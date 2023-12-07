Something's in the Air at Art Basel Miami Beach 2023

Maybe it was the overcast sky and chilly temperatures outside, or perhaps the rows and rows of artwork were starting to wear me down, but I couldn't help but feel something deathly in the air at Art Basel Miami Beach. I've been attending Basel for years at this point, mostly as a reviewer for this publication, and the more and more I stalked the booths at the Miami Beach Convention Center, looking for something, anything truly original, the more I kept seeing memento mori: skulls, tomblike installations, grim colors.
Sure, there are rumors that the art market is about to crash, but do the vibes have to be this off?
Everywhere I looked, the art felt particularly foreboding. There were a lot of Francis Bacon paintings in the blue-chip booths, some rather imposing black-and-white paintings by Basquiat (Back of the Neck), and Dubuffet greeted visitors at one entrance. There were lots of mirrors, from a Jenny Holzer wall-size work decrying "politics without principles, wealth without toil" and so on, to one by Alvaro Barrington warning passersby, "Streets is watching." Anish Kapoor's concave Yellow to Orange at Mennour gave a different reflection with each change in position, while another mirror nearby from Ryan Gander featured a white robe with a pointy hood hung over the frame. Maybe these artists want their wealthy consumers to do some literal self-reflection.
according to the gallery. In big block letters, a Rikrit Tiravanija newspaper collage declared, "The days of this society are numbered."
On the outer walls, Kenyan-American artist Wangechi Mutu, famed for her mythological sculptures, hung two works from her Buried Bride series. Each featured a female figure made to look as if it had been mummified, and rather than paint them, the artist sculpted each form out of wood and soil, making them appear as if we're looking into an alien sarcophagus hung on a wall. It was an incredibly chilling, regal display.
Mauricio Cattelan's banana, last year's billionaire ranking ATM by Mschf — the closest I could find was Fantasy World, an installation by Anthony Akinbola that was, literally, just a prize claw game. An attendant gave players two quarters (or rather, she inserted the coins herself so the visitors could avoid actually touching filthy, dirty money), and they tried to grab a prize with the claw, ranging from luxury watches to stuffed animals — and some people actually won. The concept of the work had to do with "tension between intrinsic and prescribed value," asking us to question what really matters when we gamble with a game like this: the experience of playing it or the prize we receive. Is it the journey or the destination? I know one thing for sure: I really, really wanted that goddamn Charmander doll, and I didn't get it. At least the magazines were free.
Locals had a pretty strong showing this year, with five galleries exhibiting at the fair. Fredric Snitzer showed work from the likes of José Bedia, Tomas Esson, Carlos Alfonso, and Troy Simmons, while Spinello Projects mounted a Positions presentation of Esaí Alfredo's queer-themed figurations, part of a larger city-wide focus on LGBTQ artists. My favorite presentation from a Miami gallery was Loriel Beltrán's new paintings at Central Fine. The artist expanded on his unique layered painting process by adding colada cups and bits of plastic to the canvas. "Our world is contaminated by microplastics," he said, "so our paintings should be contaminated as well." The booth also featured an arched entryway made of the cast-off wooden crates used to ship artworks to fairs like Basel. Such elegant commitment to environmental commentary is what makes Beltrán a consummately Miami artist.
Art Basel. Friday, December 8, through Sunday, December 10, at Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; artbasel.com. Tickets cost $58 to $3,500.