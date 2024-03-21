 Downtown Miami Restaurant Fooq's to Reopen in Little River | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Beloved Downtown Miami Restaurant Fooq's to Reopen in Little River

Fooq, yes: Former Persian-French bistro in downtown Miami, Fooq's, is reopening in winter 2024 at a new location in Little River.
March 21, 2024
Bucatini carbonara from Fooq's topped with Parmigiano-Reggiano, black pepper, and an egg yolk.
Bucatini carbonara from Fooq's topped with Parmigiano-Reggiano, black pepper, and an egg yolk. Photo by Clarissa Buch
Share this:
When the pandemic struck the restaurant industry in Miami, Fooq's, the Persian-French bistro in downtown Miami, was one of the restaurants hardest hit.

In 2021, David Fouquier, who opened Fooq's in February 2015, announced that after a year of struggling to maintain business, the restaurant would close. The restaurant suffered a significant loss in revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A large portion of our sales came from people coming from the Arsht Center, the American Airlines Arena, and the clubs downtown," Fouquier told New Times in 2021. "COVID took a toll on arts and entertainment all over the world, and it took a toll on downtown Miami."

Well, Miami, get ready to say, "Fooq, yes." Those who have missed Fooq's "Bucatini Amatriciana," cacio e pepe, roasted chicken with saffron couscous, signature burger, Brussels sprouts, or bucatini carbonara with a sunny-side-up egg on top are in luck: The restaurant has just announced it will reopen in winter 2024—this time in Miami's Little River neighborhood.

The restaurant made the announcement on Wednesday, March 20, on its Instagram account.
click to enlarge The outdoor facade of a restaurant
The former location of Fooq's in downtown Miami before it morphed into Eleventh Street Pizza
Fooq's photo
The announcement reads, in part, "The news is out: Fooq's is back! Currently under construction in our new home in Little River, and set to open right in time for next season. We couldn't be more excited to be back to serving you feel-good food and hosting the best boogies in town!"

Fans of the former downtown Miami gem expressed their excitement through comments left on the Instagram post. One comment reads, "So exciting. What's old is new… who says you can't go home again?!!!" while others read, "Seriously best news! thank godddd" and "Woooooooooow. God bless."

Back in 2021, Fouquier told New Times he had tried to pivot by offering his space to chefs for pop-ups to cover basic expenses like rent and electricity. When that failed, he turned to one of his other loves: New York-style pizza.

The restaurateur, who divides his time between Miami and New York City, opened Eleventh Street Pizza in Fooq's former location. The pizza spot was such a success that in 2023, two years after Fooq's morphed into Eleventh Street Pizza, a second Eleventh Street Pizza opened in Dadeland at 9025 SW 72nd Place.

Eleventh Street Pizza will remain at 1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami, at the former site of the original Fooq's. Once word is released about Fooq's new location in Little River, this story will be updated. 
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is food editor of Miami New Times where she’s worked since December 2023. Prior to that, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about food for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole holds a bachelor’s of science in communication from the University of Miami where she also studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have also seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Filipino Food Hasn’t Taken Off in Miami – Nicole Ponseca Is Changing That

Food & Drink News

Filipino Food Hasn’t Taken Off in Miami – Nicole Ponseca Is Changing That

By Cindy Ferreiro
Nobu and the Best New Restaurants at Miami Open 2024

Food & Drink News

Nobu and the Best New Restaurants at Miami Open 2024

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
The 12 Best Cuban Restaurants in Miami

Lists

The 12 Best Cuban Restaurants in Miami

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Miami Native Lands Dream Role As Executive Chef of Amara at Paraiso

Food & Drink News

Miami Native Lands Dream Role As Executive Chef of Amara at Paraiso

By Rachel Costa
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation