Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Art

Joe Carollo's Dogs and Cats Walkway Fails to Live Up to Miami's Public Art Legacy

February 21, 2023 8:00AM

Seriously, what is this?
Seriously, what is this? Bayfront Park Management Trust photo
Officially debuting earlier this month, the Dogs and Cats Walkway Sculpture Gardens at Maurice A. Ferré Park consists of 52 aluminum sculptures of various dog and cat breeds painted in bright, garish colors and patterns. There's a longhaired cat painted in tiger stripes, a poodle with a rainbow dye job, a Chihuahua painted Lisa Frank-pink, and so on. Some pets are wearing clothes. There's a basset hound in a hoodie, a dalmatian in an oversized fire hat, and most revoltingly, a Labrador retriever in a police cap named the "Boss."

It doesn't take a trained artistic eye to realize these statues are ugly and unpleasant. None of them are visually coherent or particularly well made, and the whole installation feels pointlessly extravagant and cheap despite costing nearly $1 million of public funds.

Miami has always had an affinity for kitsch and pop art. Local museums and art fairs are replete with displays of art by Jeff Koons and Andy Warhol, and the saccharine work of Romero Britto is all over the city. But at least those artists have a vision.
click to enlarge
The Dog and Cats Walkway opened earlier this month at Maurice A. Ferré Park.
Bayfront Park Management Trust photo
Koons' work reflects the excesses of American culture back at us. His art relies on a sense of mischief and dark humor, as one woman discovered this weekend at Art Wynwood when she accidentally shattered one of his distinctive porcelain balloon animals. But no ideas emanate from the Dogs and Cats Walkway. Looking at a longhaired orange cat with palm trees painted all over it does not stimulate the mind beyond thoughts like That's funny. It's utterly pointless.

The garden is especially pitiful considering Miami's strong tradition of public artworks, stewarded by Miami-Dade County's excellent Art in Public Places program. The collection includes sculptures by Roy Lichtenstein and Isamu Noguchi and murals by Keith Haring and Ed Ruscha.

Miami Commission Joe Carollo and his wife, Marjorie, the progenitors of the Dogs and Cats project, admitted that they ripped the idea off from a similar project in Colombia to attract tourists to Ferré Park. Like Wynwood Walls, the Carollos use art as a means to an end rather than a public good in and of itself.

Worse still, the commissioner rammed the idea through an approval process that led to at least one resignation from the Bayfront Park Management Trust board, which Carollo chairs. According to Cristina Palomo's letter of resignation, the proposal to build the garden had not been vetted before it went to vote, with no bids or input from institutions like Art in Public Places or the adjacent Pérez Art Museum Miami, who surely could have provided better artwork befitting a supposed "world-class" city.
click to enlarge
Joe Carollo's pet project is an insult to Miami's public art legacy.
Bayfront Park Management Trust photo
So the Dogs and Cats project was not an original idea, was executed without proper planning, disrespects the existing artistic legacy of the city, and is not made for the people that live here. So why does it exist?

It shouldn't surprise anyone that the sculpture garden comes from the mind of a man currently wrestling control of many of Miami's cultural landmarks. Last year, Carollo led the effort to take over Virginia Key Beach Park from the majority-Black board. He also kicked Miami Dade College from Little Havana's Tower Theater. Carollo dominates and controls everything around him, no matter how ill-suited he is to the task, and this latest vanity project is possibly the worst thing so far.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Douglas Markowitz is a former music and arts editorial intern for Miami New Times. Born and raised in South Florida, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo before earning a bachelor's in communications from University of North Florida. He writes freelance about music, art, film, and other subjects.

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Tropical Trailblazer

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation