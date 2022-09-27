Support Us

The Bazaar by José Andrés Is Closing

September 27, 2022 8:00AM

A dinner spread at the Bazaar by José Andrés.
A dinner spread at the Bazaar by José Andrés. Photo courtesy of the Bazaar by José Andrés
The Bazaar by José Andrés at SLS South Beach Hotel is closing after a decade-long run.

When the restaurant opened in June 2012, it quickly became one of the city's buzziest — and most critically lauded — restaurants.  A 2012 New Times review called the Bazaar Miami Beach's new "It Girl."

Now, after a decade,  Andrés is moving on. A joint statement from SLS South Beach and José Andrés'  Think Food Group was sent to New Times: "Upon the successful completion of its agreement, the Bazaar by José Andrés will be closing at SLS South Beach in March 2023. We are extremely proud of our ten-year-long partnership and our impact on the local community. We want to express our gratitude to our longtime friend José Andrés and his team for a decade of culinary excellence here at SLS South Beach."

SLS South Beach's Bar Centro, the glamorous outdoor bar known for its creative cocktails by chef Andrés' team (including a margarita topped with a sea salt foam as if kissed by a mermaid), will also close.

The Bazaar takes up most of the lobby at SLS South Beach and there's no word yet on what will be moving into that space.

SLS South Beach is also home to Katsuya, the sleek Japanese restaurant by sushi chef Katsuya Uechi.

In August 2020, Andrés' Think Food Group closed the Bazaar by José Andrés, along with his other restaurant, Somni, inside SLS Beverly Hills Hotel.

Andrés' Bazaar restaurants are going strong, however. Bazaar Meat, a steakhouse version of the restaurant, has locations in Las Vegas and Chicago, and the chef will open Bazaar restaurants in both New York City and Washington, D.C., later this year, according to the restaurant's website.

The master chef, it seems, is not finished with Miami. Andrés is said to be looking for a location to open another restaurant in the Magic City. In the meantime, Miamians hungry for chef Andrés' whimsical-yet-precise fare still have six months to indulge.
In addition to opening new restaurants, Andrés continues his humanitarian efforts through World Central Kitchen with a mission to provide food to people who are experiencing hardship due to natural disasters, war, and other catastrophes. Currently, Andrés and his team are in Puerto Rico helping to feed people affected by Hurricane Fiona.

The Bazaar by José Andrés.1701 Collins Ave #100, Miami Beach;305-455-2999; sbe.com.
Laine Doss
Miami's Worst Cop

