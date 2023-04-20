Navigation
Openings

Goat Hospitality Opens Pilo’s Beach Club, Teases New Brickell Rooftop Spot

April 20, 2023 9:00AM

Derek Gonzalez dishes on all things Pilo's.
Derek Gonzalez dishes on all things Pilo's. Pilo's Beach Club photo
Pilo's started as a taco stand and grew to include a tequila-focused spot. Now, the restaurant company is opening a Miami Beach club, with more to come.

Pilo's Beach Club, a nightlife space located at 1216 Washington Ave., officially opens on Friday, April 21. It promises a chic beach, dress-to-impress ambiance, intimate DJ sets, and some taco and tequila favorites from its existing sister locations, Pilo's Street Tacos in Brickell and Pilo's Tequila Garden in Wynwood.

"Miami Beach needed this kind of place, not just for the tourists, but for the locals, too," Derek Gonzalez, founder of Goat Hospitality Group, tells New Times. "This is going to be a very different type of energy and atmosphere, not typical of the average nightclub or mega club."

Gonzalez says the Pilo's Beach Club space will hold approximately 150 guests and carry an elegant-meets-beachy vibe throughout. Visual highlights include emerald green furniture, soaring palm trees, natural plant elements, and wood finishes. The space will include a speakeasy section named after his son, Titi, titled Titi's champagne room. And yes, there will be taco goodness, including Pilo's beloved birria and "El Canijo" (with chorizo, brisket, and chicharrón).
click to enlarge
The interior of Pilo's Beach Club
Pilo's Beach Club photo
The idea for Pilo's Beach Club came after a successful summer pop-up venture in Southampton, New York, shortly after the pandemic had eased. Gonzalez says he flew 45 people up to New York, and it was a true backyard party vibe. Always wanting to bring to life a true brick-and-mortar lounge/nightlife experience, the restaurateur says he went for it.

Like the taco restaurant and tequila bar, Pilo's Beach Club pays homage to his aunt Pilo, who lived with Down syndrome before she died. Inspired by her work ethic, Gonzalez prioritizes hiring individuals with special abilities across all his locations.

Beyond the new Miami location, Gonzalez let New Times in on a little secret – well, actually, it's a big deal. He says, "We're going to be building out a Brickell rooftop spot with a pool that we're billing as 'Miami's first cenote.' It's going to be called Luna Sol, with a very Mila-meets-Tao Group vibe. We want to keep bringing an even more elevated hospitality experience to Miami, and there's more to come."

As for his philosophy on business and growth moving forward, Gonzalez says, "I made a commitment to my work family to help them grow... so, we'll keep scaling to provide more jobs to more people, and they can build legacies of their own."

Pilo’s Beach Club. 1216 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-318-8800; pilosbeachclub.com. Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, and entertainment in South Florida and beyond. His work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, National Geographic, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.

