Uninsured and Indigent Patients Cost Jackson Memorial Hospital $884 Million a Year

At last count, 28.2 million Americans don't have health insurance. That staggering number doesn't include people who technically have insurance but are too cash-strapped to pay their deductibles, out-of-network charges, and copays. Thanks to the United States' inefficient and ultra-expensive health-care system, that means public hospitals are often on the hook when patients can't pay or insurance companies refuse to cover medical bills.

At Miami's largest hospital, Jackson Memorial, those unpaid bills can be staggering. In the 2016 fiscal year, Jackson Health System racked up over $884 million in uncompensated care charges, more than any other hospital in the nation.

The jaw-dropping figure comes from a report by a health-care consulting firm provided to Miami-Dade commissioners this week. The document shows that uncompensated care charges at Jackson have increased since 2014.