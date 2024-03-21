Beloved Downtown Miami Restaurant Fooq's to Reopen in Little River

When the pandemic struck the restaurant industry in Miami, Fooq's, the Persian-French bistro in downtown Miami, was one of the restaurants hardest hit.
In 2021, David Fouquier, who opened Fooq's in February 2015, announced that after a year of struggling to maintain business, the restaurant would close. The restaurant suffered a significant loss in revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"A large portion of our sales came from people coming from the Arsht Center, the American Airlines Arena, and the clubs downtown," Fouquier told New Times in 2021. "COVID took a toll on arts and entertainment all over the world, and it took a toll on downtown Miami."
Well, Miami, get ready to say, "Fooq, yes." Those who have missed Fooq's "Bucatini Amatriciana," cacio e pepe, roasted chicken with saffron couscous, signature burger, Brussels sprouts, or bucatini carbonara with a sunny-side-up egg on top are in luck: The restaurant has just announced it will reopen in winter 2024—this time in Miami's Little River neighborhood.
The restaurant made the announcement on Wednesday, March 20, on its Instagram account.
Fans of the former downtown Miami gem expressed their excitement through comments left on the Instagram post. One comment reads, "So exciting. What's old is new… who says you can't go home again?!!!" while others read, "Seriously best news! thank godddd" and "Woooooooooow. God bless."
Back in 2021, Fouquier told New Times he had tried to pivot by offering his space to chefs for pop-ups to cover basic expenses like rent and electricity. When that failed, he turned to one of his other loves: New York-style pizza.
The restaurateur, who divides his time between Miami and New York City, opened Eleventh Street Pizza in Fooq's former location. The pizza spot was such a success that in 2023, two years after Fooq's morphed into Eleventh Street Pizza, a second Eleventh Street Pizza opened in Dadeland at 9025 SW 72nd Place.
Eleventh Street Pizza will remain at 1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami, at the former site of the original Fooq's. Once word is released about Fooq's new location in Little River, this story will be updated.