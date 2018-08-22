Miami Beach Lifeguard Towers Are Selling for Less Than One Month's Rent

Hot tip for what could be the coolest, most profitable Airbnb ever: Miami Beach is auctioning off five of its iconic, brightly colored lifeguard towers and, as of now, they're going for as low as $405.
That's right — for less than it costs to rent a studio apartment each month, you can turn South Beach's awesome star-spangled tower into a straight-up cash machine simply by calling it a "tiny house." It would basically be stupid not to.
Miami Beach has been slowly auctioning off older towers to make way for new prototypes designed by William Lane, the architect of the city's 90s-era lifeguard towers. In previous sales, the towers have been auctioned off for as low as $100 and as much as $3,050.
Although the lifeguard towers have seemingly always been a part of Miami Beach's landscape, that wasn't always the case. It wasn't until Hurricane Andrew plowed through South Florida and destroyed many of the city's older lifeguard stands that Lane was commissioned for the replacements. His colorful, futuristic designs ultimately became some of South Beach's most beloved fixtures.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The city's auction for the five older towers remains open for another week. Bidding will end Tuesday, August 28 at 3 p.m. EST.
Despite being a spectacular deal, there is one small catch: Whoever wins the five towers is responsible for hauling them off the beach to wherever they're going.
The listings for the lifeguard towers can be found online under Miami Beach's section of publicsurplus.com. And if you're still stumped about what to do with your winning piece of history, New Times writer Jerry Iannelli offered some excellent suggestions back in 2016.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!