Season of Giving: Unwrap Our Staff Picks for Favorite Stories of the Year

click to enlarge The 1,047-foot-long Celebrity Silhouette cruise ship accommodates more than 3,000 passengers and 1,200 crew members. Photo by Arvid Olson/Flickr

In just the last few weeks, we obtained an FBI affidavit to expose serial child molestation on a popular cruise ship – long before any national outlets reported on the tragedy. We then jumped on a story about how Miami-Dade County was requesting millions of dollars in public funding for a stadium-and-park project despite the developer’s past assurances that it would be privately funded.

Our reporters produced a deep and rich catalog of stories this year. In the space allotted here, it would be impossible to recount all of my favorites, but I’ve been asked to name a few:

Families Fear the Worst After Savings Disappear in Miami Investment Program : Months of research and interviews yielded this story about a local company accused of defrauding investors nationwide out of millions of dollars. Breaking the news of the alleged scam, we featured a woman who said her savings and those of her mother, who was fighting cancer, vaporized after they entrusted the money to the company. We learned that the husband of a registered agent of the firm had previously been fined and banned by a federal regulator for running a deceptive trade scheme.

Randy Heath Starved in a Miami-Dade Jail: In this piece, our reporter Alex Deluca covered a lawsuit filed by the family of a man with severe schizophrenia who languished in a county jail until he weighed 113 pounds. Randy Heath was ultimately found unresponsive in his cell, his cause of death listed as "food asphyxia." His family sought to hold the jail liable for letting him waste away and failing to monitor him in the time leading up to his death.

Meet Dr. Deep Sea : Dialing in from the bottom of a Key Largo lagoon, retired Navy submersible expert Joseph Dituri chatted with us about his residency in an underwater pod, which broke the world record for longest underwater stay in a fixed habitat. From his aquatic home, he told us about his work with director James Cameron, how he used the marine bathroom, and the effect that months of isolation had on his mental state.

We have a passion for writing that allows us to compete with much bigger newsrooms. Make no mistake, though, we are still the underdogs, still fighting to hold our ground and do right by New Times’ legacy of no-holds-barred reporting.