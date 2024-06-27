10 Best Ice Cream Shops in Miami

We're talking real-deal ice cream being made the way it should be: by whipping, pumping, or churning air into a base of fresh milk, cream, or both, along with sugar and flavorings. And the spots we're about to mention do this process beautifully.
From newcomers from out of town like Salt & Straw to hometown favorites like Whip n' Dip Ice Cream Shoppe and Wall's Old Fashioned Ice Cream, these spots are churning out classic ice creams by the cone or cup with textures, flavors, and toppings that will transport you to your childhood with each and every lick or spoonful.
Without further ado, below are the ten best ice cream shops in Miami.
Azucar Ice Cream Company1503 SW Eighth St., Miami
305-381-0369
azucaricecream.comWhen you're strolling along Calle Ocho in the afternoon, nothing satisfies like a scoop of something cold. So pop into Azucar Ice Cream Company, where you'll find flavors that could be dreamed up only in Miami. Located in the heart of Little Havana, this shop has long-served frozen sweets with Cuban flair. Instead of downing scoops of French vanilla and bubblegum, you'll savor flavors such as café con leche, plátano maduro (sweet plantain), guarapiña (sugarcane and pineapple), and the "Abuela María" (vanilla ice cream with ripe guava, chunks of cream cheese, and crushed Maria cookies).
Chill-N Nitrogen Ice CreamVarious locations, including:
8271 SW 124th St., Miami
786-732-6988
chillnicecream.comThere's no better way to beat the Miami heat than with a scoop or two at Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream. With a plethora of outposts across South Florida, Chill-N's trademark flash-frozen ice cream is fresh, insanely creamy, and fun. Best of all: It's totally customizable. Start with a base (cream, yogurt, tart yogurt, and dairy-free milk alternatives are available) before adding flavor (from classics like vanilla and chocolate to more offbeat ones like biscotti and matcha). From there, feel free to toss in the "Mix-N's" (fun bits like cookie dough and fresh berries for taste and texture). From there, the entire concoction is flash-frozen into solid scoops in a puff of vapor before your eyes. Our pick for "Best Ice Cream" in the 2023 edition of Best of Miami.
Cry Baby Creamery17389 S. Dixie Hwy., Palmetto Bay
305-741-2722
crybabycreamery.comWinner of New Times' 2024 Best Ice Cream Cry Baby Creamery is a total misnomer. If anything, this shop will have you weeping with sugar-induced joy or demanding ice cream like, well, a big crybaby. With locations in Palmetto Bay and inside Thorn on Bird Road, this ice cream shop and bakery serves up Miami-inspired goodness like the "Viva Pastelito" (mascarpone and cream cheese ice cream with swirls of guava marmalade and caramelized puff pastry) and "Bean to Cone" (a rich milk-chocolate ice cream accented with Miami-made Exquisito chocolate). There's also the "Espumita Boss" flavor with Per'La coffee cold brew that's insanely delicious. Plus, the cookies made here are out of this world delicious, maybe just as delicious (or even more so) than the ice cream.
The Frieze Ice Cream Factory1626 Michigan Ave., Miami Beach
305-538-0207
thefrieze.comThe Frieze has been a South Beach staple for 30 years, whipping up homemade and uniquely named flavors such as "Sassy Strawberry" and "Get Down Boogie-Oogie Cookie," not to mention rich-tasting sorbets. Speaking of which, the dozen or so sorbet flavors, made with tempting fruits like watermelon and passionfruit, are refreshing but not too watery, tart but not too tangy. If you’re feeling fancy, ask for the crowd favorite: champagne sorbet.
Lulu's Nitrogen Ice Cream2001 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
786-717-7323
lulus-icecream.com Founded in 2015 by Luisa Santos, Lulu's Nitrogen Ice Cream has been an Edgewater and downtown Miami staple for its simple and rich nitrogen ice cream made with milk from grass-fed cows from Dakin Dairy Farm. Plus, its seasonal ingredients shine with each bite, and their house-made waffle cones are to die for. Located just off of Biscayne Boulevard, the tiny shop with a cute neon sign draws in customers for its signature nitrogen ice cream flavors like Nutella, coconut, cookies and cream, "Hint of Mint," coffee, and strawberry.
Midtown Creamery2690 NE Second Ave., Miami
1030 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
2545 NW Third Ave., Miami
786-536-2281
instagram.com/midtowncreameryThis funky and very Miami ice cream parlor makes some of the best (and craziest-looking) ice creams in Miami that are totally Instagram-worthy. The parlor, with locations in Midtown, Wynwood, and Miami Beach, goes beyond serving ice creams in cups and cones, it's out here inventing cereal cups made out of cereal.
Salt & StrawVarious locations
saltandstraw.comWe didn't even want to mention an out-of-town ice cream shop in this round-up, but honestly, when it's this good (and such a huge supporter of local businesses) adding Salt & Straw was a no-brainer. Hailing from Portland, Oregon, its menu showcases the incredible farmers, chefs, and artisans who impact each city it's in, and they make it a point to collaborate with Miami businesses, like Panther Coffee and the Salty Donut. Go for their seasonal flavors or Salt & Straw's tried and true classics that are beautifully rich and flavorful.
Sweet Melody Ice Cream15224 SW 72nd St., Miami
3814 SW Eighth St., Coral Gables
305-280-2505
sweetmelodyicecream.com Years after its debut, "Let It Brie" remains one of Sweet Melody's singular treats: an ice cream made with baked Brie mixed with a touch of salt, loads of apricot jam, and toasted almonds. But it's just one of the many creamy creations concocted by chef/owner Mike Romeu, who began his ice cream venture in 2016, inspired by his daughter, Melody, for whom the shop is named. What began as a home-based operation using an ice-cream maker from BrandsMart to churn out the "Sunday Morning Hangover" — a bourbon ice cream containing candied bacon, peach, and bits of biscuits — has since grown into a successful ventanita in Kendall and a location in Coral Gables where Romeu peddles an ever-rotating selection of more than 100 recipes.
Wall's Old Fashioned Ice Cream8075 SW 67th Ave., Miami
305-740-9830
wallsicecreamfl.comFor a dose of Americana, Wall's Old Fashioned Ice Cream's cheery, old-school parlor with outdoor tables is a must-visit in Miami. Offering scoops, delicious ice cream sundaes, and house-made fudge, this ice cream shop has been a South Florida staple for generations. Traditional flavors such as cookies 'n' cream and nutty bright-green pistachio are churned to tantalizing perfection. Get a scoop or two in one of the waffle cones — preferably the one dipped in chocolate — and take a seat at one of the red-umbrella-adorned outdoor tables, where you can watch TV on a boob tube that's mounted to the exterior wall of the shop. It's surrounded by painted muscle cars to give the illusion of a tiny drive-in movie screen. Talk about an American classic.
Whip 'n Dip Ice Cream Shoppe1407 Sunset Dr., Miami
305-665-2565
whipndip.comFamily-run for the past 38 years (since 1985)!, this South Miami staple for generations of families is truly one of the very best old-fashioned ice cream shops in Miami. Ignore the droves of soccer moms chauffeuring their sugar-craving kiddos to this spot because the smooth, creamy deliciousness that is Whip 'n Dip ice cream makes the after-school lines worthwhile. Although the traditional chocolate and house-made vanilla ice cream flavors are always on tap, new flavors, including chocolate Oreo, banana nut muffin, and chocolate pudding, rotate. That means you might have to make several trips back to ensure you try a cup or cone of each because they're all that good.o