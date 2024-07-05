From August 1 to September 30, locals and visitors alike can indulge in more than 250 of Miami's best restaurants without the high-end prices: Guests can enjoy prix fixe, three-course meals for just $30 or $35 for lunch and brunch, and $45 or $60 for dinner. Each three-course meal during Miami Spice 2024 includes an appetizer, entrée, and dessert. (By the way, beverages, tax, and gratuity are not included.)
From high-end steakhouses to romantic seafood-forward restaurants, these are the best Coral Gables restaurants participating in Miami Spice 2024. For the complete list of participating Miami Spice restaurants in 2024, click here.
Eating House128 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables
786-580-3745
eatinghousemiami.com- Days Offered: Monday through Sunday
- Seatings: Dinner
- $60 Dinner Highlights: Burrata, red shrimp al ajillo, pasta carbonara, Florida yellowtail snapper, grilled beef short ribs, the dirt cup, lemon meringue pie, cereal milk panna cotta
Fiola Miami1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables
305-912-2639
fiolamiami.com- Days Offered: Brunch (Sunday only), Lunch and Dinner (Monday through Thursday and Sunday)
- Seatings: Brunch, Lunch, and Dinner
- $35 Brunch Highlights: Cobia ceviche, peach gazpacho, wagyu steak tartare, lumachine cacio e pepe, fettuccine carbonara, vanilla waffles, pan roasted branzino, steak & eggs, basque cheesecake, budino di cioccolato
- $35 Lunch Highlights: Local zucchini carpaccio, Italian salad, spaghetti pomodoro, chicken parmigiana, osteria steak, whole wheat rigatoni, raspberry panna cotta
- $60 Dinner Highlights: Ora king salmon carpaccio, Basil caesar salad, swordfish milanese, mezze rigatoni alla vodka, lumachine cacio e pepe, wood oven roasted duroc pork chop
Morton's the Steakhouse - Coral Gables2333 Ponce de Leon, Coral Gables
at the Hotel Colonnade
305-442-1662
mortons.com- Days Offered: Monday through Sunday
- Seatings: Lunch and dinner
- $35 Lunch Menu Highlights: Cup of lobster bisque, wagyu meatball, center-cut filet mignon, double-cut heritage pork chop
- $60 Dinner Menu Highlights: Wagyu meatballs, Morton's wedge salad, lobster bisque, Maine lobster ravioli, double-cut heritage pork chop, center-cut filet mignon, key lime pie, "Morton's Legendary Hot Chocolate Cake"
Noma Beach at Redfish9610 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables
305-668-8788
noma-beach.com- Days Offered: Wednesday through Sunday
- Seatings: Dinner
- $60 Dinner Highlights: Manchego croquette, spicy tuna crispy rice, scallop crudo, crab cake, hot honey glazed salmon, fettuccine alfredo, Noma paella, filetto di marsala, lava cake, carrot garden cake
Perry's Steakhouse & Grille4251 Salzedo St., Coral Gables
786-703-9094
perryssteakhouse.com- Days Offered: Monday through Sunday
- Seatings: Dinner
- $60 Dinner Highlights: artichoke, potato, and leek soup with truffle oil, signature wedge, eight-ounce "Filet Perry," "Perry's Famous Pork Chop," chargrilled salmon, seared scallop pasta, orange vanilla cream cheesecake
Pisco y Nazca Coral Gables101 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
786-810-2266
piscoynazca.com- Days Offered: Monday through Sunday
- Seatings: Lunch and Dinner
- $30 Lunch Highlights: Causa crocante, tiradito de corvina, tostones, papas a la huancaina, resaca burger, pollo saltado, ensalada bacan, chaufa, salmon poke bowl, pulled pork bowl, flan, suspiro
- $45 Dinner Highlights: Ceviche chipotle, sweet and sour shrimp, anticucho de pollo, lomo saltado, Nikkei pork chop, pescado a lo macho, chicharron de pescado, flan, suspiro
Ruth's Chris Steak House2320 Salzedo St., Coral Gables
305-461-8360
ruthschris.com- Days Offered: Monday through Sunday
- Seatings: Dinner
- $60 Dinner Highlights: Roasted tomato crab soup, steakhouse salad, eight-ounce filet with chimichurri, 16-ounce New York strip, stuffed chicken breast, sizzling crab cakes, cheesecake