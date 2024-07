All the Restaurants Participating in Miami Spice 2024

click to enlarge Award-winning Cafe La Trova is one of the participating restaurants during Miami Spice Restaurant Months 2024. Photo by Adam Delgiudice

New Additions to Miami Spice in 2024

click to enlarge In 2021, Cote Miami was named New Times' "Best Steakhouse." Cote photo

Miami Spice Participating Restaurants:

It's official: the 23rd annual Miami Spice season is almost here!Miami's beloved foodie months coined Miami Spice Restaurant Months by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) have become an unofficial holiday for those who take restaurants very seriously in the Magic City. From August 1 to September 30, locals and visitors alike can indulge in over 250 of Miami’s best restaurants without the high-end prices: Guests can enjoy prix fixe, three-course meals for just $30 or $35 for lunch and brunch, and $45 or $60 for dinner.Sponsored by Woodford Reserve, Herradura Tequila and Saratoga Spring Water, this year's program encourages locals and visitors to explore Greater Miami and Miami Beach’s exciting food scene, especially as this year's lineup includes so many new openings.“Now in its 23rd anniversary, the Miami Spice Restaurant Months program has become a cornerstone of summer in Miami and Miami Beach and what better way to launch the two-month long celebration than working with Camillus House and beloved local chefs to give back to our community,” says David Whitaker, President and CEO of the GMCVB. “Whether you've been looking forward to dining at a Michelin-rated restaurant or indulging in the talents of a James Beard Award-winning chef, Miami Spice provides a gateway to the innovative and eclectic cuisine that has put the destination’s food scene on the global dining map.”This year, the participating restaurants span over 20 neighborhoods in Miami-Dade County and cover over 20 diverse cuisine types, from Korean barbecue and Spanish cuisine to Japanese and Cuban. Plus, select restaurants are offering Signature Dining Experiences that go beyond traditional three-course menus.: Enjoy Amal Miami’s twist on traditional brunch with modern Lebanese dishes including shakshuka and zucchini herb omelet; check out Blind Tiger in Aventura where you can sip on cocktails and dine on Japanese dishes; Head over to longtime Coconut Grove favorite Jaguar to indulge in Chef Oscar del Rivero’s take on Latin American cuisine; head on over to Groot Hospitality’s Casadonna in Edgewater; feast on dim-sum at RedFarm’s newest NYC-outpost in Coconut Grove; or indulge in Chef Jose Andres’ Mediterranean dishes at Zaytinya in Miami Beach.: Visit Café La Trova to enjoy a night of award-winning cocktails, live music, and delicious Cuban cuisine from renowned Chef Michelle Bernstein. Feast on Cote Miami’s premium steaks in the Miami Design District, or have elevated Greek cuisine at Estatorio Milos.: On July 30, the GMCVB will co-host a special fundraiser dinner with Camillus House featuring three Miami Spice chefs Robert Allum, Amaris Jones, and Jimmy Almeida to kick off the two-month program. Tickets are $200 per person and include passed canapes, a three-course meal, and a premium open bar experience. All proceeds from this event will go towards Camillus House programs.1107 Steak and Bar27 Restaurant and Bar94th Aero Squadron RestaurantA Fish Called AvalonA Love Story Winery and BistroAba Miami - Bal HarbourAmal MiamiAmalia RestaurantAmara at ParaisoAmerican SocialAmericana KitchenArea 31 BrickellAromas Del Peru Coral GablesAtlantiko -The St. Regis Bal HarbourAvra Estiatorio MiamiAzabu Miami BeachAzzurro Italian Restaurant & BarBagatelle MiamiBakanBalan'sBALEENkitchenBaoliBar Central at SLS South BeachBar CollinsBarseccoBayshore ClubBeauty and The ButcherBelliniBlind TigerBLT PrimeBlue CollarBlue