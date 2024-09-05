 Full-Service Omakai Sushi to Open in Aventura | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Dine-In Omakai Sushi to Open in Aventura After Years of Delivery Success

Popular Miami sushi spot Omakai will open a dine-in restaurant in Aventura after years of only providing delivery to the area.
September 5, 2024
Omakai sushi will open in Aventura.
Omakai sushi will open in Aventura. Omakai photo
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Miami-based sushi spot Omakai Sushi is on a roll this year.

The sushi restaurant beloved by Miami's sushi-loving community has had an amazing year so far.

In July, Omakai was recognized by viral TikToker Keith Lee during his visit to the Magic City and received a stellar review. In August, the restaurant opened Miami's first hand roll bar in Brickell. Plus, it also announced its expansion to Doral.

With no signs of stopping, the restaurant just confirmed it's opening a new dine-in location in Aventura after years of only providing delivery to the area — and fans are freaking out online.
click to enlarge a sign outside
Omakai sushi will open in Aventura.
Omakai photo
"After several years of serving the Aventura community with our signature Homeakase boxes for takeout and delivery, we’re thrilled to be able to expand upon our offering and provide a full-service dining experience," says CEO Diego Quijada.

The restaurant chain took to Instagram to share the news, racking up nearly 800 likes and plenty of comments ranging from, "We are so excited! This is our favorite sushi spot in Wynwood, and I can’t wait to have it close to home!" to "Finally" and "Can't wait!"
Founded by three friends who lamented the area's lack of reasonably priced sushi, Omakai's growth has been five years in the making. Its first location opened in Wynwood in 2019.

The group expanded to Coconut Grove this year and plans to focus all of its efforts on bringing good sushi to Miami.

Its efforts haven't gone unnoticed — the restaurant chain quickly became known locally for its high-end yet affordable "Omakase Experience" boxes and even earned New Times' "Best Sushi" in 2022.

Aventura joins the lineup at 18831 Biscayne Blvd. with a space that extends for 1,113-square-foot inside and features a 1,206-square-foot outdoor space.

New Times will update this article once more information is made available.

Omakai Sushi Aventura. 18831 Biscayne Blvd., Unit 220, Aventura; omakai.com.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
Contact: Rachel Costa
Could Mega Publix Supermarkets Be Coming to Broward?

Food & Drink News

Could Mega Publix Supermarkets Be Coming to Broward?

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
$16 Million Waterfront Food, Drink, and Music Venue Opens in Fort Lauderdale

Openings & Closings

$16 Million Waterfront Food, Drink, and Music Venue Opens in Fort Lauderdale

By Jesse Scott
Miami's Best Croqueta Spot Opens at Dadeland Mall Food Court

Openings & Closings

Miami's Best Croqueta Spot Opens at Dadeland Mall Food Court

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Popular Miami Bakery Chain to Open Kendall Location

Openings & Closings

Popular Miami Bakery Chain to Open Kendall Location

By Michelle Muslera
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation