 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
4
Guy Fieri is opening Chicken Guy! at Aventura Mall.
Guy Fieri is opening Chicken Guy! at Aventura Mall.
Courtesy of Guy Fieri and Chicken Guy

Guy Fieri Announces Miami Restaurant at SOBEWFF's Beachside BBQ

Natalya Jones, Laine Doss | February 26, 2019 | 9:49am
AA

Guy Fieri is bringing his Flavortown style to Aventura. The Food Network star announced his new restaurant while hosting the South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Beachside BBQ Saturday night.

As thousands of attendees feasted on barbecue from about 30 restaurants, Fieri held court in a prominent area while adoring fans filed by for a chance at a selfie with the tattooed chef/restaurateur.

Most fans didn't realize, however, that they also got a taste of chicken tenders from the soon-to-open Chicken Guy!, which will premiere at Aventura Mall this spring at the Treats Food Hall. The fast-casual restaurant, a partnership between Fieri and restaurateur Robert Earl, serves chicken tenders with a choice of 22 signature sauces. Earl is the founder and chairman of Planet Hollywood.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

This will be the second Chicken Guy! location, the first having opened at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort last year.

Chicken Guy tenders weren't the only items served at the Saturday beach soiree. From brisket to gator, chefs turned up the heat, offering interesting takes at the event. Here are some highlights.

QM Pork Belly Pastrami from Quality Meats Miami Beach
QM Pork Belly Pastrami from Quality Meats Miami Beach
Natalya Jones

QM Pork Belly Pastrami. Deli “meats” barbecue with Quality Meats Miami Beach’s dish: a pork belly pastrami with spicy coleslaw, butter pickles, rustic rye crostini, and Swiss cheese sauce. The twist on a Rueben provided a nice barbecue flair not usually seen.

Cuban Rum BBQ Wild Shrimp from Cafe at Books & Books
Cuban Rum BBQ Wild Shrimp from Cafe at Books & Books
Natalya Jones

Cuban Rum Barbecue Wild Shrimp. Shrimp made this dish stand out among the brisket, ribs, and chicken. Miami’s Cafe at Books & Books glazed the shrimp with spiced rum and sour orange. Cilantro, jalapeño, lime, and garlic aioli provided a South Florida kick, straying from typical sweet or smokey flavors found in traditional barbecue sauce.

Arayes from Helena RestaurantEXPAND
Arayes from Helena Restaurant
Natalya Jones

Arayes. Hailing from Israel, Helena Restaurant presented arayes (crab-stuffed pita with tarragon, lemon zest, and sour cream) with a side of fennel and grapefruit salad topped with mint, olives, and pine nuts. The soft crab was smokey without being overpowering while the pita was toasted just right.

Short Rib Barbacoa from All Things BBQEXPAND
Short Rib Barbacoa from All Things BBQ
Natalya Jones

Short-Rib Barbacoa. All Things BBQ from Kansas served its short rib with spicy jalapeño slices, while the Southwest bean salad was a nice citrusy blend of different textures.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: