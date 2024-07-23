 Bar Licorería Limantour Holds Miami Takeover at Julia & Henry's | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

One of the Best Bars on Earth to Takeover Julia & Henry's. Here’s When.

The seventh-best bar on earth is coming to downtown Miami with its award-winning craft cocktails from Mexico City.
July 23, 2024
The "Fluffy Paloma" from Licorería Limantour, which will take over Julia & Henry's in downtown Miami this August.
The "Fluffy Paloma" from Licorería Limantour, which will take over Julia & Henry's in downtown Miami this August. Licoreria Limantour photo
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

There's no need to head to Mexico City for a taste of one of the best bars in the world because Licorería Limantour is coming to downtown Miami for a takeover next month.

From August 9 to 10, the award-winning mixologists behind Licorería Limantour, ranked as the seventh best bar in the world, will take over the first-floor bar inside of Julia & Henry's food hall in downtown Miami as part of its World's Best Series presented by Delta Air Lines, in partnership with Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto and Yotel.

“Julia & Henry’s drew us to this collaboration because of its reputation for excellence and its commitment to creating a memorable experience for its guests,” says Jose Luis Leon, the head bartender at Licorería Limantour. “We were inspired by Julia & Henry’s dynamic atmosphere and its role in Miami’s thriving cocktail scene making it the ideal partner for this exciting takeover.”
click to enlarge
The Oregano from Licoreria Limantour
Licoreria Limantour photo
Led by Leon and Benjamin Padrón, Licorería Limantour revolutionized the bar scene in Mexico City bar when it first opened back in 2011. Since 2014, it's been consistently featured in the World’s 50 Best Bars list thanks to it being a pioneer in unique and innovative cocktails.

Behind the bar, the cocktails here are always innovative, but it's become known for its signature concoctions like the "Fluffy Paloma" and "Margarita Al Pastor." The bar’s latest menu, Ida y Vuelta, draws on native Oaxacan ingredients with "Rosita de Cacao," a mezcal-based milk punch, as a favorite with regulars.

In 2023, the bar earned the coveted seventh spot on its 2023 list.
click to enlarge
Licoreria Limantour is heading to Miami for a two-day takeover.
Licoreria Limantour photo
The bar team brings four cocktails to downtown Miami that are each made with fresh, local ingredients, and innovative techniques to showcase the diverse flavors that define Mexico City.

For tequila lovers, try the "Fluffy Paloma," made with tequila, watermelon cordial, and grapefruit; Mezcal drinkers can choose between the "Oregano," made with mezcal, Ancho Reyes Verde, black tea, lime juice, pineapple juice, simple syrup, and dried oregano, or, the "Nudo e Famoso," made with Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto, mezcal, limoncello infused with ginger, grapefruit juice, and lemon juice. Anyone who prefers gin can try the "Guava," made with gin, guava soda, St. Germain, fig, and a pink peppercorn cordial.

“We were excited to participate in the takeover because it represents a unique opportunity to blend the vibrant cocktail cultures of Mexico City and Miami,” says Leon. “At Licorería Limantour, we believe in the power of collaboration and the exchange of ideas, which is why we were eager to share our innovative mixology techniques and distinctive flavors with a new audience.”

The World's Best Series has brought other world-famous bars to Miami, including Handshake Speakeasy, Himkok, Tres Monos, Freni e Frizioni, and Locale Firenze.

Licorería Limantour in Miami. 200 E. Flagler St., Miami, on the first floor of Julia & Henry's; juliaandhenrys.com. From August 9 to 10.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
Contact: Rachel Costa
Former Employee of Beverly Hills Café to Open Hills Cafe in Hialeah

Openings & Closings

Former Employee of Beverly Hills Café to Open Hills Cafe in Hialeah

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
One of the Most Popular Sandwich Shops in the U.S. to Open in Plantation

Openings & Closings

One of the Most Popular Sandwich Shops in the U.S. to Open in Plantation

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Elia Opens on the Miami River with a Waterfront Patio and Italian Cuisine

Openings & Closings

Elia Opens on the Miami River with a Waterfront Patio and Italian Cuisine

By Michelle Muslera
TikToker Keith Lee Gives Miami Sushi Spot a Rave Review

Social Media

TikToker Keith Lee Gives Miami Sushi Spot a Rave Review

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation