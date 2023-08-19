The Beyhive Understood the Fashion Assignment for the Renaissance World Tour in Miami

On Friday, August 18, Beyoncé finally made her way to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens for the Renaissance World Tour. It was her first solo concert in South Florida since the 2016 Formation World Tour
, which kicked off at Marlins Park.
Naturally, the Beyhive knew it had to put together the best looks to see Queen Bey in person — and they did not disappoint. Thanks to the disco and house music influence of Beyoncé's seventh album, fans came out decked in rhinestones, metallics, fringes, and all-around club gear for the event.
Category: concert bitch. Below, check out some of the best looks snapped by photographer Michele Eve Sandberg at the Hard Rock Stadium.
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg