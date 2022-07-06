Sip & Savor in the Gables Offers Cocktail and Food Pairings in July

This month, the Coral Gables Business Improvement District (BID) will celebrate its 25th anniversary with the launch of a two-week summer event aimed at fostering an appreciation for the city's growing culinary scene.
Tasked with advancing commercial vitality in downtown Coral Gables and the 19-block Miracle Mile, the Coral Gables BID has spearheaded a number of initiatives and events over the years.
From Giralda Under the Stars and the Coral Gables Culinary Month to seasonal events like Halloween on the Mile and the Winter Holiday Market, each event is meant to attract visitors. Sip & Savor in the Gables is the BID's latest endeavor to get people to come out and dine in the City Beautiful.
Aura Reinhardt, executive director of Coral Gables BID, says the nonprofit organization's latest coordinated event was created by the business owners themselves.
"Past events were great, but with this anniversary we wanted to bring people into the restaurant so they can truly experience each one via their best drinks and signature bites," Reinhardt tells New Times. "This time around, we asked the restaurants what they wanted and took that feedback to create Sip & Savor. We know people love to try new things and hop around, and that's really what we were looking for here. It's going to be different, and we hope that's what entices people."
Sip & Savor will kick off its inaugural year on Thursday, July 14, spotlighting Coral Gables restaurants with specials offered at select establishments through July 31. Participating restaurants will give diners the opportunity to enjoy a cocktail or beverage paired with an appetizer for a special price.
Exclusive event promotions will highlight reduced-price offerings from each participating restaurant. The offer includes curated cocktails and signature bites that range from $7 to $12 each, available from 4 to 7 p.m. daily over the two weeks.
A wide swath of the more than 85 Coral Gables establishments will be highlighted. The lineup so far includes Bay 13, Calista Greek Seafood Taverna, Calle 23, Dickey's Barbecue, Crudo's Art House, Cebada Rooftop, Copper 29, Fogo de Chão, Gustave, Luca Osteria, Opera Italian Restaurant, Talavera Cocina Mexicana, Tur Kitchen, and Vinya. (A full list can be found at experiencecoralgables.com.)
"Think of Sip & Savor as an invitation to come and experience all the flavors the downtown area has to offer," says Reinhardt. "From restaurant to restaurant, they'll be offering the best of what they have on the menu."
Sip & Savor in the Gables. Thursday, July 14, through Sunday, July 31; experiencecoralgables.com. Specials offered daily at participating restaurants from 4 to 7 p.m.