Dough Miami's Edible Cookie Dough Now Available at Farm Stores

Dough Miami, a family-owned dessert company offering safe-to-eat raw cookie dough, is now available at four Farm Stores in Miami-Dade County.

The locations are in Palmetto Bay (9601 SW 160th St.), South Miami (9451 SW 56th St.), West Kendall (15000 SW 56th St.), and Brickell (1800 SW Third Ave.). In the next few months, Dough Miami products will be available at all South Florida Farm Stores.

For now, four flavors are available, including original dough mixed with chocolate chips; a straightforward Nutella; Happy Birthday Dough You, a blend of rainbow sprinkles, white and semisweet chocolate chips, and vanilla icing; and It's Peanut Butter Dough Time, topped with peanut butter cups. Each eight-ounce tub costs $6.99.