 Madison Cawthorn in I-75 Crash With Florida Trooper, Witness Says
Madison Cawthorn Involved in Accident With Florida Highway Patrol Trooper, Woman Says

A woman en route to Miami alleges ex-U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn rear-ended a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser on I-75.
April 16, 2024
Former Rep. Madison Cawthorn allegedly crashed into a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper near Big Cypress Reservation.
Former Rep. Madison Cawthorn allegedly crashed into a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper near Big Cypress Reservation.
You may (or may not) have wondered: What has former U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn been up to since leaving office? 

A new video posted on social media may provide answers.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, a Florida woman claims she was driving on I-75 toward Miami near Big Cypress Reservation around 4:30 p.m. on Monday when a black sports car with tinted windows began tailgating her. Moments after she moved into another lane and allowed the car to pass, traffic came to a standstill.

She realized that the sports car had apparently hit a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) cruiser, she says.

"Suddenly the car door opens and a man in a wheelchair rolls out," the self-described social justice activist wrote in a tweet.

In the video, which the woman shared on X (see embed below) and TikTok, the former legislator can be seen sitting in a wheelchair on the median-side shoulder of a highway. In the roadway nearby are a state trooper's cruiser that appears to have rear-end damage and a black sports coupe that appears to be a Mercedes with considerable damage to its front end.

Some social-media users quickly pointed out that Cawthorn was wearing distinctive shoes that looked like the ones he'd sported days earlier at Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago property.
Late Monday evening, FHP spokesman Greg Bueno sent New Times the following statement:

"On 4/15/24, at 16:30 hours, [an] FHP State Trooper vehicle was rear-ended on I-75 at mm 60 in Collier County, by a 2021 Mercedes driven by a 28-year-old male of Cape Coral. The State Trooper sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital. The crash remains under investigation."

Public records indicate that Cawthorn, who has a history of alleged reckless driving incidents, lives in Cape Coral. In a widely reported video from 2019, he is said to have been at the wheel of a Mercedes C Class sports coupe, operating the vehicle's pedals using a stick cut from a hedge.

Cawthorn, who served from 2021 to 2023 as a U.S. representative for North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District, saw his tenure rattled by controversy, including a House Ethics Commitee penalty for improperly promoting the Let's Go Brandon digital token. He lost his re-election bid in the 2022 Republican primary.

In 2014, when he was 18, he was seriously injured when a car in which he was a passenger was involved in a crash. Cawthorn, who was on his way back to North Carolina from a spring break trip to Florida, was left partially paralyzed as a result of his injuries.

In March 2022, he was charged with driving with a revoked license while two speeding tickets were pending.

Cawthorn declined to comment when reached by New Times late Monday evening.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

New Times editor Izzy Kapnick contributed to this story.
Alex DeLuca is a staff writer of Miami New Times where she primarily focuses on news, crime and public safety, education and cannabis. She’s worked for New Times since June 2020. Prior to that, Alex worked for the South Florida Sun Sentinel, and she freelanced for The Appeal. She graduated from the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.
