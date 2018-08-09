Baleen Kitchen Opens With Comfort Food and Moscow Mules

Nearly 20 years ago, an upscale eatery named Baleen won New Times' award for best restaurant in Coconut Grove. At the time, the waterfront locale was a hit among locals, pouring pricey wine and slinging stone crabs, steaks, and oysters shucked tableside.

But after a change of ownership, Baleen was gone for good — until now.

In Sunny Isles Beach, Baleen Kitchen is now open inside the Solé on the Ocean hotel. Think of it as a more casual and energetic cousin to the long-shuttered Coconut Grove location.