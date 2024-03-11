 UFC 299 Recap: Sean O'Malley Prevails Against Marlon Vera in Miami | Miami New Times
UFC 299: Sights and Sounds From Fight Night in Miami

We're not sure what was more impressive — Sean O'Malley's knee strike or Marlon Vera's ability to eat it and continue fighting.
March 11, 2024
Sean O'Malley punches Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 9, 2024 in Miami, Florida.
Sean O'Malley punches Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 9, 2024 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images
The Ultimate Fighting Championship's return to South Florida featured some fireworks on Saturday night, both in the ring and in the stands.

The UFC 299 card — headlined by the world championship bantamweight match-up between defending champion Sean "Suga" O'Malley and contender Marlon Vera — marked the second major UFC event held in Miami in the past year. The previous one, UFC 287 in April 2023, was also hosted at the Kaseya Center.

Let's relive the sights and sounds of the punch-each-other-in-the-face circus that rolled through town courtesy of UFC 299.

The Promotion

In the past, showcasing the City of Miami before a sporting event largely consisted of South Beach commercial cutaways to Will Smith's "Welcome to Miami." However, as the city has become a world-class host to major sporting events, promoters have done a better job of giving the world a glimpse into what South Florida looks and feels like.

This time around, the UFC gave viewers a taste of what it's like to be a middle schooler growing up in South Florida by taking a pair of UFC fighters, Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Alexandre Pantoja, on an airboat ride and alligator sightseeing tour — thanks, Mr. Dana White!

Green Meany

The Hulk, aka Ion Cuțelaba, lived up to his name by attending weigh-ins on Friday afternoon in head-to-toe green body paint — terrifying. No amount of money should ever coax another human to square off with this person, not even to thumb-wrestle, never mind actually wrestle.

Cuțelaba would go on to beat Philipe Lins by unanimous decision. That all-agreed-upon decision might as well have been that Lins was lucky to have left the cage alive.

Trump Tradition

As has become a twisted UFC tradition, the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, made a grand entrance during the main card in Miami. Trotting in with his signature half-fist pump, Trump waltzed in next to UFC President and longtime supporter Dana White to catch the bigger fights of the night.

If you're wondering how Trump was received, the answer is much better than many places, because Miami! Roars of "USA" and "Fuck Joe Biden" spread through the arena as some of South Florida's most stable people cheered on their king.

It's going great. Really. Thank you for asking, rest of the world.

Fight of the Night

Dustin "the Diamond" Poirier, coming back from some big-time pressure placed on him earlier in the fight, put the bullying on Benoît Saint-Denis to earn the second-round stoppage and fight of the night. Saint-Denis was a rising star coming into the fight, and for much of the battle, it looked like he might use the tail end of Poirier's career as a national stepping stone.

Until it didn't. Diamond pummeled him with a barrage of punches before the referee put an end to the abuse. The comeback win was good enough to get the fighters both a nice Fight of the Night bonus to pad their purses, which are notoriously a joke compared to what they should be paid.

The Moment You Kneed to See

There are constant reminders throughout a UFC broadcast that these are ruthless people entering the ring. You have to have a certain strain of DNA in your body to enter the octagon with the mindset of "kill or be killed." If you're watching from your couch at home, chances are, no matter how many days a week you go to the gym to spar or pound a boxing bag, you are not that guy, pal.

 A prime example of what sets UFC fighters apart from housetrained adults came in the championship fight when Sean O'Malley cocked back and placed a supersonic "Dragonball Z" knee directly to the cheekbone of Marlon Vera. The sound of the knee as it struck Vera's face reverberated throughout the arena the Miami Heat called home, drawing "eww" and "ahh" bellows from the crowd.

O'Malley wound up walking away with a unanimous decision to retain his bantamweight title.

We're not sure what was more impressive — O'Malley landing the knee or Vera eating it and competing for 20 more minutes. These dudes are something else.

Full UFC 299 Results

  • Sean O’Malley defeated Marlon Vera by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-44).
  • Dustin Poirier defeated Benoit Saint-Denis by knockout (strikes) at 2:32 of Round 2.
  • Michael Page defeated Kevin Holland by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
  • Jack Della Maddalena defeated Gilbert Burns by knockout (knee and elbows) at 3:43 of Round 3.
  • Petr Yan defeated Song Yadong by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
  • Curtis Blaydes defeated Jailton Almeida by TKO (strikes) at 0:36 of Round 2.
  • Maycee Barber defeated Katlyn Cerminara by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).
  • Mateusz Gamrot defeated Rafael Dos Anjos by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).
  • Kyler Phillips defeated Pedro Munoz by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).
  • Philipe Lins defeated Ion Cutelaba by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
  • Michel Pereira defeated Michal Oleksiejczuk by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:01 of Round 1.
  • Robelis Despaigne defeated Josh Parisian by TKO (strikes) at 0:18 of Round 1.
  • Asu Almabayev defeated CJ Vergara by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).
  • Joanne Wood defeated Maryna Moroz by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).
Ryan Yousefi, a sports journalist and MBA holder in business healthcare management, has been a dedicated weekly contributor to the Miami New Times since 2013. Beyond his sports journalism career, he's held leadership roles in web3 gaming companies. He enjoys southeast Asia travel, pho, and whiskey, but most of all, being Lincoln's dad.
Contact: Ryan Yousefi
