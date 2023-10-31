 Grinch-Themed Pop-up Bar is Coming to Miami | Miami New Times
A Grinch-Themed Speakeasy is Coming to Miami

A Miami Lakes establishment will host a Grinch-themed holiday bar experience.
October 31, 2023
Holiday cocktails will pop-up at Miracle at Better Days this November, as well as a new Grinch-themed pop-up at Santa Diabla in Miami Lakes.
Holiday cocktails will pop-up at Miracle at Better Days this November, as well as a new Grinch-themed pop-up at Santa Diabla in Miami Lakes. Photo by Melissa Hom
If visiting a Christmas-themed bar experience like the Miracle pop-up at Better Days is on your list of holiday activities, this year there's another holiday pop-up experience almost anyone can appreciate.

Rather than an homage to Santa Claus, this one pays tribute to the green-hued — and considerably unjolly — Christmas fixture many of us know from childhood: the Grinch.

This time, the notoriously reclusive and grumpy Dr. Seuss character won't be stealing Christmas cheer. Instead, he'll be celebrating — with plenty of boozy libations, of course.

The themed holiday pop-up will take place starting next month in the speakeasy-themed establishment tucked away behind Chela's Cocteleria in Miami Lakes.

Known as Santa Diabla, the neighborhood enclave bills itself as an elevated social club with European and Spanish vibes. But, starting November 9, the Grinch's mischievous spirit will transform the sultry speakeasy into a Whoville-themed hideaway, every inch of it decked out in festive wrapping paper, twinkling Christmas lights, and nostalgic knickknacks complemented by a list of limited-edition, holiday-inspired cocktails.

According to its creators, the pop-up is a continuation of Santa Diabla's mission to bring fun, unique programs to the Miami Lakes neighborhood, available for much of the holiday season by reservation only. The experience will offer guests a limited-time menu of tapas to be paired with holiday-inspired cocktails.

The exclusive Grinch-themed menu will feature a variety of Who-approved libations, including the "Coconut Cup," a combination of dark and white rum mixed with a mint-infused coquito and topped with coconut whipped cream and green sprinkles.

There's also the "Santa's Milk & Cookies," a bourbon milk punch flavored with orange peel, amaro, and chocolate chip cookies; the "O Holy (Dark) Night," an espresso-infused spiced latte, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, and vodka; and the "Tiki Claus," a blend of aged rum, apple cider reduction, garam masala, orgeat, lemon, and Christmas bitters served in a giant Santa tiki mug.

The Grinch Bar at Santa Diabla. Thursday, November 9, 2023, through Saturday, January 6, 2024. 15301 NW 67th Ave., Miami Lakes; santadiablamiami.com. Reservations available Thursday through Saturday for a $25 deposit via Tock.
