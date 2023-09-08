 José Andrés is Opening Zaytinya Later This Year | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Openings & Closings

José Andrés Will Open His Mediterranean Mezzo Restaurant Zaytinya in Miami

The James Beard award-winning chef has announced he will take over operations at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach.
September 8, 2023
The Ritz-Carlton South Beach will soon be home to chef and restaurateur José Andrés' Zaytinya.
The Ritz-Carlton South Beach will soon be home to chef and restaurateur José Andrés' Zaytinya. The Ritz-Carlton South Beach photo
Share this:
Washington, D.C.-based Spanish-American chef and restaurateur José Andrés is bringing his third Zaytinya location to Miami as part of a new venture with one of the area's most prestigious resorts.

Earlier this week, José Andrés Group (JAG) announced it will be taking a lead at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach with a plan to touch nearly every aspect of the resort's food and beverage operations — from in-room dining and the lobby bar and lounge to banquet services.

Starting last month, JAG began a hiring campaign at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach. The official changeover is set to take place on October 20.

The most exciting news, however, is the announcement that the James Beard award-winning chef will also be taking the reins at the hotel's signature restaurant — currently operating as Fuego y Mar — transforming it into his longtime mezze-focused Mediterranean establishment.

The news of the World Central Kitchen cofounder's new venture follows the September 2022 announcement that the chef would close his Miami establishment, The Bazaar by José Andrés at SLS South Beach, after a decade-long run.

When the restaurant opened in June 2012, it quickly became one of the city's most critically acclaimed. The space, which officially closed in March, is now home to the second Miami Elcielo location from Colombian chef Juan Manual Barrientos.

click to enlarge
Ritz-Carlton South Beach ??
One of the longest-running restaurants in Andrés' culinary portfolio, Zaytinya marked the chef's first foray into Mediterranean fare following the success of Spanish tapas restaurant Jaleo. A play on the Turkish word for "olive oil," here Andrés offers his take on dishes representing the regional diversity of classical Turkish, Greek, and Lebanese cuisines.

The menu is best known for its regional dishes that marry traditional recipes with modern elements, from the various iterations of pide (a Turkish flatbread) served here with a runny egg topper and a staggering mezze lineup that includes the "Crispy Brussels Afelia" — a dish so popular that it has its own following.

After more than 20 years in business, and following his Miami Zaytinya debut, Andrés will also be releasing a cookbook based on his Eastern Mediterranean concept early next year. The book, currently available for preorder, offers 150 recipes from the Zaytinya menu alongside the chef's own cooking tips and techniques. The 368-page book will go on sale in March 2024.

According to a press release, additional food and beverage offerings and restaurant venues will be evaluated by José Andrés Group as the vision of the property evolves. The restaurant, built on the World Central Kitchen chef's deep knowledge of Mediterranean cooking and years of research and travel, originally opened in 2002 in Washington, D.C. A second location opened in July 2022 at the Ritz-Carlton New York in Nomad, which selected JAG to open three different food and beverage outlets on the property, including Nubeluz and The Bazaar by José Andrés.

Located at 1 Lincoln Road, the Ritz-Carlton South Beach is a 374-room property that completed a $90 million renovation in January 2020. Morris Lapidus — the hotel's original architect primarily known for his Neo-baroque "Miami Modern" hotels constructed in the 1950s and '60s, has since come to define the era's resort-hotel style now synonymous with Miami and Miami Beach.

Zaytinya. Opening late 2023 at 1 Lincoln Rd. Miami Beach; zaytinya.com.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending

Thomas Keller Opens Classic French Bistro Bouchon in Coral Gables

Openings & Closings

Thomas Keller Opens Classic French Bistro Bouchon in Coral Gables

By Nicole Danna
Every Notable Miami Restaurant Opening and Closing That Happened in August

Openings & Closings

Every Notable Miami Restaurant Opening and Closing That Happened in August

By Nicole Danna
Tropical Distillers: Calling All Florida Mixologists for Miami Cocktail Competition

Cocktails & Spirits

Tropical Distillers: Calling All Florida Mixologists for Miami Cocktail Competition

By Liz Tracy
Fiorito Delivers Affordable Argentine Fare in Little Haiti

Restaurant Reviews

Fiorito Delivers Affordable Argentine Fare in Little Haiti

By Michelle Muslera
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation