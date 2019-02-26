Guy Fieri Announces Miami Restaurant at SOBEWFF's Beachside BBQ

Guy Fieri is bringing his Flavortown style to Aventura. The Food Network star announced his new restaurant while hosting the South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Beachside BBQ Saturday night.

As thousands of attendees feasted on barbecue from about 30 restaurants, Fieri held court in a prominent area while adoring fans filed by for a chance at a selfie with the tattooed chef/restaurateur.

Most fans didn't realize, however, that they also got a taste of chicken tenders from the soon-to-open Chicken Guy!, which will premiere at Aventura Mall this spring at the Treats Food Hall. The fast-casual restaurant, a partnership between Fieri and restaurateur Robert Earl, serves chicken tenders with a choice of 22 signature sauces. Earl is the founder and chairman of Planet Hollywood.