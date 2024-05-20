 Miami New Times Kicks Off Spring Membership Campaign | Miami New Times
New Times Kicks Off Spring Membership Campaign

Please consider pitching in with a contribution to fund our local news coverage. We've set a goal of raising $4,000 by June 7.
May 20, 2024
Spring into action: Now's a great time to support the New Times newsroom!
Spring into action: Now's a great time to support the New Times newsroom!
Today, May 20, is an important day at Miami New Times. We're kicking off our first-ever spring membership campaign, which helps fund our community-rooted newsroom all year long.

We’ve set a goal to raise $4,000 by June 7. Will you help us get there?

Trustworthy, solidly reported local news like ours spurs growth, fosters relationships, and helps to ensure that everyone is informed about the issues that matter most — which is essential to a healthy democracy.

Here's just a small sampling of what we've got planned for the remainder of 2024 that you could help make possible:
We’re committed to providing these and other crucial public services, but we need your support to keep going strong.

When you support our truth-seeking newsroom, you enable all of us to be better informed, connected, and empowered during this important year. And you have our heartfelt thanks.
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
