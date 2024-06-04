Exclusive: Marion to Close After Nearly a Decade in Brickell, Will Reopen as New Venue

The dining and nightlife destination, which opened its doors in 2015 and paved the way for elevated Brickell restaurants to come, has announced it will close on June 22 to make way for a brand new, elevated restaurant and nightlife venue owned by the same owners at the same location. Its legacy will continue through the new venture, which is expected to open in September.
Founded by Miami-based hospitality group Mr. Hospitality, the nightlife restaurant was one of the first to revolutionize Brickell's nightlife and fine-dining scene. Just a year after opening, the French-inspired party restaurant soon became known as "Brickell's hottest dinner party" since it would transform from a fine-dining restaurant into a high-energy nightlife venue on the same night (way before club-restaurants truly took off in Miami). "Our vision has always been to push boundaries and redefine hospitality, and while Marion may be closing its doors, its spirit will live on in the exciting new chapter we're about to embark upon," says Mathieu Massa, founder and CEO of Mr. Hospitality.
Marion redefined Brickell's fine dining and nightlife scene with its glamorous ambiance, luxurious velvet seating, golden hardware, and American-Asian-inspired cuisine. Now, as so many establishments in the Magic City are taking on this same theme, it was time for a change.
A New Elevated Restaurant — With Even More Music and DancingAfter seeing the success of the hospitality group's two other concepts flourish over the past two years, Queen Miami Beach and the newly opened luxurious steakhouse Lafayette Steakhouse, it was time for the group to bring Marion to the same caliber. "We have witnessed a lot of great openings in the past two years, and it's going to continue going that way," says Massa. "For institutions like Marion that have been around for over ten years, that have been very successful, it was necessary to basically improve the standards. After the success of Queen, and the quality of the guest experience there that is much more elevated in a luxurious way — and after the recent opening of Lafayette — we basically made the decision at Mr. Hospitality to elevate all of our venues, refresh them, and offer our followers and loyal guests a more elevated experience."
Since opening in 2015, Massa explains that Marion and the hospitality group have attracted world-class vendors and have accumulated invaluable resources. Therefore, what they were able to accomplish with Marion in the late 2010s will be minuscule in comparison to what they will be able to accomplish with the venue in 2024.
While full details remain under wraps for now, guests can rest assured that Marion's spirit will endure, but every single aspect will be elevated. "The vision behind Marion is to keep the DNA, keep the foundations, and keep the concept in general of a high energy destination so that people can come to celebrate life, and [we can] offer them even more high quality in all aspects, interior design, food, music, service, and overall guest experience. We're not going to lose the integrity of the brand — we're just going to improve the decor, food, and service."
Plus, expect a name change. "We're still debating on the name," he adds. "We have a name in mind, but we have to clear a few concerns."
Looking Back at Marion — Visionary Behind the Fine-Dining Ladies' Night
Renowned for its iconic "Thursday soirées," Marion's stage has been graced by top-tier DJs, dancers, burlesque performers, and even entertainers. Over the years, Marion has been the backdrop to countless nights filled with celebration, indulging, and dancing — nights that have primarily catered to women. When Marion first opened, Massa and his group were no strangers to a nightlife scene that catered to women. "We started with Baoli back in 2011 with the 'My boyfriend is out of town' concept,'" he explains. We have always had a big focus on women, which, by the way, has always been my focus all of the time. That's why I opened Queen, too. It's all about making women feel good, comfortable, and self-confident. We want to build up their self-esteem and have a good time. Everything is geared towards that purpose."
He valued his female patrons so much so, that Marion was actually conceptualized out of the success of the "My boyfriend is out of town" Thursday night soirée theme from Bâoli. However, with the new venue, instead of only attracting younger female clientele, Massa and his team hope to attract a wider range of guests, from 20-year-olds to those in their 60s. "The goal of the new experience is to target and attract a more sophisticated crowd," he explains. "I'd hope my parents would come to Marion to have an amazing time with their children or those in their 50s to come and have an incredible evening."
The last day of service of Marion will be on June 22. Mr. Hospitality invites all patrons and community members to join in commemorating the final three weeks of Marion, especially the week leading up to June 22, and to stay tuned for announcements about the upcoming venture.
"It's been an incredible journey, and we are thrilled to embark on this new venture, continuing to innovate and inspire in the ever-evolving landscape of hospitality," adds Massa. "A new kind of luxury will take Marion's space in the upcoming fall. This innovative new concept will build on our commitment to exceptional service, culinary creativity, and unique atmospheres that our guests have come to know and love."
More information regarding the new venue will be disclosed in the coming weeks, with the official unveiling of the new restaurant and nightlife venue scheduled for September 2024.
Marion. 1111 SW First Ave., Miami; 786-717-7512; marionmiami.com. Closing June 22. Reopening as a new venue in September 2024.