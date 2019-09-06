Department of Justice Appoints New Police-Misconduct Monitor to Oversee Miami PD

Throughout much of the last year, police-reform advocates in Miami have been upset with Jane Castor, the former Tampa Police Department chief whom the U.S. Department of Justice had appointed to oversee the Miami Police Department in the wake of a scathing 2013 DOJ review that found MPD was wantonly using force against black and brown citizens. The monitoring gig was supposed to have been a full-time job for Castor — but she then announced her candidacy for the 2019 Tampa mayoral race. Since then, police-reform advocates within the city have accused Castor of blowing deadlines for crucial MPD monitoring reports and being hard to get in touch with.

The city board that works alongside Castor — Miami's Community Advisory Board (CAB) — urged the DOJ to get rid of her earlier this year. And now the feds have apparently found a replacement: MPD's new monitor is set to be Corey M. Sanders, a longtime lawyer in the DOJ's civil-rights division. Sanders, who did not respond to a message from New Times this week, appeared for the first time at last night's CAB meeting.

The DOJ is technically still working to reform MPD after finding in 2013 that Miami cops had been wantonly shooting people of color and completely failing to hold anyone accountable.

"Between 2008 and 2011, officers intentionally shot at individuals on 33 separate occasions, three of which MPD itself found unjustified," the DOJ announced in July 2013. "The department found that a number of MPD practices, including deficient tactics, improper actions by specialized units, as well as egregious delays and substantive deficiencies in deadly force investigations, contributed to the pattern or practice of excessive force. The department's findings noted that MPD did not provide close supervision or hold individuals accountable for their actions by failing to complete thorough, objective and timely investigations of officer-involved shootings."

The DOJ and the city then entered into a consent decree whereby a federally appointed monitor (at the time, Castor) would check in on MPD regularly to ensure that it was truly reforming its ways. And, in many instances, some things have improved. Most importantly, Miami cops are indeed shooting fewer people than they were before the feds came in.

The city also set up the CAB, a panel of Miami-area police-reform advocates and community members that meets monthly to discuss police-reform issues and to talk about whether the department is following DOJ orders. In recent months, the CAB had gotten increasingly frustrated with Castor — members said she'd become harder and harder to reach as the election got closer. Panel members also complained that she'd repeatedly blown report deadlines and that many of the reports she'd actually drafted contained vague or unclear information that sometimes made it hard to gauge how well MPD was complying with DOJ orders.

Things then came to a head in June. At a CAB meeting June 24, critics let loose on Castor — Jeanne Baker, a veteran American Civil Liberties Union attorney, addressed the room and said she was flabbergasted that Castor had not been terminated weeks or months previously.

Another prominent Miami civil-rights attorney, Ray Taseff, addressed the room and said he could not understand how Castor had been allowed to simultaneously "monitor" MPD while also running for mayor of a major city in a completely different part of the state.

'"If the monitor is failing in her responsibilities, we need a plan to replace the monitor," Taseff said. "Apparently this monitor has been paid tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars? To do what? To fall short?"

The DOJ has now finally responded by appointing Sanders, a veteran lawyer who has handled civil-rights investigations into multiple police departments around the country. According to publicly available documents online, Sanders had a hand in instituting sweeping reforms at police departments in Buffalo, Albuquerque, and Newark, among other towns. Sanders had a hand, for example, in the DOJ's attempts to reform the Buffalo Police Department after the DOJ in 1997 found that officers there had been wantonly pepper-spraying their own citizens. (The DOJ mandated strict reforms, including forcing Buffalo to videotape every time someone used pepper spray in a holding cell or prison.)

In Newark, the DOJ in 2014 found that "NPD has engaged in a pattern or practice of constitutional violations in its stop and arrest practices, responses to individuals' exercise of their rights under the First Amendment, uses of force, and theft by officers." Similarly, the DOJ that same year filed a massive case against cops in Albuquerque after finding that, from 2009 to 2012, Albuquerque cops had shot and killed 20 people. The federal government then struggled to force Albuquerque cops to change their ways — in 2016, the ABQ Free Press and HuffPost wrote that the city's police department had been "getting away with" flouting the DOJ's recommendations for years.

In Miami's case, some police critics have said they're skeptical that the department is moving along quite as sunnily as Castor claims it is. Castor's latest reports, for example, have stated that MPD's Internal Affairs bureau and bodyworn-camera policies are in "substantial compliance" with DOJ recommendations — while critics have simultaneously warned that MPD appears to still have serious issues with both.