 Photos of the Best Fashion Looks at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in Miami | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Concerts

The Beyhive Understood the Fashion Assignment for the Renaissance World Tour in Miami

The Beyhive knew it had to put together the best looks to see Queen Bey in person — and they did not disappoint.
August 19, 2023
The Beyhive didn't come to play at Hard Rock Stadium for Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour on August 18.
The Beyhive didn't come to play at Hard Rock Stadium for Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour on August 18. Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Share this:
On Friday, August 18, Beyoncé finally made her way to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens for the Renaissance World Tour. It was her first solo concert in South Florida since the 2016 Formation World Tour, which kicked off at Marlins Park.

Naturally, the Beyhive knew it had to put together the best looks to see Queen Bey in person — and they did not disappoint. Thanks to the disco and house music influence of Beyoncé's seventh album, fans came out decked in rhinestones, metallics, fringes, and all-around club gear for the event.

Category: concert bitch. Below, check out some of the best looks snapped by photographer Michele Eve Sandberg at the Hard Rock Stadium.
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Michele Eve Sandberg is a nationally published event photographer and storyteller based in South Florida. Her eclectic coverage includes Art Basel events, SOBEWFF, the Miami Open, concerts, and more. She has also worked with celebrities and Grammy-winning artists in and outside of Florida.
Contact: Michele Eve Sandberg

Trending

Leon Bridges Carries the Torch of Socially Conscious Soul Music

Concerts

Leon Bridges Carries the Torch of Socially Conscious Soul Music

By Sean Levisman
Midnight Service Partners With Beyoncé's Creative Director for Renaissance Afterparty

LGBTQ+

Midnight Service Partners With Beyoncé's Creative Director for Renaissance Afterparty

By Jesse Fraga
From Sully to Nia Archives, Jungle Music Enjoys a Post-Pandemic Boom

Nightlife

From Sully to Nia Archives, Jungle Music Enjoys a Post-Pandemic Boom

By Douglas Markowitz
Danny Brown vs. JPEGMafia: Who Is More Likely to "Scare the Hoes"?

Concerts

Danny Brown vs. JPEGMafia: Who Is More Likely to "Scare the Hoes"?

By Douglas Markowitz
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation