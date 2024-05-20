New Times Kicks Off Spring Membership Campaign

We’ve set a goal to raise $4,000 by June 7. Will you help us get there?
Trustworthy, solidly reported local news like ours spurs growth, fosters relationships, and helps to ensure that everyone is informed about the issues that matter most — which is essential to a healthy democracy.
Here's just a small sampling of what we've got planned for the remainder of 2024 that you could help make possible:
- We're buffing and polishing more than 300 superlatives for our Best of Miami® issue (Coming June 27! Vote now in our Readers' Poll!)
- We're prepping the 2024 edition of "Required Eating," our annual Top 100 Miami Restaurants issue, on tap for September
- We're drilling down on stuff you need to know before you head to the polls in November
- We're already...taking...notes (and accepting nominations) for our end-of-year Dirty Dozen issue
When you support our truth-seeking newsroom, you enable all of us to be better informed, connected, and empowered during this important year. And you have our heartfelt thanks.