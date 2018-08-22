Miami Beach Lifeguard Towers Are Selling for Less Than One Month's Rent

Hot tip for what could be the coolest, most profitable Airbnb ever: Miami Beach is auctioning off five of its iconic, brightly colored lifeguard towers and, as of now, they're going for as low as $405.

That's right — for less than it costs to rent a studio apartment each month, you can turn South Beach's awesome star-spangled tower into a straight-up cash machine simply by calling it a "tiny house." It would basically be stupid not to.

Miami Beach has been slowly auctioning off older towers to make way for new prototypes designed by William Lane, the architect of the city's 90s-era lifeguard towers. In previous sales, the towers have been auctioned off for as low as $100 and as much as $3,050.