The Complete Guide to Miami Spice at Chef Michael Schwartz's Restaurants

This year, during Miami Spice Restaurant Months, the chef is doing Miami Spice the "Genuine Way," and New Times has your look at what to expect during this year's exciting Miami Spice months. From now until September 30, locals and visitors alike can indulge in more than 250 of Miami's best restaurants without the high-end prices: Guests can enjoy prix fixe, three-course meals for just $30 or $35 for lunch and brunch, and $45 or $60 for dinner.
Below, we've got your first-hand look at the Miami Spice menus at Michael's Genuine Food & Drink and Amara at Paraiso.
Miami Spice at Michael's Genuine Food & DrinkAfter 17 years in the Miami Design District, Michael's Genuine has a long list of regulars who can't wait for Miami Spice. Chef Schwartz, alongside executive chef Bradley Herron, has utilized his genuine and ingredient-driven approach to curate some new dishes for diners from now through September 30.
Beginning Thursday, August 1, the restaurant will offer a three-course lunch for $35 and a three-course dinner for $45 Monday through Friday.
"Our menu changes daily, driven by the freshest seasonal ingredients and market inspirations," says Herron. "The Miami Spice menu draws inspiration from the vibrant culinary diversity and cultural richness of the city. A highlight from this menu is the French onion croquette, which has earned a permanent spot. Creating this dish involved meticulous experimentation to balance the savory, sweet, and umami flavors of the classic soup in a new form. We aimed to encapsulate the comfort of traditional French onion soup while offering a modern twist, ensuring it resonates with our diners' expectations for innovation and nostalgia.'"
Complementing the chef's recommendation for an appetizer, some entrée highlights include the wood-roasted cobia meuniere for lunch or the rainbow chard lasagnette for dinner.
On a sweet note, you cannot go wrong choosing between the espresso flan served with a warm sugar doughnut or the banana upside-down cake with rum caramel. Both are delicious.
Miami Spice at Amara at ParaisoDuring Miami Spice, guests at Amara at Paraiso can enjoy the Miami Spice menu crafted by executive chef Ivan Barros with a waterfront view. Since Barros' recent appointment, Amara at Paraiso has been introducing new and bold flavors to the menu. (He also just won a major Food Network show. No big deal.)
The Latin-inspired, three-course weekday lunch for $35 and the three-course dinner for $60 will be available daily from Monday through Friday. Highlights from the appetizer menus are the braised lamb empanadas and the octopus causita, both served during lunch. The crab and choclo croquettes are dinner highlights.
"One of the entrées in our Miami Spice menu is the arrollado de huaso," says Chef Barros. "It's a Chilean version of a porchetta. I did a lot of research and realized I wanted to tie in South America and my Italian roots, and I think this dish is encompassing of both. We do the porchetta roll roasted; on the bottom are canary beans, and on top a little avocado salsa with fresh herbs."
The porchetta is a fixed menu item for dinner. Lunch highlights include the grilled cobia and the Chivito sandwich. For dessert during lunch, guests can enjoy a cream puff filled with coconut-lychee pastry cream drizzled with white chocolate ganache and raspberries. During dinner, there's a choice of an ice cream sandwich with guava and yogurt gelato or the white chocolate cremeux made with local peaches, orange granita, and meringue.
At both restaurants, the Miami Spice menu will change a few times, reflecting Genuine's seasonal and sustainable philosophy. Therefore, guests are invited to visit multiple times throughout the two-month period and experience entirely new dishes.
Michael's Genuine. 130 NE 40th St., Miami; michaelsgenuine.com. Amara at Paraiso. 3101 NE Seventh Ave., Miami; amaraatparaiso.com.