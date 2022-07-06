Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Sip & Savor in the Gables Offers Cocktail and Food Pairings in July

July 6, 2022 9:00AM

Sip and savor at Coral Gables' inaugural Sip & Savor, July 14-31.
Sip and savor at Coral Gables' inaugural Sip & Savor, July 14-31. Photo by Manolo Doreste
This month, the Coral Gables Business Improvement District (BID) will celebrate its 25th anniversary with the launch of a two-week summer event aimed at fostering an appreciation for the city's growing culinary scene.

Tasked with advancing commercial vitality in downtown Coral Gables and the 19-block Miracle Mile, the Coral Gables BID has spearheaded a number of initiatives and events over the years.

From Giralda Under the Stars and the Coral Gables Culinary Month to seasonal events like Halloween on the Mile and the Winter Holiday Market, each event is meant to attract visitors. Sip & Savor in the Gables is the BID's latest endeavor to get people to come out and dine in the City Beautiful.

Aura Reinhardt, executive director of Coral Gables BID, says the nonprofit organization's latest coordinated event was created by the business owners themselves.

"Past events were great, but with this anniversary we wanted to bring people into the restaurant so they can truly experience each one via their best drinks and signature bites," Reinhardt tells New Times. "This time around, we asked the restaurants what they wanted and took that feedback to create Sip & Savor. We know people love to try new things and hop around, and that's really what we were looking for here. It's going to be different, and we hope that's what entices people."

Sip & Savor will kick off its inaugural year on Thursday, July 14, spotlighting Coral Gables restaurants with specials offered at select establishments through July 31. Participating restaurants will give diners the opportunity to enjoy a cocktail or beverage paired with an appetizer for a special price.

Exclusive event promotions will highlight reduced-price offerings from each participating restaurant. The offer includes curated cocktails and signature bites that range from $7 to $12 each, available from 4 to 7 p.m. daily over the two weeks.

A wide swath of the more than 85 Coral Gables establishments will be highlighted. The lineup so far includes Bay 13, Calista Greek Seafood Taverna, Calle 23, Dickey's Barbecue, Crudo's Art House, Cebada Rooftop, Copper 29, Fogo de Chão, Gustave, Luca Osteria, Opera Italian Restaurant, Talavera Cocina Mexicana, Tur Kitchen, and Vinya. (A full list can be found at experiencecoralgables.com.)

"Think of Sip & Savor as an invitation to come and experience all the flavors the downtown area has to offer," says Reinhardt. "From restaurant to restaurant, they'll be offering the best of what they have on the menu."

Sip & Savor in the Gables. Thursday, July 14, through Sunday, July 31; experiencecoralgables.com. Specials offered daily at participating restaurants from 4 to 7 p.m.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Pit Stop

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation