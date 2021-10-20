Bar Exam 2022: The Top 100 Bars in Miami

Many memorable films — from Casablanca and Rick’s Café Américain to Star Wars and the Mos Eisley Cantina — feature prominent bar scenes. And it’s likely that some of the best — and worst — decisions in history were made in bars.
Last year, a pandemic dimmed the lights on our favorite taverns, sports bars, and lounges. But, praise Dionysus, we're starting to gather and raise our glass to each other once again.
In early 2020, we published a New Times guide to Miami’s 50 best institutions of higher imbibing. Now, we’re doubling down.
From quiet lounges where the martinis are impeccable to boisterous sports bars and convivial taprooms, click here to read "Bar Exam 2022: Miami's 100 Best Institutions of Higher Imbibing."
— Laine Doss