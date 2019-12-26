Hospitality Veterans Opening Joia Beach on Watson Island

Beach days in the Magic City are about to get even more entertaining. Chris Paciello and Mio Danilovic of Liquid Hospitality have announced a new venture called Joia Beach, located on the beachfront key of Watson island, adjacent to Jungle Island.

"We have been working on this partnership with Jungle Island for close to three years," says Danilovic, former SBE Group's vice president for nightlife operations."People who don't live here would expect more places like this, but there aren't any. We're lucky to have gotten this untapped space to create something new to the area."

Conceptualized by interior designer Francois Frossard, the 45,000-square-foot day club, situated between the MacArthur and Venetian causeways, will be accessible by car and boat and open its doors daily at 11 a.m. Guests will enter through a winding pathway opening up onto the beachfront area, outfitted in a chic rustic decor of neutral colors, wood, bamboo, natural fabrics, and furniture from Mykonos and Indonesia.

Open-air party venues like South of Fifth's Nikki Beach come to mind, but Danilovic says that Joia Beach will serve as an alternative to South Beach's frenetic scene.

"There will be live music and DJs, but we're not going after the party atmosphere, this is more family-friendly and private," notes Danilovic, who presently also owns Rockwell with nightclub veteran Paciello. "You have to enter the venue to be part of the beach, you don't jog or ride your bicycle by — this is more of a destination."

Danilovic plans to unwrap the beach club in January 2020, including its full-service restaurant nestled in a big tiki hut on the sand, with seating for 300 people between the dining room and the daybeds and chairs in the beach area. A European-inspired menu by Turkish chef Erhan Ozkaya (Mandolin Aegean Bistro) will range in price from $11 to $45 for dishes like wood-fired grilled octopus, fire-roasted red peppers, Wagyu tartare with black truffle, wood-fired truffle pizza, gambas al ajio, ceviche, and paellas. On the dessert side, baklava and seasonal sorbets. Hand-crafted signature cocktails and other libations will be served at the beach bar.

For beach-goers in the mood for sports, the all-day venue will offer a beach volleyball area, along with kayaking and paddleboarding. There's also a sunset deck and lounge area, where the venue will host beachside board games, full moon yoga, and fitness classes from Paciello's health club, Anatomy.

"Aside from being health-conscious, because we're right on Biscayne Bay we're taking an environmentally-oriented approach," says Emma Batchelber, marking manager for Liquid Hospitality. "There will be no bottled water or plastic and we'll be using as many recycled products as possible."

Joia Beach. 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami; joiabeachmiami.com. Opening January 2020.