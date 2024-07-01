All the Restaurants Participating in Miami Spice 2024

Miami's beloved foodie months coined Miami Spice Restaurant Months by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) have become an unofficial holiday for those who take restaurants very seriously in the Magic City. From August 1 to September 30, locals and visitors alike can indulge in over 250 of Miami’s best restaurants without the high-end prices: Guests can enjoy prix fixe, three-course meals for just $30 or $35 for lunch and brunch, and $45 or $60 for dinner.
Sponsored by Woodford Reserve, Herradura Tequila and Saratoga Spring Water, this year's program encourages locals and visitors to explore Greater Miami and Miami Beach’s exciting food scene, especially as this year's lineup includes so many new openings.
“Now in its 23rd anniversary, the Miami Spice Restaurant Months program has become a cornerstone of summer in Miami and Miami Beach and what better way to launch the two-month long celebration than working with Camillus House and beloved local chefs to give back to our community,” says David Whitaker, President and CEO of the GMCVB. “Whether you've been looking forward to dining at a Michelin-rated restaurant or indulging in the talents of a James Beard Award-winning chef, Miami Spice provides a gateway to the innovative and eclectic cuisine that has put the destination’s food scene on the global dining map.”
This year, the participating restaurants span over 20 neighborhoods in Miami-Dade County and cover over 20 diverse cuisine types, from Korean barbecue and Spanish cuisine to Japanese and Cuban. Plus, select restaurants are offering Signature Dining Experiences that go beyond traditional three-course menus.
New Additions to Miami Spice in 2024New Restaurants: Enjoy Amal Miami’s twist on traditional brunch with modern Lebanese dishes including shakshuka and zucchini herb omelet; check out Blind Tiger in Aventura where you can sip on cocktails and dine on Japanese dishes; Head over to longtime Coconut Grove favorite Jaguar to indulge in Chef Oscar del Rivero’s take on Latin American cuisine; head on over to Groot Hospitality’s Casadonna in Edgewater; feast on dim-sum at RedFarm’s newest NYC-outpost in Coconut Grove; or indulge in Chef Jose Andres’ Mediterranean dishes at Zaytinya in Miami Beach.
New Michelin-Recommended Restaurants to Try: Visit Café La Trova to enjoy a night of award-winning cocktails, live music, and delicious Cuban cuisine from renowned Chef Michelle Bernstein. Feast on Cote Miami’s premium steaks in the Miami Design District, or have elevated Greek cuisine at Estatorio Milos.
Get the Miami Spice VIP Treatment at the Welcome Dinner: On July 30, the GMCVB will co-host a special fundraiser dinner with Camillus House featuring three Miami Spice chefs Robert Allum, Amaris Jones, and Jimmy Almeida to kick off the two-month program. Tickets are $200 per person and include passed canapes, a three-course meal, and a premium open bar experience. All proceeds from this event will go towards Camillus House programs.
