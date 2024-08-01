Wildest Deals at Miami Spice You Can’t Miss, Including $35 Prime Rib & Escargot

From Thursday, August 1, until Monday, September 30, those in Miami-Dade County can try more than 250 of Miami's best restaurants without the high-end prices thanks to Miami Spice Restaurant Months by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Beginning today, August 1, guests can enjoy three-course meals for just $30 or $35 for lunch and brunch, and $45 or $60 for dinner. It's an amazing steal and the best way to try all the restaurants on your hit list — including the expensive ones.
Below, New Times has rounded up some of the best Miami Spice deals happening at fine dining spots like Bouchon Bistro in Coral Gables, Delilah Miami in Brickell, Casa Vigil in Upper Buena Vista, Papi Steak in Miami Beach, and more.
Plus, check out our official Miami Spice guide with every single participating restaurant this year.
Bouchon Bistro2101 Galiano St., Coral Gables;
305-990-1360
thomaskeller.comIf you've been yearning for a trip to Paris, look no further than Thomas Keller's Bouchon Bistro in Coral Gables. This charming bistro channels the essence of the City of Light with its Parisian-inspired ambiance and classic dishes. Dinner is a great time to gather with friends and indulge in the Miami Spice menu ($60). Start with escargot nestled in a buttery parsley sauce encased in puff pastry. For the main course, choose between succulent steak frites or roasted chicken paired with sweet corn and mushrooms. For dessert, the lemon tart and assorted ice creams are tempting, but the profiteroles — filled with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with rich chocolate sauce — are the way to go.
Casa Vigil5020 NE Second Ave., Miami
786-803-8460
casavigilmiami.com You can experience the flavors of Mendoza, Argentina, right in Upper Buena Vista at Casa Vigil, the Michelin-starred import by world-renowned winemaker Alejandro Vigil. For Miami Spice, the $60 dinner menu showcases several of the restaurant's standout dishes, including grilled scallops with glazed pork belly or the melt-in-your-mouth, center-cut short rib with creamy mashed potatoes. Dessert is a dilemma between the velvety Basque cheesecake and the pear in malbec reduction, cooked with five different types of wine until it reaches a marmalade-like consistency. With more than 700 bottles on site, pair your meal with a few exceptional wines from Vigil's winery, El Enemigo.
Cote Miami3900 NE Second Ave., Miami
305-434-4668
cotemiami.com Known in the Design District for its Michelin-starred cuts of beef and premium pricing, this Korean steakhouse becomes more accessible during Miami Spice season, offering a chance to indulge at a fraction of the cost. The Spice menu, available exclusively for lunch ($35), includes the "Optimus Prime" sandwich, featuring an eight-ounce slice of prime rib with horseradish cream on a Sullivan Street baguette, or the limited-edition fried chicken sandwich. For an extra $25 per person, elevate your experience with the "Butcher's Lunch," which includes USDA prime hanger steak, a 45-day dry-aged rib eye, and galbi (Korean-style ribs) grilled tableside, accompanied by scallion salad and ssamjang.
Delilah Miami301 Brickell Key Dr., Miami
hwoodgroup.comLos Angeles-based H.wood Group's famed Delilah restaurant and supper club opened its doors in Brickell this year, and if you haven't gone yet, now is your chance. The modern-day supper club is a waterfront restaurant and lounge that has an outdoor terrace overlooking Biscayne Bay. The restaurant's Miami Spice offering will run Tuesday through Friday for dinner ($60) in its old Hollywood dining areas. The menu includes starters such as a Wagyu carpaccio, hiramasa ceviche, its famous chicken tenders, and "Cubano Fritters" made with ham, roast pork, swiss cheese, mustard, aioli, and pickled cucumbers. The entrées include roasted scallops, "The Burger," an eight-ounce Westholm Australian Wagyu manhattan steak, a macaroni gratinée, and a carrot soufflé.
Elastika191 NE 40th St., Miami
305-209-3100
elastikamiami.com Nestled in the recently renovated Moore Building in the Miami Design District, Elastika is a modern-American restaurant named after the striking Zaha Hadid sculpture suspended above its dining room, offering a dining experience as stylish as its surroundings. For Miami Spice, lunch ($35) and dinner ($60) menus feature tomato gazpacho with pickled tomatillo and avocado, housemade gnocchi with sardines, and roasted Ora King salmon with forbidden black rice. Desserts include a tropical sundae with mango-passion fruit ice cream and a seasonal selection of cookies and ice cream.
