at the new Brickell location."Although we do have a few staple dishes that our guests in all cities can’t get enough of," he adds.Popular dishes include short-rib potstickers with toasted sesame, cilantro, and ponzu; roasted turkey French dip with horseradish aioli and Havarti cheese on a garlic Parmesan roll; Scottish salmon with Chioggia beets, toasted grains, watercress, and Marcona almond pesto; and Korean USDA Prime skirt steak with spicy double egg fried rice, pickled shiitakes, and ginger.In Los Angeles, the Henry is famed for its brunch, whose extensive Champagne-and-chilled-seafood menu sets it apart from the crowd. Staple brunch offerings feature creative spins on classic dishes like a quinoa breakfast burrito and strawberry French toast with toasted coconut — as well as a brunch cocktail menu of spritzes and bloody marys."Brickell City Centre prides itself on providing many of Miami’s hottest and most unique attractions, and we are pleased that the Henry will be among them," says David Martin, vice president of retail for the development's owner, Hong Kong-based giant Swire Properties. "This neighborhood concept will be right at home."