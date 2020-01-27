Ritz-Carlton South Beach Reopens After Extensive Renovations

After a multi-year renovation, the Ritz-Carlton South Beach is ready to commence the 2020s with a new era of breathtaking extravagance. Today, January 27 marks the reopening of the lavish oceanside lodge, and guests will soon be able to peek at its redesign, which merges modern sensibilities with a distinctly Miami aesthetic.

The remodel of the 376 guest rooms and suites were designed specifically with the city and its history in mind; the goal was to make guests feel immersed in Miami through both overt and subtle flourishes.

"Extensive research was conducted into the history of Miami and the many facets of the city that make it so special," says hotel general manager hotel, Sase Gjorsovski. "It felt natural that the new decor would reflect the exquisite beauty of the destination."

The rooms are decorated with a color palette that mirrors what a perfect sunset in Miami might look like. The brown furniture resembles our famous cafecito and cigars, and the Herringbone floor echoing the beach's sand makes for a nice contrast with the navy blue and orange touches that mirror our ocean and sun.

Designed by Cristian Rubio of Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA), the hotel guestrooms were remodeled through the lens of Miami's paradise-laden imagery.

Places to mingle including the lobby and new restaurants, which were designed by Meg Sharpe. The lobby remains humble to its original design but now boasts the Lapidus Bar, a new cocktail lounge to dig live music performances and libations named after the original architect of the hotel, Morris Lapidus.

Courtesy of the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach

The improvements also include a new restaurant, Fuego y Mar, where guests can lounge about in a mezzanine and order coffee or cocktails brandishing tangy Latin American flavors.

If you're checking in for a relaxing night and want to block out the next-door-neighbor cranking "Otra Noche En Miami," the hotel is implementing an enhanced soundproof system between each room and suites.

The renovation has also made it possible for guests to enjoy the only Timeless Capsule spa treatment in the United States.

The beachfront restaurant, the DiLido Beach Club, will provide guests with an appropriate menu of Mediterranean dishes and fresh seafood to complement the idyllic view of the Atlantic Ocean.

"The cutting-edge cocktail menu will incorporate a multitude of house-made ingredients such as soda water made to order, sangria base comprised of house-made Bordeaux nectar, and fresh juices featuring coconut and guava,” Gjorsovski says.

The hotel also offers culinary pleasures like empanadas and waffle pastelitos for guests in the newly decorated club lounge.