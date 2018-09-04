 


Happy Birthday Dough You: Edible cookie dough with rainbow sprinkles, white and semisweet chocolate chips, and vanilla icing.
Happy Birthday Dough You: Edible cookie dough with rainbow sprinkles, white and semisweet chocolate chips, and vanilla icing.
Courtesy of Dough Miami

Dough Miami's Edible Cookie Dough Now Available at Farm Stores

Clarissa Buch | September 4, 2018 | 8:00am
Dough Miami, a family-owned dessert company offering safe-to-eat raw cookie dough, is now available at four Farm Stores in Miami-Dade County.

The locations are in Palmetto Bay (9601 SW 160th St.), South Miami (9451 SW 56th St.), West Kendall (15000 SW 56th St.), and Brickell (1800 SW Third Ave.). In the next few months, Dough Miami products will be available at all South Florida Farm Stores.

For now, four flavors are available, including original dough mixed with chocolate chips; a straightforward Nutella; Happy Birthday Dough You, a blend of rainbow sprinkles, white and semisweet chocolate chips, and vanilla icing; and It's Peanut Butter Dough Time, topped with peanut butter cups. Each eight-ounce tub costs $6.99.

"Farm Stores are such a classic Miami thing," Dough Miami co-owner Jonathan Cardoza says. "Plus, it's awesome that we can now bring our product to people who couldn't get to us before."

Based in Westchester, Dough Miami was one of the first businesses in Miami-Dade to specialize in edible cookie dough. Unlike store-bought cookie dough, Dough Miami's base is made without eggs and with heat-treated flour that eliminates bacteria that contribute to sickness.

Run by a sister and brother and their spouses, Dough Miami launched in February 2017. The owners — Melissa Cardoza, her husband Jonathan Cardoza, Melissa's brother Tiago Montemor, and his wife Alyssa Montemor — spend Monday through Friday at their day jobs and reserve Thursday through Sunday nights for whipping up pounds of dough and fulfilling dozens of deliveries across Westchester, Sweetwater, and Kendall.

Dough Miami. Available at select Farm Stores. Visit doughmia.com. Deliveries from online orders are available Thursday through Sunday from 8 p.m. to midnight.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

