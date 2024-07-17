 Keith Lee Just Gave This Miami Sushi Spot an Insane Review | Miami New Times
TikToker Keith Lee Gives Miami Sushi Spot a Wild Review

TikToker Keith Lee just gave this Miami sushi spot the craziest review. "Every time I come to Miami, I'm going straight here."
July 17, 2024
Viral TikToker Keith Lee just put Miami mini-chain Omakai Sushi on the map with a rave review.
Viral TikToker Keith Lee just put Miami mini-chain Omakai Sushi on the map with a rave review.
Viral TikTok star Keith Lee recently had "some of the best sushi I've ever had in my entire life."

No, it wasn't in Japan. No, it wasn't at a five-star, fine-dining restaurant in Manhattan.

It was at a casual Miami sushi mini-chain famed for its omakase, hand rolls, and cool, laid-back atmosphere.

Keith Lee posted a TikTok in the early hours of Wednesday, July 17, to rave about Omakai Sushi, which operates locations in Wynwood and Coconut Grove, as well as a ghost kitchen in Aventura.

Turns out that when Lee visited Miami in May to undertake one of the interactive hidden-gem food tours for which he has become famous, he managed to squeeze in a meal at Omakai — not once, not twice, but four times.

In his new video, he concedes that he didn't post about it at the time because he was "gatekeeping" the restaurant — i.e., he wanted to keep it to himself for fear popularity would kill its vibe.

But he couldn't help himself, so he came back to ascertain whether it lived up to the six-week-old memory.

It did.
@keith_lee125 Omakai Sushi Interactive taste test 💕 would you try it 💕 #foodcritic @OMAKAIsushi ♬ original sound - Keith Lee

What Keith Lee Ordered at Omakai in Wynwood

This time around, he ordered three "Omakase Experience" boxes ($50 apiece), each of which is equipped with little compartments for nikiri soy sauce, yuzu ponzu sauce, and a smoky soy sauce. The boxes are printed with a full-color informational diagram that points out exactly what type of fish is used in each nigiri, sashimi, or sushi roll. (Lee was particularly pleased with this feature because he has a shellfish allergy.) The box also contains instructions for tasting your meal in a particular order and what sauce to pair with what item.

Per Omakai, the "Omakase Experience" box should be consumed thusly:

1. Edamame to open the palate (in his case, he got a seaweed salad)
2. Sashimi
3. Nigiris, from right to left
4. Sushi roll (pieces can be eaten at any time)
TikToker Keith Lee couldn't contain his glee as he consumed an "Omakase Experience" box from Omakai in Wynwood.
Screenshot via TikTok/@keith_lee125

Keith Lee's Favorite Rolls at Omakai Sushi

Lee began with a bite of classic salmon nigiri paired with caramelized onion. One bite and he broke into a huge grin. He was seriously beaming — almost blushing — at how much he enjoyed this. He rated it a conservative 8.5 out of ten. "I can't really eat things that are mushy, but it's so fresh, that it's like a snappy, firm kind of fish," he said, adding with a chuckle, "I'm supposed to be tasting them, but really I'm about to just sit here and eat."

Lee proceeded to run through the row of nigiri, consuming each piece in a single bite. His three favorites: yellowtail, branzino (European sea bass), and otoro (fatty tuna). The three he liked least: bincho-maguro (albacore tuna), kanpachi (amberjack), and something that was called "mystery fish."

"The yellowtail, in my opinion, is a 9.6 out of ten," he raved. (He gave the otoro an 8.5.)

"Overall, is this still my favorite place to have sushi? Absolutely, yes," he enthused. "It's not even within question. This is one of my favorite things. Every time I come to Miami, I'm going straight here."

By midmorning on Wednesday, Lee's review had notched nearly 200,000 likes and 1,500 comments.

Consider the gate unkept. It's safe to say Keith Lee just put Omakai on the map.

Omakai Sushi. Locations in Wynwood and Coconut Grove; omakai.com.
