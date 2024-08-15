 Ice Cream Icon Whip 'n Dip Opens New Palmetto Bay Location | Miami New Times
Miami's Oldest Ice Cream Parlor Expands for the Fist Time to Palmetto Bay

Miami's oldest ice cream shop opens in Palmetto Bay serving its iconic ice cream in a new neighborhood for the first time.
August 15, 2024
Whip 'n Dip Ice Cream Shoppe makes some of the best ice cream in Miami.
Whip 'n Dip Ice Cream Shoppe makes some of the best ice cream in Miami.

Miami's last remaining old-fashioned ice cream parlor, Whip 'n Dip Ice Cream Shoppe, opened a new location for the first time in 38 years.

Founded in 1985, the family-owned ice cream shop opened a new location in Palmetto Bay at the Kings Bay Shopping Center, located at 14475 S. Dixie Hwy., where it is serving a brand new neighborhood to the delight of residents in Cutler Bay, Palmetto Bay, and Pinecrest.

Although the news isn't all too recent, (it opened quietly in 2021!) many Palmetto Bay and Pinecrest residents don't know a hidden gem is in their own backyard.

For those unfamiliar with Whip 'n Dip (or its local fanfare), the ice cream shop known for its sprinkles and vanilla soft serve, is one that is visited by entire generations of families in South Miami and Coral Gables. It's common to see children who have grown up eating at the parlor to then take their own children as adults. Its classic white walls, iconic fish tank in the corner, and plethora of fun toppings above the counter have even seen the grandchildren of many devotees walk through its doors. Because of the devotion, the parlor is still one of the very best, even making New Times' list of 10 Best Ice Cream Shops in Miami in 2024.
Children eating ice cream outside of Whip 'n Dip Ice Cream Shoppe.
The Story of Whip 'n Dip and Its New Era in Palmetto Bay

The story of the ice cream shop goes back to 1985, when George Giampetro, Sr., and his wife, Nancy, opened the original shop on Sunset Drive. After retiring from a long faculty career at the University of Miami, his family encouraged him to open an ice cream shop. He proceeded to tag along with his daughter Kathy on a visit to Penn State University to learn how to professionally make the fresh and rich ice cream that is served in his stores to this day.

From the beginning, Whip 'n Dip was a family business, and it has remained this way now under the guidance of the founder's son George Jr. In recent years, he has helped develop the brand and has helped implement new initiatives like catering.

Both stores serve the same iconic Whip 'n Dip flavors, from the classic vanilla to the mango sorbet and even after-school favorites like the chocolate Oreo, which are all served with a variety of toppings to choose from. While ice cream is its specialty, other sweets include cookies, cakes, shakes, and soft-serve ice cream.

(Local tip: the soft serve ice cream has no fat or cholesterol and only 18 calories an ounce, so, you can pair your favorite flavor with fresh fruit for a refreshing and healthy snack.) Some popular healthy toppings include strawberries, blueberries, and mangoes.
Delicious ice cream scoops from Whip 'n Dip.
Much like the Coral Gables location, the Palmetto Bay shop is all about creating memories and being part of the community. The shop is a community hub where families can gather, parents can bring their sugar-craving kiddos for a treat, friends can stop by as a post-beach treat on a scolding hot day, or just get a scoop during a lunch break.

Whip 'n Dip has built its legacy of building happy memories for families in Coral Gables for over 30 years, and now, its Palmetto Bay shop aims to do the same for its new community.

Whip 'n Dip Ice Cream Shoppe of Palmetto Bay. 14475 S. Dixie Hwy., Palmetto Bay; 305-964-7514; whipndip.com. Open Sunday through Thursday from noon to 10:30 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from noon to 11:30 p.m.
