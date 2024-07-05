 2024 Miami Spice: Coral Gables' Top Restaurants Participating | Miami New Times
Best Coral Gables Restaurants Participating in Miami Spice 2024

The top Coral Gables restaurants doing Miami Spice 2024 are Morton's Steakhouse, Ruth's Chris, Fiola Miami, and more.
July 5, 2024
Ruth's Chris Steakhouse is participating in Miami Spice 2024.
Ruth's Chris Steakhouse is participating in Miami Spice 2024. Ruth's Chris Steakhouse photo
It's official: the 23rd annual Miami Spice season is almost here, and the participating Coral Gables restaurants are better than ever.

From August 1 to September 30, locals and visitors alike can indulge in more than 250 of Miami's best restaurants without the high-end prices: Guests can enjoy prix fixe, three-course meals for just $30 or $35 for lunch and brunch, and $45 or $60 for dinner. Each three-course meal during Miami Spice 2024 includes an appetizer, entrée, and dessert. (By the way, beverages, tax, and gratuity are not included.)

From high-end steakhouses to romantic seafood-forward restaurants, these are the best Coral Gables restaurants participating in Miami Spice 2024. For the complete list of participating Miami Spice restaurants in 2024, click here.
Pancakes at Eating House
Photo by Jordan Braun

Eating House

128 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables
786-580-3745
eatinghousemiami.com
- Days Offered: Monday through Sunday
- Seatings: Dinner
- $60 Dinner Highlights: Burrata, red shrimp al ajillo, pasta carbonara, Florida yellowtail snapper, grilled beef short ribs, the dirt cup, lemon meringue pie, cereal milk panna cotta
Fiola is participating in Miami Spice 2024.
Fiola Miami photo

Fiola Miami

1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables
305-912-2639
fiolamiami.com
- Days Offered: Brunch (Sunday only), Lunch and Dinner (Monday through Thursday and Sunday)
- Seatings: Brunch, Lunch, and Dinner
- $35 Brunch Highlights: Cobia ceviche, peach gazpacho, wagyu steak tartare, lumachine cacio e pepe, fettuccine carbonara, vanilla waffles, pan roasted branzino, steak & eggs, basque cheesecake, budino di cioccolato
- $35 Lunch Highlights: Local zucchini carpaccio, Italian salad, spaghetti pomodoro, chicken parmigiana, osteria steak, whole wheat rigatoni, raspberry panna cotta
- $60 Dinner Highlights: Ora king salmon carpaccio, Basil caesar salad, swordfish milanese, mezze rigatoni alla vodka, lumachine cacio e pepe, wood oven roasted duroc pork chop
Morton's the Steakhouse is participating in Miami Spice 2024.
Photo by Ralph Smith Photography

Morton's the Steakhouse - Coral Gables

2333 Ponce de Leon, Coral Gables
at the Hotel Colonnade
305-442-1662
mortons.com
- Days Offered: Monday through Sunday
- Seatings: Lunch and dinner
- $35 Lunch Menu Highlights: Cup of lobster bisque, wagyu meatball, center-cut filet mignon, double-cut heritage pork chop
- $60 Dinner Menu Highlights: Wagyu meatballs, Morton's wedge salad, lobster bisque, Maine lobster ravioli, double-cut heritage pork chop, center-cut filet mignon, key lime pie, "Morton's Legendary Hot Chocolate Cake"
Noma Beach photo

Noma Beach at Redfish

9610 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables
305-668-8788
noma-beach.com
- Days Offered: Wednesday through Sunday
- Seatings: Dinner
- $60 Dinner Highlights: Manchego croquette, spicy tuna crispy rice, scallop crudo, crab cake, hot honey glazed salmon, fettuccine alfredo, Noma paella, filetto di marsala, lava cake, carrot garden cake
Perry's 44th birthday special, which is not on Miami Spice.
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille photo

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

4251 Salzedo St., Coral Gables
786-703-9094
perryssteakhouse.com
- Days Offered: Monday through Sunday
- Seatings: Dinner
- $60 Dinner Highlights: artichoke, potato, and leek soup with truffle oil, signature wedge, eight-ounce "Filet Perry," "Perry's Famous Pork Chop," chargrilled salmon, seared scallop pasta, orange vanilla cream cheesecake
The ceviches and dishes from Pisco y Nazca offer a modern take on Peruvian cuisine.
Pisco y Nazca photo

Pisco y Nazca Coral Gables

101 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
786-810-2266
piscoynazca.com
- Days Offered: Monday through Sunday
- Seatings: Lunch and Dinner
- $30 Lunch Highlights: Causa crocante, tiradito de corvina, tostones, papas a la huancaina, resaca burger, pollo saltado, ensalada bacan, chaufa, salmon poke bowl, pulled pork bowl, flan, suspiro
- $45 Dinner Highlights: Ceviche chipotle, sweet and sour shrimp, anticucho de pollo, lomo saltado, Nikkei pork chop, pescado a lo macho, chicharron de pescado, flan, suspiro
Ruth's Chris Steakhouse photo

Ruth's Chris Steak House

2320 Salzedo St., Coral Gables
305-461-8360
ruthschris.com
- Days Offered: Monday through Sunday
- Seatings: Dinner
- $60 Dinner Highlights: Roasted tomato crab soup, steakhouse salad, eight-ounce filet with chimichurri, 16-ounce New York strip, stuffed chicken breast, sizzling crab cakes, cheesecake
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times, a position she has been honored to take on since December 2023. Prior to her work at Miami New Times, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about restaurants and chefs for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole received a Bachelor’s of Science in Communication degree from the University of Miami where she studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have also seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
