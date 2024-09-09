Marion Miami Is Reopening. Here’s an Exclusive Sneak Peek Inside

Since closing in June, the restaurant has undergone a complete makeover, which includes a redesigned dining room, outdoor dining area, and a brand new menu — and New Times has an exclusive look inside the new space.
Mr. Hospitality, saw it as necessary.
“The decision to renovate and relaunch Marion is rooted in its legacy as a Miami landmark,” says Mathieu Massa, founder and CEO of Mr. Hospitality. “For years, Marion has been synonymous with exceptional dining, trendsetting flair, and a premier nightlife destination. This transformation elevates Marion from the ‘It girl' of Brickell to a sophisticated, graceful icon. This is not just a renovation; it’s a $4 million rebirth — returning to her essence with newfound elegance, ready to enchant our guests anew.”
Reopening on September 19, Marion is poised to redefine Miami’s dining and nightlife scene with a new menu, a renewed elegant atmosphere, and a bold new look that blends nostalgic allure with modern sophistication.
New Atmosphere Inspired by Studio 54 and MiamiThe expensive re-launch designed by Carlos Rodriguez of Escala Forma pays homage to the restaurant's past while embracing rich pinks, cozy tones, and 15 custom Murano flower chandeliers imported from Italy. The exterior has been entirely revamped for an open-air dining ambiance featuring foliage and comfortable seating.
“The ‘New Marion’ is a reinvigorated version of a beloved neighborhood gem," says Rodriguez. "Our design celebrates Marion’s rich history while infusing it with modern sophistication. Inspired by iconic venues like Studio 54, we’ve used bold colors and playful elements to create a space that’s both familiar and refreshingly new. Marion’s evolution mirrors Miami’s dynamic spirit, promising guests unforgettable nights that reflect the city’s essence.”
While the restaurant is entering a new chapter, it promises to uphold the beloved traditions that made Marion a landmark in Miami. Iconic Thursday night soirées will live through new live performances by Marion’s roster of performing artists, singers, and dancers, which will transition the refined dining experience to its late-night entertainment destination.
A Bold New Take on Asian-Mediterranean FareThe new look also called for a revamped and elevated food selection.
Executive chef Kylian Goussot crafted a new menu of bold fusion of Asian-Mediterranean flavors for Marion. Signature dishes include the truffle prime beef tartare, "Kobe Roll," lobster tempura, Chilean sea bass, and prime skirt steak tagliata.
A new cocktail and wine program will complement chef Goussot's new menu. Created by corporate beverage manager Karol Ansal, libation highlights include the "Dirty Dancing" made with tequila, mezcal, vanilla, passion fruit, and ginger, topped with a prosecco foam; the "Wild Things" made with rum blended with pineapple, blood orange, and pistachio; and the "Basic Instinct," the restaurant’s take on a "Paloma," made with tequila, Aperol, honey, and chili, which is then finished with mandarin and grapefruit soda.
For bubbly and tequila lovers, the redesign also features an opulent Dom Pérignon champagne display and a new "Tequila Room," replacing the former wine room. Adjacent to the main bar, the luxurious space showcases a collection of over 300 premium bottles of champagnes and tequilas.
Marion. 1111 SW First Ave., Miami; 786-717-7512; marionmiami.com. Tuesday through Saturday 7 p.m. until late. Reopening on Thursday, September 19.