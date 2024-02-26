Miami New Times Announces Partnership With News Revenue Hub

To address these challenges, we're proud to introduce a new membership platform in partnership with News Revenue Hub, a nonprofit group that helps news organizations like ours raise money so we can concentrate on reporting, you know, news.
Empowering New Times Journalism, One Member at a Time
"We're excited to add Voice Media Group's (VMG) publications in Denver, Phoenix, Dallas, and Miami/Broward-Palm Beach to our growing cohort of for-profit publishers this year," says Abbey Gingras, News Revenue Hub's director of consulting services. "We look forward to helping them develop a strong membership program that galvanizes the deep relationships they already have with their communities."
VMG membership manager Lily Black is equally enthusiastic about this phase of our evolution. "I’m looking forward to growing alongside News Revenue Hub’s clientele base of local publications that are supported by local communities," Black says. "This partnership presents a unique opportunity for us to enhance our program's offerings and elevate our commitment to serving our loyal readers and members with even greater dedication and impact. Together, we can build a stronger, more vibrant network that enriches our local journalism landscape."
This strategic move aligns with New Times' mission to remain independent and free of paywalls, ensuring that our stories continue to reach all members of our community, regardless of financial status.
"We don't believe the answer to more revenue is piling on more website ads," says Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek, Voice Media Group's editorial director. "We believe that journalism thrives from diversified revenue streams. We believe in the power of community. And we believe that our readers' support has the power to make a prominent impact."
Your Contribution, Our Commitment
We're calling on our community members to contribute to New Times by becoming part of our membership program. By doing so, you're not just supporting journalism — you're actively participating in the continued vibrancy of our coverage.
Becoming a member means more than just supporting journalism; it's an investment in a community that values high-quality reporting. Along with the satisfaction of empowering public-service journalism in South Florida, our members enjoy a range of exclusive benefits — visit our support page to learn more about the benefits and price points associated with New Times membership.
Your contribution, no matter the amount, will directly contribute to the production of high-quality local journalism. We understand that funding our work entitles you deserves impactful results, and we assure you that we'll continue to work tirelessly to cover South Florida as only New Times can.
Mark Your Calendar: Upcoming Member Event
This April, join us for a celebration of community and literature at our upcoming book release party. We still need to confirm the exact date, but we promise to present an evening of literary celebration, community connection, and the shared joy and sense of mission inherent in supporting local journalism.
Stay tuned for further details as we gear up to make this event a memorable experience for our members. If you're already a member, watch your email inbox.