Estiatorio Milos730 First St., Miami Beach
305-604-6800
milos.ca This South of Fifth seafood restaurant is known for its Grecian cuisine, emphasizing simple yet premium ingredients, and Miami Spice is the ideal opportunity to try it without the usual hefty price tag. For dinner ($60), enjoy fish flown in straight from the Mediterranean, starting with grilled octopus or a sashimi platter with four types of seafood. For the main course, the grilled dorade royale or lobster pasta are standouts. Finish your meal with a light and satisfying dessert of Greek yogurt with thyme honey and walnuts, or indulge in the chef's selection of seasonal Greek cakes.
Fiola1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables
305-912-2639
fiolamiami.com Head down to the southern edge of Coral Gables for a taste of luxury at Fiola, Chef Fabio Trabocchi's Italian restaurant from D.C. While their brunch and lunch Spice menus ($35) offer appealing light fare like pear gazpacho and cobia ceviche and hearty options like pan-roasted branzino and lumachine cacio e pepe, the real star shines at dinner. For just $60, dive into appetizers like ora king salmon crudo and a basil caesar salad topped with ricotta salata. But don't miss the main event: the braised Wagyu beef cheeks, a Miami Spice exclusive that rivals any short rib — slow-cooked until fall-apart tender and served over creamy polenta. For dessert, indulge in chocolate pudding or raspberry panna cotta. And for a little extra ($12), make sure to add the signature bread service, featuring Sullivan Street Bakery's bread — golden and crisp on the outside, soft on the inside — paired with whipped sheep's milk ricotta and honey.
Joe's Stone Crab11 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
305-673-0365
joesstonecrab.com Founded more than a century ago, Joe's Stone Crab has long been a South Beach icon, drawing both Miami locals and visitors from around the globe for its seafood, world-famous stone crabs, and classic American dishes like key lime pie and perfectly fried chicken. This year marks the second time Joe's is participating in Miami Spice, and we've dedicated an entire story to celebrate it. For an unbeatable dinner experience, you have two dinner menu options: the $45 menu featuring entrées like the French dip or shrimp, and the $60 menu with selections like the "Taste of Joe's," which includes fried chicken and stone crabs. And no matter what menu you choose, you must end on a sweet note with their legendary key lime pie.
Kissaki500 South Pointe Dr., Ste. 160, Miami Beach
305-701-1320
explorekissaki.comKissaki's three-course Miami Spice dinner will be priced at $45 and available Wednesday through Sunday. Appetizer options include a four-piece "Nigiri Flight" featuring signature selections and a "Hamachi Tiradito" topped with Sudashi-soy, umami salt, and serrano chili. Guests can choose between entrées like wagyu fried rice topped with a poached jidori egg and scallion or the black cod prepared with miso, bok choy, and white rice. For dessert, Kissaki is offering a "Brulée Torija," which is its twist on a Spanish-style French toast made with cinnamon and lemon. Compared to Kissaki's regular menu, a six-piece nigiri flight would normally cost $45. Now, diners can enjoy three courses for that same price. What a deal.
Klaw1737 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami
305-239-2523
klawrestaurant.com Tucked inside the historic Miami Women's Club building in Edgewater, Klaw is making waves as one of the world's hottest steakhouses. Miami Spice is the perfect time to dive into its mouthwatering dinner menu ($60) — think East Coast oysters with a martini brine twist, beef tartare toast, Chilean sea bass with zesty salsa verde and coal-roasted onions, or a prime rib eye with your pick of peppercorn or truffle sauce. You can also indulge in a trio of desserts, including a playful yuzu pie with passionfruit coulis and raspberry.
Le Jardinier151 NE 41st St., Ste. 135, Miami
305-402-9060
lejardinier-miami.com Celebrated for its inventive vegetable-forward French cuisine crafted by Joel Robuchon alum Alain Verzeroli, Le Jardinier has earned a Michelin star this year. If you've been eyeing this Design District upscale spot, now's the perfect moment to experience it for yourself. Available every day of the week, the lunch menu ($35) offers options like melon gazpacho, squid ink linguine, and mango and passionfruit tropical cake, while the dinner menu ($60) spotlights more robust dishes like suckling pig porchetta with salmoriglio sauce and striped bass with white bean puree, and a chocolate tart with salted caramel.
