Guy Fieri Announces Miami Restaurant at SOBEWFF's Beachside BBQ

Guy Fieri is bringing his Flavortown style to Aventura. The Food Network star announced his new restaurant while hosting the South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Beachside BBQ Saturday night.
As thousands of attendees feasted on barbecue from about 30 restaurants, Fieri held court in a prominent area while adoring fans filed by for a chance at a selfie with the tattooed chef/restaurateur.
Most fans didn't realize, however, that they also got a taste of chicken tenders from the soon-to-open Chicken Guy!, which will premiere at Aventura Mall this spring at the Treats Food Hall. The fast-casual restaurant, a partnership between Fieri and restaurateur Robert Earl, serves chicken tenders with a choice of 22 signature sauces. Earl is the founder and chairman of Planet Hollywood.
This will be the second Chicken Guy! location, the first having opened at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort last year.
Chicken Guy tenders weren't the only items served at the Saturday beach soiree. From brisket to
QM Pork Belly Pastrami. Deli “meats” barbecue with Quality Meats Miami Beach’s dish: a pork belly pastrami with spicy coleslaw, butter pickles, rustic rye crostini, and Swiss cheese sauce. The twist on a Rueben provided a nice barbecue flair not usually seen.
Cuban Rum Barbecue Wild Shrimp. Shrimp made this dish stand out among the brisket, ribs, and chicken. Miami’s Cafe at Books & Books glazed the shrimp with spiced rum and sour orange. Cilantro, jalapeño, lime, and garlic aioli provided a South Florida kick, straying from typical sweet or smokey flavors found in traditional barbecue sauce.
Arayes. Hailing from Israel, Helena Restaurant presented
Short-Rib Barbacoa. All Things BBQ from Kansas served its short rib with spicy jalapeño slices, while the Southwest bean salad was a nice citrusy blend of different textures.
