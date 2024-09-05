Dine-In Omakai Sushi to Open in Aventura After Years of Delivery Success

The sushi restaurant beloved by Miami's sushi-loving community has had an amazing year so far.
In July, Omakai was recognized by viral TikToker Keith Lee during his visit to the Magic City and received a stellar review. In August, the restaurant opened Miami's first hand roll bar in Brickell. Plus, it also announced its expansion to Doral.
With no signs of stopping, the restaurant just confirmed it's opening a new dine-in location in Aventura after years of only providing delivery to the area — and fans are freaking out online.
The restaurant chain took to Instagram to share the news, racking up nearly 800 likes and plenty of comments ranging from, "We are so excited! This is our favorite sushi spot in Wynwood, and I can’t wait to have it close to home!" to "Finally" and "Can't wait!"
Founded by three friends who lamented the area's lack of reasonably priced sushi, Omakai's growth has been five years in the making. Its first location opened in Wynwood in 2019.
The group expanded to Coconut Grove this year and plans to focus all of its efforts on bringing good sushi to Miami.
Its efforts haven't gone unnoticed — the restaurant chain quickly became known locally for its high-end yet affordable "Omakase Experience" boxes and even earned New Times' "Best Sushi" in 2022.
Aventura joins the lineup at 18831 Biscayne Blvd. with a space that extends for 1,113-square-foot inside and features a 1,206-square-foot outdoor space.
New Times will update this article once more information is made available.
Omakai Sushi Aventura. 18831 Biscayne Blvd., Unit 220, Aventura; omakai.com.