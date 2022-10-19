Support Us

Miracle Bar Returns to Miami With New Christmas Cocktails

October 19, 2022 9:00AM

Holiday glassware at Miracle Bar.
Holiday glassware at Miracle Bar. Photo by Melissa Hom
At first, when Miracle, the annual collection of themed Christmas pop-up bars, announced its 2022 holiday list, Miami wasn't on the list.

Was Miami too naughty for a nice little Christmas bar?

Then a Christmas miracle occurred. Drink Miami's Giovanny Guittierez has confirmed that, yes, Miracle will return to Gramp's in Miami. Drink Miami is a partner in hosting Miracle at the Wynwood bar.

Miracle in Miami at Gramps will open Friday, November 25, and will remain open through Christmas Eve on Saturday, December 24.

Festooned in Christmas decorations, Miracle at Gramps will offer a plethora of holiday libations including the "Christmapolitan" (vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, lime, rosemary, and an absinthe mist), the "Elfing Around" (prosecco, gin, mulled wine reduction, grapefruit shrub, and bitters), a "Jingle Balls Nog" (cognac, cream sherry, almond milk, cream, egg, vanilla, and nutmeg), and the John McClane-themed "Yippee Ki Yay Mother F****r!" (Barbados rum, rhum agricole, Trinidad overproof rum, ube and coconut orgeat, and pineapple juice).

New cocktails for 2022 include the "Santa’s Little Helper" (gin, spiced caraway syrup, eucalyptus, sage, lime, and seltzer), the "Christmas Cricket" (blanco tequila, vanilla liqueur, minty amaro, coco pandan, cream, mole bitters, and dark chocolate), a "Holiday Spiked Chai" (brandy, Jamaican overproof rum, coffee liqueur, amaretto, chai, almond milk, egg white, tiki bitters, and nutmeg), and the "Grandma Got Run Over by a T. Rex" (vodka, orange liqueur, gentian aperitif, aloe vera, spiced pomegranate & grapefruit mix, lime, and aromatic bitters). 

Cocktails are served in Christmas-themed mugs and glassware, including an adorable Santa hat-wearing T. rex. Glassware can be purchased to take home from the bar.

Miracle at Gramps joins more than 200 bars across the country, and in England, the Netherlands, Panama, and Canada. In addition to Miami, Delray Beach's the Falcon will host Miracle at the Falcon and Palm Beach Gardens' PGA Resort will host Miracle at the Lobby Bar.

Miracle in Miami at Gramps. Friday, November 25 through Saturday, December 24. 6 p.m. to midnight Sunday to Thursday; 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday. 176 NW 24th St., Miami; miracleinmiami.com.
