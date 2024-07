click to enlarge Pancakes at Eating House Photo by Jordan Braun

It's official: the 23rd annual Miami Spice season is almost here , and the participating Coral Gables restaurants are better than ever.From August 1 to September 30, locals and visitors alike can indulge in more than 250 of Miami's best restaurants without the high-end prices: Guests can enjoy prix fixe, three-course meals for just $30 or $35 for lunch and brunch, and $45 or $60 for dinner. Each three-course meal during Miami Spice 2024 includes an appetizer, entrée, and dessert. (By the way, beverages, tax, and gratuity are not included.)From high-end steakhouses to romantic seafood-forward restaurants, these are the best Coral Gables restaurants participating in Miami Spice 2024. For the complete list of participating Miami Spice restaurants in 2024, click here : Monday through Sunday: Dinner: Burrata, red shrimp al ajillo, pasta carbonara, Florida yellowtail snapper, grilled beef short ribs, the dirt cup, lemon meringue pie, cereal milk panna cotta: Brunch (Sunday only), Lunch and Dinner (Monday through Thursday and Sunday): Brunch, Lunch, and Dinner: Cobia ceviche, peach gazpacho, wagyu steak tartare, lumachine cacio e pepe, fettuccine carbonara, vanilla waffles, pan roasted branzino, steak & eggs, basque cheesecake, budino di cioccolato: Local zucchini carpaccio, Italian salad, spaghetti pomodoro, chicken parmigiana, osteria steak, whole wheat rigatoni, raspberry panna cotta: Ora king salmon carpaccio, Basil caesar salad, swordfish milanese, mezze rigatoni alla vodka, lumachine cacio e pepe, wood oven roasted duroc pork chop: Monday through Sunday: Lunch and dinner: Cup of lobster bisque, wagyu meatball, center-cut filet mignon, double-cut heritage pork chop: Wagyu meatballs, Morton's wedge salad, lobster bisque, Maine lobster ravioli, double-cut heritage pork chop, center-cut filet mignon, key lime pie, "Morton's Legendary Hot Chocolate Cake": Wednesday through Sunday: Dinner: Manchego croquette, spicy tuna crispy rice, scallop crudo, crab cake, hot honey glazed salmon, fettuccine alfredo, Noma paella, filetto di marsala, lava cake, carrot garden cake: Monday through Sunday: Dinner: artichoke, potato, and leek soup with truffle oil, signature wedge, eight-ounce "Filet Perry," "Perry's Famous Pork Chop," chargrilled salmon, seared scallop pasta, orange vanilla cream cheesecake: Monday through Sunday: Lunch and Dinner: Causa crocante, tiradito de corvina, tostones, papas a la huancaina, resaca burger, pollo saltado, ensalada bacan, chaufa, salmon poke bowl, pulled pork bowl, flan, suspiro: Ceviche chipotle, sweet and sour shrimp, anticucho de pollo, lomo saltado, Nikkei pork chop, pescado a lo macho, chicharron de pescado, flan, suspiro: Monday through Sunday: Dinner: Roasted tomato crab soup, steakhouse salad, eight-ounce filet with chimichurri, 16-ounce New York strip, stuffed chicken breast, sizzling crab cakes, cheesecake