One of the Best Bars on Earth to Takeover Julia & Henry's. Here’s When.

There's no need to head to Mexico City for a taste of one of the best bars in the world because Licorería Limantour is coming to downtown Miami for a takeover next month.
From August 9 to 10, the award-winning mixologists behind Licorería Limantour, ranked as the seventh best bar in the world, will take over the first-floor bar inside of Julia & Henry's food hall in downtown Miami as part of its World's Best Series presented by Delta Air Lines, in partnership with Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto and Yotel.
“Julia & Henry’s drew us to this collaboration because of its reputation for excellence and its commitment to creating a memorable experience for its guests,” says Jose Luis Leon, the head bartender at Licorería Limantour. “We were inspired by Julia & Henry’s dynamic atmosphere and its role in Miami’s thriving cocktail scene making it the ideal partner for this exciting takeover.”
Behind the bar, the cocktails here are always innovative, but it's become known for its signature concoctions like the "Fluffy Paloma" and "Margarita Al Pastor." The bar’s latest menu, Ida y Vuelta, draws on native Oaxacan ingredients with "Rosita de Cacao," a mezcal-based milk punch, as a favorite with regulars.
In 2023, the bar earned the coveted seventh spot on its 2023 list.
For tequila lovers, try the "Fluffy Paloma," made with tequila, watermelon cordial, and grapefruit; Mezcal drinkers can choose between the "Oregano," made with mezcal, Ancho Reyes Verde, black tea, lime juice, pineapple juice, simple syrup, and dried oregano, or, the "Nudo e Famoso," made with Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto, mezcal, limoncello infused with ginger, grapefruit juice, and lemon juice. Anyone who prefers gin can try the "Guava," made with gin, guava soda, St. Germain, fig, and a pink peppercorn cordial.
“We were excited to participate in the takeover because it represents a unique opportunity to blend the vibrant cocktail cultures of Mexico City and Miami,” says Leon. “At Licorería Limantour, we believe in the power of collaboration and the exchange of ideas, which is why we were eager to share our innovative mixology techniques and distinctive flavors with a new audience.”
The World's Best Series has brought other world-famous bars to Miami, including Handshake Speakeasy, Himkok, Tres Monos, Freni e Frizioni, and Locale Firenze.
Licorería Limantour in Miami. 200 E. Flagler St., Miami, on the first floor of Julia & Henry's; juliaandhenrys.com. From August 9 to 10.