Matisse Restaurant and Nau LoungeBoulud SudBrasserie Brickell KeyBrasserie LaurelBugatti BistroBulla Gastrobar Coral GablesBulla Gastrobar DoralBulla Gastrobar The FallsBunburyByblos MiamiCertoCafe Catula Fine Restaurant and Art GalleryCafe Americano BrickellCafe Americano Ocean DriveCafe La TrovaCafe Prima PastaCajun Boil Seafood RestaurantCalaMillor Gourmet ExperienceCalle Dragones MiamiCane Fire GrilleCartagena at SLS South BeachCasa Isola OsteriaCasa MarianoCasa NeosCasadonnaCecconi's Miami Beach at Soho Beach HouseCerveceria La TropicalChampions Bar & GrillChef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant and BarCHICAChug's DinerConSentidoCote MiamiCrustDiLido Beach ClubDolce Italian Restaurantdoma RestaurantDonna Mare TrattoriaDragonfly Izakaya & Fish MarketEarls Kitchen + BarEating HouseEssensia At The Palms Hotel & SpaEstiatorio MilosFabel MiamiFairways at the BiltmoreFerraro's Kitchen RestaurantFiola MiamiFontanaFratelli La BufalaFrench BistroGekkoGiselle MiamiGlass & VineGold Coast Kitchen + CocktailsGyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ BrickellGyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ PinecrestHakkasanHappy Wine in the GroveHavana 1957 - BreakwaterHavana 1957 - Ocean DriveHavana Harry'sHell's Kitchen MiamiHotel AKA BrickellHutongIl Mulino New YorkIsabella'sJaguar RestaurantJarana AventuraJoe's Stone Crab RestaurantJOEY AventuraJoia Beach Restaurant and Beach LoungeKao Sushi & GrillKaoriKatsuya South BeachKe-Uh at Acqualina ResortKissaki SushiKOKOKOMMA RestaurantKomodoKorner67La Terraza Cafe & BarLe Jardinier MiamiLe Zoo RestaurantLevantLevel 6 Rooftop RestaurantLido Restaurant and Bayside GrillLido Restaurant at The Surf ClubLira Beirut EateryLos Fuegos at Faena Miami BeachLPM Restaurant & BarLT Steak & SeafoodMAMO Restaurant MiamiMarabuMareva 1939 at the National HotelMarfil BistroMastro'sMayamiMAYU Miami by Aromas del PeruMercato Della Pescheria Miami BeachMesaMar Seafood TableMichael's Genuine Food + DrinkMignonetteMILA RestaurantMinty ZMirabellaMiss Crispy RiceMorton's The Steakhouse - Coral GablesMorton's The Steakhouse - North MiamiMosaico Kitchen + BarMr. Chow MiamiMr. OmakaseNews CafeNikki BeachNOMA Beach at RedfishNorth Italia - AventuraNorth Italia - Miami BrickellNorth Italia DadelandNovecento AventuraNovecento BrickellNovecento DoralNovecento Key BiscayneOcean SocialOh! MexicoOiseOla RestaurantOld Lisbon Sunset DriveOne KOrilla Bar & GrillOsteriaPao by Paul Qui at Faena Miami BeachPaperfish SushiPapi SteakPascal's On PoncePastaPerl By Chef IPPetralungaPink TacoPinstripes AventuraPisco y Nazca Coral GablesPisco y Nazca DoralPisco y Nazca KendallPlanta QueenPLANTA South BeachPlatea MiamiPlaya MiamiPrime 54Prime ItalianPrimo's Italian Restaurant and BarPubbelly Sushi Brickell City CentrePubbelly Sushi DadelandPubbelly Sushi Miami BeachPubbelly Sushi AventuraRed Rooster OvertownRED South BeachRedfarm MiamiReunion Ktchn BarRoot & Bone South MiamiRosa Sky RooftopRusty PelicanRuth's Chris Steak HouseSérêvène MiamiSala'o Cuban Restaurant & BarSalty FlameSalumeria 104Salvaje MiamiSawa Restaurant & LoungeSeaspiceSerena MiamiSexy Fish MiamiSha WynwoodSocial ClubSofia Design DistrictStiltsville Fish BarStrand at Carillon Miami, TheSushi | Bar MiamiSwanTalavera Cocina MexicanaTaquerias El Mexicano and Los AltosTequiztlan Mexican Restaurant and Tequila BarThe Amalfi LLamaThe Capital GrilleThe Deck at Island GardensThe Gibson RoomThe Hampton Social - Brickell MiamiThe HenryThe Palm - MiamiThe Pilot House Bar & RestaurantThe River Oyster BarThe Wagyu BarToku Modern Asian - MiamiToro ToroTruluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood and CrabTulumTur KitchenTwo Chefs RestaurantUVA Restaurant & BarVARSOL Sushi BarVia Emilia 9Villa Azur Restaurant & LoungeVinya TableW MiamiWhitney's RestaurantYardbird Southern Table & BarZaytinya South BeachZERU MiamiZOI Restaurant & LoungeZuma Miami