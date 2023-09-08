José Andrés Will Open His Mediterranean Mezzo Restaurant Zaytinya in Miami

Washington, D.C.-based Spanish-American chef and restaurateur José Andrés is bringing his third Zaytinya location to Miami as part of a new venture with one of the area's most prestigious resorts.
Earlier this week, José Andrés Group (JAG) announced it will be taking a lead at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach with a plan to touch nearly every aspect of the resort's food and beverage operations — from in-room dining and the lobby bar and lounge to banquet services.
Starting last month, JAG began a hiring campaign at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach. The official changeover is set to take place on October 20.
The most exciting news, however, is the announcement that the James Beard award-winning chef will also be taking the reins at the hotel's signature restaurant — currently operating as Fuego y Mar — transforming it into his longtime mezze-focused Mediterranean establishment.
The news of the World Central Kitchen cofounder's new venture follows the September 2022 announcement that the chef would close his Miami establishment, The Bazaar by José Andrés at SLS South Beach, after a decade-long run.
When the restaurant opened in June 2012, it quickly became one of the city's most critically acclaimed. The space, which officially closed in March, is now home to the second Miami Elcielo location from Colombian chef Juan Manual Barrientos.
The menu is best known for its regional dishes that marry traditional recipes with modern elements, from the various iterations of pide (a Turkish flatbread) served here with a runny egg topper and a staggering mezze lineup that includes the "Crispy Brussels Afelia" — a dish so popular that it has its own following.
After more than 20 years in business, and following his Miami Zaytinya debut, Andrés will also be releasing a cookbook based on his Eastern Mediterranean concept early next year. The book, currently available for preorder, offers 150 recipes from the Zaytinya menu alongside the chef's own cooking tips and techniques. The 368-page book will go on sale in March 2024.
According to a press release, additional food and beverage offerings and restaurant venues will be evaluated by José Andrés Group as the vision of the property evolves. The restaurant, built on the World Central Kitchen chef's deep knowledge of Mediterranean cooking and years of research and travel, originally opened in 2002 in Washington, D.C. A second location opened in July 2022 at the Ritz-Carlton New York in Nomad, which selected JAG to open three different food and beverage outlets on the property, including Nubeluz and The Bazaar by José Andrés.
Located at 1 Lincoln Road, the Ritz-Carlton South Beach is a 374-room property that completed a $90 million renovation in January 2020. Morris Lapidus — the hotel's original architect primarily known for his Neo-baroque "Miami Modern" hotels constructed in the 1950s and '60s, has since come to define the era's resort-hotel style now synonymous with Miami and Miami Beach.
Zaytinya. Opening late 2023 at 1 Lincoln Rd. Miami Beach; zaytinya.com.