Los Félix3413 Main Hwy., Miami
786-391-1598
losfelixmiami.comHelmed by Colombian-born chef Sebastian Vargas, one-star Michelin restaurant Los Félix focuses on traditional Mexican fare made in a sustainable manner including tacos and other seasonal dishes paired with natural wines. The restaurant is special in that it uses mostly local produce, meats, and seafood. It's also the only restaurant in Miami to have a molino — a traditional Mexican tortilla mill — to mill the restaurant's own heirloom corn to create its house-made tortillas. The restaurant is doing Miami Spice brunch for $35 on Sundays featuring chilaquiles, a black bean casserole, guacamole, egg tostada, and a seasonal granita. For dinner ($60) the restaurant is doing Miami Spice Tuesday through Sunday with options like smoked king trumpet mushrooms, pork cheek carnitas, and al pastor tacos.
Michael's Genuine Food & Drink130 NE 40th St., Miami
305-573-5550
michaelsgenuine.com Chef Michael Schwartz, a prominent figure in Miami's culinary scene, runs several restaurants in the area. However, Michael's Genuine, located in the Design District, stands out as the crown jewel of his South Florida ventures. Schwartz's culinary philosophy is straightforward: Serve fresh food with meticulous care. This "genuine" approach not only earned him a James Beard Award in 2010 but also secured a Michelin Bib Gourmand designation for the restaurant for several years in a row. For Miami Spice, you'll want to focus on his dinner menu, available every night for just $45 — a steal compared to most Spice menus at $60! For a land-and-sea experience, start with the beef tartare and bone marrow toast, then dive into the wood-roasted cobia in a buttery, zesty meuniere sauce. Finish your meal with the espresso flan or the upside-down banana cake — either one will end your night on a sweet note.
Papi Steak736 First St., Miami Beach
305-800-7274
papisteak.comAt David "Papi" Einhorn and David Grutman's Miami steakhouse, a delightful feast is guaranteed to be had, and during Miami Spice, this is no exception. The restaurant, part of Grutman's ever-growing Groot Hospitality portfolio, offers incredible steak, kosher-style favorites such as latkes, Wagyu pastrami, and chicken schnitzel — and some non-kosher offerings like Maine lobster — along with a robust wine list and specialty cocktails. Miami Spice dinner will be offered Monday through Thursday for $60 and will feature honey-glazed pork belly, jumbo lump crab cake, tuna tartare, filet mignon, chicken schnitzel, dry-aged rib eye, grilled branzino, and "Papi's Chocolate Cake," among other delicious items.
Pastis380 NW 26th St., Miami
305-686-3050
pastismiami.comPastis, with its Parisian food and ambiance, has been one of New York City's most beloved restaurants for years — and restaurateurs Keith McNally and Stephen Starr have brought the French bistro to Wynwood by way of the Big Apple. Step inside and be welcomed by its warm, golden lighting, patina mirrors, and white-tiled walls. The Miami Spice menu for lunch runs Monday through Friday for $35 and the Miami Spice dinner menu runs Monday through Thursday for $45. The lunch menu includes escargot in garlic parsley butter, the cheeseburger, warm shrimp salad, and spaghetti bolognese. The dinner menu includes steak tartare, trout amandine, and chicken paillard.
Sereia
3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
305-967-8152
Sereia.miami Sereia, the seafood-forward, modern Portuguese restaurant by Chef Henrique Sá Pessoa (known for the two-Michelin-starred Alma in Lisbon), has recently made its debut in Coconut Grove. For its first Miami Spice dinner ($60), you can't go wrong with appetizers like the ethereal seared scallops with miso bacon and a refreshing watermelon and tomato gazpacho. As for the main course, the piri piri chicken is surprisingly juicy with a lovely kick of spices, while the restaurant's signature dish, bacalhau à Brás, a traditional Lisbon dish featuring crisp hash with salted cod, onions, potatoes, and eggs, is another solid option. Desserts on offer are caramel and port custard with an almond crumble, and a sweet rice custard with orange sorbet.