8Street Brings Upscale Cocktail Lounge Ambiance to Brickell

A new cocktail lounge has come to Brickell, one that promises to bring an upscale-speakeasy ambiance to the neighborhood's bar scene, along with a robust music program with live DJ performances with a focus on female talent.

A long-anticipated collaboration between partners Mark Meram and industry veteran Chris Hudnall, 8Street Brickell opened last month on the ground floor of the Solitair Brickell.

The interior was designed from the ground up by Miami-based design architect, Cal Fortis, who's also behind the nightclub Crobar. The result: luxe couches, colorful lighting, a floor-to-ceiling main bar, and a rose gold LED-lit ceiling.

General manager Cristian Munarriz tells New Times he believes 8Street Brickell is exactly the type of venue Miami was missing.

"Miami locals celebrate and appreciate unique and intimate hidden gems," Munarriz elaborates. "In our search for harmony, we have come out with a concept that connects all of our core values together — a quality beverage program, beautiful setting, great music, and talented people. Our space allows everyone to slow down, to decompress, and connect again with others. For us, it’s all about sharing a good time."

Hudnall created the cocktail list: ten signature cocktails that will change with the seasons and incorporate a variety of styles and products. Currently, guests can expect to find creative takes on everything from the mojito and margarita to the daiquiri and mule.

"Our classic cocktails are innovative, as they feature unique twists, and it is here that our creativity blossoms to represent our flavors," Hudnall tells New Times. "The "Local Negroni," for example, features a mango shrub that is handcrafted and made in-house by our bar team. You should definitely have one — or two."

Offerings, priced at $13, also include the "Rye Paper Plane" (Sazerac rye, Aperol, lemon juice, and amaro nonino); the "Ocho Picante" (Ocho silver tequila, lime juice, agave, orange liqueur, and a house-spiced tincture); and the "Rosé Martini" (vodka, rosé, Lillet blanc, and strawberry cordial).

During the daily happy hour from 5 to 8 p.m., select drinks are priced at $8, alongside $6 draft beer and $7 wine and sparkling wine.

8Street Brickell. 88 SW Eighth St., Miami (in the Solitair Brickell); 305-433-0577; 8streetbrickell.com. 5 p.m. to midnight nightly.